MAHCET 2020 Eligibility Criteria - All about age limit and education qualification

MAHCET 2020 eligibility criteria is very important for MBA aspirants who are looking to take up the state-level MBA entrance exam in order to seek admission to over 400+ MBA colleges in Maharashtra. Being a state-level exam, the eligibility criteria for MAHCET exam is a little different compared to national level tests such as CAT and XAT exam. There are certain domicile specific conditions for Maharashtra state candidates which need to be fulfilled in order to be eligible for admissions.

Below, we shall look at the generic eligibility criteria as well as the domicile specific eligibility conditions that MAHCET MBA exam candidates have to fulfill in order to appear for the exam. Candidates are advised to read and understand these eligibility conditions to avoid disqualification of their application at a later stage.

MAHCET 2020 Eligibility Criteria

DTE Maharashtra has announced detailed eligibility criteria for candidates taking up the MAHCET 2020 exam. The key points regarding the MAH MBA/MMS CET 2020 exam are listed below:

Citizenship : The applicant must be a citizen of India

: The applicant must be a citizen of India Academic Qualification : Candidate must be a graduate in any discipline

: Candidate must be a graduate in any discipline Candidates who are in their final year of graduation can also apply for the exam

Apart from the generic eligibility criteria mentioned above, the MAHCET also has certain domicile specific conditions which a candidate has to qualify. As a state-level MBA entrance test, MAHCET test has some seats reserved for candidates with Maharashtra domicile. Therefore, candidates wishing to apply to top MBA colleges in Maharashtra under the domicile quota to avail benefits as a Maharashtra state candidate have to qualify the any of the following conditions:

Maharashtra state candidate with domicile in Maharashtra: Candidates born in the state of Maharashtra will also be considered under this category for admissions. In addition to this, any candidate who has completed his/her HSC from Maharashtra state will be considered as a Maharashtra state candidate with domicile. Similarly, if the candidate has pursued diploma in Engineering / Technology / Pharmacy or any other qualifying examination from Maharashtra State, s/he will be considered to be a Maharashtra state candidate with domicile.

Candidates born in the state of Maharashtra will also be considered under this category for admissions. In addition to this, any candidate who has completed his/her HSC from Maharashtra state will be considered as a Maharashtra state candidate with domicile. Similarly, if the candidate has pursued diploma in Engineering / Technology / Pharmacy or any other qualifying examination from Maharashtra State, s/he will be considered to be a Maharashtra state candidate with domicile. Maharashtra state candidate with parental domicile in Maharashtra: Candidates, who have not studied in Maharashtra state but whose parents are domiciled in the State of Maharashtra, will be treated as Maharashtra state candidates for MAH-CET 2018 admission purposes.

Candidates, who have not studied in Maharashtra state but whose parents are domiciled in the State of Maharashtra, will be treated as Maharashtra state candidates for MAH-CET 2018 admission purposes. Maharashtra state candidate with parents working for Government of India / Gov’t undertaking with posting in Maharashtra: You can also take benefit of Maharashtra state candidature if both or either of your parents is working for the government of India and are posted to Maharashtra during the exam period. Similarly, if your parents have received the transfer orders to Maharashtra but have not yet shifted to the state, you can still claim the benefits as a Maharashtra state candidate, post submission of the relevant proof.

You can also take benefit of Maharashtra state candidature if both or either of your parents is working for the government of India and are posted to Maharashtra during the exam period. Similarly, if your parents have received the transfer orders to Maharashtra but have not yet shifted to the state, you can still claim the benefits as a Maharashtra state candidate, post submission of the relevant proof. Maharashtra state candidate with parents working for Maharashtra Govt: If your parents are working Maharashtra government are posted outside the state on official duty, you can still claim the benefits of being a Maharashtra state candidate. Similarly, children of retired Maharashtra state government employees can also seek this benefit.

If your parents are working Maharashtra government are posted outside the state on official duty, you can still claim the benefits of being a Maharashtra state candidate. Similarly, children of retired Maharashtra state government employees can also seek this benefit. Maharashtra state candidates residing in disputed Maharashtra-Karnataka border: Candidates who are residing in the disputed border region on Maharashtra and Karnataka border and whose mother tongue is Marathi can also claim the benefits as a Maharashtra state candidate.

MAHCET All-India level candidates

All India candidates have around 15 to 35% of the seats reserved for them in different B-schools who accept MAHCET 2020 score. These candidates can apply for admission to MBA colleges in Maharashtra on the basis of All India MBA entrance exams i.e. CAT 2019 and CMAT 2020.

