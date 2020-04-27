Study at Home
NPAT 2020 BBA Exam Pattern | Know NPAT Exam Structure, Marking Scheme

NPAT 2020 BBA exam pattern is important for the candidates preparing for the upcoming exam. NPAT exam is conducted to grant admission in the BBA program offered by NMIMS University and the affiliate colleges. Know exam duration, sections, marking scheme and other important details here.

Apr 27, 2020 13:03 IST
Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS) has shared the exam pattern on the official website for the candidates preparing for the NMIMS Programs after 12th (NPAT) 2020 exam. As per the NPAT BBA exam pattern 2020, candidates should be aware of the exam pattern and structure in advance so that there are no surprises on the D-day. Candidates can practice time management of the exam as per the sections, questions expected and the time being allotted to solve the questions. Find out relevant details about the NPAT BBA exam pattern 2020 that includes marking scheme, duration of the exam, exam mode, no. and type of questions. Carefully read the complete article to know minute details related NPAT BBA exam.

NPAT BBA Exam Pattern 2020

The NPAT BBA exam is an online (computer-based) entrance test conducted for the duration of 100 minutes and comprises of three sections. The candidates will have to answer 40 questions in each section, which makes it total 120 questions. Take a look at the important NPAT BBA exam highlights:-  

NPAT 2020 BBA Exam

The NPAT BBA exam pattern highlights are provided below for your convenience. Please read them carefully and frame NPAT exam preparation strategy on these lines:-  

Particulars

Details

Exam Date

9th and 10th May 2020

Mode of Exam

Computer based exam

Total Marks

120 marks

Total Questions

120 questions (40 questions in each section)

Total Time for the exam

100 minutes

Marking scheme

+1 for correct answer

0.25 for the wrong answers

NPAT BBA Exam Sections

Sections

No. of Questions

Marks

Time allotted to each section

Quantitative and Numerical Ability

40

40

40 minutes

Reasoning and General Intelligence

40

40

35 minutes

Proficiency in General English

40

40

25 minutes

Total

120

120

100 minutes

Why NPAT BBA Exam?

Narsee Munjee Institute of Management Studies offer BBA program to the candidates across its several campuses spread in various cities of India. With more than 1000 seats for the standalone BBA course, NPAT exam offers a chance to pursue a bright career in the field of management. Not only BBA, but the institute also offers prestigious and well-know MBA course to the aspirants willing to pursue post-graduate degree course. Take a look at the NPAT BBA program seat intake across all its campuses.  

NPAT Seat Intake

Program

Mumbai

Bengaluru

Hyderabad

Navi Mumbai

Indore

Dhule (Upcoming)

Chandigarh (Upcoming)

BBA

600

120

60

180

120

60

120

Also Read: NPAT Exam Syllabus – Section-wise list of Important Topics

