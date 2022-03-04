NTA UGC NET 2022 National Fellowship Award: Download Result PDF for NFSC, NFOBC, MANF for Minority Candidates with Roll No

UGC NET DEC 2020/JUN 2021: List of Candidates Qualified for Award of 'National Fellowship for Scheduled Caste Students (NFSC)' (In Application Number Order) National Fellowship Scheme for providing fellowship to Scheduled Caste students was introduced during the financial year 2005-06 to provide opportunities to them for pursuing higher education leading to MPhil/Ph.D degrees in Sciences, Humanities, Social Sciences and Engineering & Technology streams. Tenure of fellowship is five years. It commences from the date of declaration of the award of his fellowship or from the dale of admission in MPhil/Ph.D or from the date of joining the MPhil/Ph.D whichever is later. The awardee is required to get admission and registration for regular and full time MPhil/Ph.D in University/ Institution/ College recognized by UGC at the first available opportunity but no later than one year from the award of this fellowship.