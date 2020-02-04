RBI Assistant Admit Card 2020 out @ibpsonline: Get here direct link; Prelims Exam on 14 Feb

RBI Assistant Prelims Admit Card 2020 released @ ibpsonline.ibps.in. Candidates can download their RBI Assistant 2019-20 Admit Card by visiting the official website rbi.org.in. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will conduct the online preliminary exam on 14th and 15th February 2020. Candidates will be allowed to get their admit card of RBI Assistant Prelims 2020 exam till the day of examination. Here we have shared the direct link of ibps website on which you can download admit card without any difficulty. The link is mentioned below along with the complete RBI Assistant Admit Card download process. So, get your admit card now and carry it to the exam centre without fail.

RBI Assistant Prelims 2020 exam will be conducted in various exam centres across India. Candidates compulsorily need to carry the RBI Assistant Admit Card to the exam centre on the day of examination. The RBI Assistant Prelims Admit Card contains the details such as exam date and time, exam centre name, address of exam centre, candidate’s roll number and others. Candidates need to affix their passport size photograph on their admit card before reaching the exam centre. Even the reporting time will also be mentioned in the admission letter. Candidates should make sure that they reach the centre on the reporting time to avoid last-minute delays.

Those who forget to carry their RBI Assistant admit card to the examination hall will not be allowed to appear for the exam. So, avoid such situation by downloading your RBI Assistant Prelims Admit Card 2020 now by visiting the direct link mentioned below:

How to download the RBI Assistant Prelims Admit Card 2020?

Step 1: Visit opportunities.rbi.org.in

Step 2: Click on Current Vacancies >> Call Letters

Step 3: Go to “Assistant Call Letter ….”

Step 4: Enter your Registration or Roll Number and Password or Birth Date

Step 5: Download & print your RBI Assistant Admit Card

Details mentioned in your RBI Assistant Prelims Admit Card

Name of Candidate

Roll Number of Candidate

Father’s Name

Date of Birth

Exam Date

Exam Time

Reporting Time

Centre of Examination

Photograph

Signature

Exam Day Instruction

RBI Assistant Exam Schedule 2020