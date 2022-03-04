NTA UGC NET 2022 National Fellowship Award: Download Result PDF for NFSC, NFOBC, MANF for Minority Candidates with Roll No

NTA UGC NET 2022 National Fellowship Award Result (Download PDF): NTA has declared the UGC NET 2022 National Fellowship Award Results at its official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The UGC-NET December 2020 & June 2021 (merged cycles) was conducted by NTA in 3 Phases panning over 18 days at 837 centres in 239 cities across the country. Phase I was conducted between 20th November 2021 to 5th December 2021, Phase II between 24th December to 27th December 2021 and Phase III on 4th January and 5th January 2022.
UGC NET 2022 National Fellowship Award Results - NFSC/ NFOBC/ MANF
This time over 12.6 Lakh candidates registered for this examination and 6.7 Lakh candidates appeared for the exam. 43730 Candidates qualified for Assistant Professor only and 9127 Candidates qualified for JRF & Assistant Professor.
UGC NET 2022 National Fellowship Award Results (Download PDF)
UGC NET DEC 2020/JUN 2021: List of Candidates Qualified for Award of 'National Fellowship for Scheduled Caste Students (NFSC)' (In Application Number Order)
National Fellowship Scheme for providing fellowship to Scheduled Caste students was introduced during the financial year 2005-06 to provide opportunities to them for pursuing higher education leading to MPhil/Ph.D degrees in Sciences, Humanities, Social Sciences and Engineering & Technology streams.
Tenure of fellowship is five years. It commences from the date of declaration of the award of his fellowship or from the dale of admission in MPhil/Ph.D or from the date of joining the MPhil/Ph.D whichever is later. The awardee is required to get admission and registration for regular and full time MPhil/Ph.D in University/ Institution/ College recognized by UGC at the first available opportunity but no later than one year from the award of this fellowship.
UGC NET DEC 2020/JUN 2021: List of Candidates Qualified for Award of 'National Fellowship for Other Backward Classes (NFOBC)' (In Application Number Order)
Eligibility conditions are as per notification for UGC-NET and CSIR-UGC-NET examinations. The other Backward Class (OBC) candidates qualifying for the award of NFOBC will be eligible to receive fellowship subject to finding placement in the University/IITs/Institutions. The validity period of the offer is 3 years with effect from the date of issue of JRF Award letter. However, in case of candidates who have already joined M/Phil. /Ph.D. the date of commencement of fellowship shall be from the date of declaration of result of NFOBC or date of their joining, whichever is later.
UGC NET DEC 2020/JUN 2021: List of Candidates Qualified for Award of 'Maulana Azad National Fellowship for Minority Students (MANF)' (In Application Number Order)
As per the Guidelines of this scheme, which are in public domain on the UGC website www.ugc.ac.in, the candidates belonging to Muslim, Sikh, Zoroastrian (Parsi), Buddhist, Christian or Jain communities constitute the target group under this scheme.”
The Examination was conducted through Computer Based Test (CBT) mode for 81 Subjects (including multiple shifts exams for Political Science, Commerce, History, English and Education, the rescheduled papers of Odia, Telugu, Social Work and Labour Welfare due to cyclone Jawad and the re-examination of test papers for candidates in Assam, Meghalaya, Sikkim and Karnataka impacted due to technical issue).