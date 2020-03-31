IPUCET 2020 Exam Schedule Revised – Check important dates here

Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU) has revised the IPU CET 2020 exam schedule keeping in view the national lockdown due to corona virus outbreak in India. In this article you will find the revised dates related to all the important IPUCET 2020 BBA exam events.

Here is the revised exam schedule of all the events related to the GGSIPU exam for your information:

IPUCET 2020 Revised Exam Schedule

IPU CET Events Important Date Registration starts 3rd March 2020 Registration Ends 17th April 2020 Application Correction window 18th March 2020 – 20th April 2020 Admit Card releases 20th April 2020 IPUCET 2020 Exam 25th April to 3rd May IPUCET Result 25th June BBA Counselling Begins 15th July

IPUCET 2020 Registration Dates

As per the previous notification released by GGSIPU, the registration window for the BBA entrance exam was scheduled to close on 30th March 2020. However, in lieu of the COVID19 outbreak and preventive measures that have been suggested by the government of India, the registration window has been extended to 17th April 2020. The IPUCET 2020 registration commenced from 3rd March 2020 for all the eligible and interested BBA course aspirants.

IPUCET 2020 Admit Card

IPUCET admit card is an important document which is mandatory for the candidates to present at the IPUCET 2020 BBA test center. The IPUCET admit card is a proof of the identity of the candidate. The IPUCET 2020 Admit card is scheduled to release on 10th May as of now. However, if there will be further changes in the dates and schedule, it would be updated and informed to the aspirants.

IPUCET 2020 Exam Date

As per the notification released by GGSIPU for the BBA entrance exam, the exam will be conducted between 20th May 2020 to 30th May 2020 in online format, as it is a computer-based exam. Aspirants will be allotted date and time to reach the test center on their IPUCET admit card.

IPUCET 2020 Result

The IPUCET 2020 result is expected to be declared on 25th June 2020. The university will inform the aspirants about the IPUCET 2020 result through SMS or a common notification expected on the official website. It is important to note that candidates can check the IPUCET 2020 result online using their login ID and password allotted at the time of registration.

IPUCET 2020 Counselling

Counselling is an integral part of the GGSIPU admission process. Candidates get to choose the college and course specialization through the IPUCET 2020 counselling. Depending upon the rank scored in the IPUCET 2020 exam, candidates will be called for counseling which takes place online through the official website of the varsity.

For more such articles on BBA course and colleges, keep visiting Jagranjosh.com. Subscribe with us to get latest updates about the BBA entrance exams with just a single click!