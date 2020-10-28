RRB Group D 2020 Recruitment Update: 20% Vacancies Reserved as per Apprentice Act in 2016, Ministry of Railways notified ‘No Regular Appointment without Competitive Exam’

RRB Group D 2020 Recruitment Update: In a recent press release, the Ministry of Railways notified that “As per Apprentice Act in 2016, Indian Railways has reserved 20% vacancies (i.e. 20,734 vacancies) for apprentices in 1,03,769 notified vacancies for level-1 recruitment currently under process”. Recently there have been news reports that the trained apprentices at Railway establishments are demanding regular appointments. Apprentices are demanding this by asking for the restoration of the earlier powers given to GMs which was discontinued in March 2017. In response to such demands, the Ministry of Railways has clarified that “Railway takes many steps to help apprentices” and will make regular appointments of Railway Apprentice through competitive Exams only.

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is going to fill up 103769 Vacancies on behalf of Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC) this year for the recruitment of Level-1 Posts of 7th CPC Pay Matrix in various units of Indian Railways. In 2019, more than 1.15 crore candidates applied for the RRB Group D 2019-20 Recruitment as per the official data released by the Railway Recruitment Board. Amongst the 103769 Vacancies, 20734 Vacancies will be filled through CCAAs (Course Completed Act Apprentices). Candidates can look at the Course Completed Act Apprentices (CCAAs) in detail from the link given below:

Railways have officially announced that it will conduct RRB Group D 2020 Online Exam from 15th December 2020 Onwards. RRB Group D Exam Dates & Admit Card Release Dates will be notified after ECA appointment. Indian Railways has invited tender for the recruitment of Exam Conducting Agency (ECA) for conducting all the competitive Railways Exams in online mode across different exam centres in India.

No Regular Appointment for Railway Apprentice without Competitive Exam

Ministry of Railways has notified that regular appointments without any open competition as being demanded by the some will be against the Constitutional provisions and GOI rules about regular recruitment. All eligible citizens of the country are entitled to compete and apply for regular jobs. Direct recruitment without any open competition is against the rules.

Further, as per the amendment made in the Apprentice Act in 2016, every employer has to make a policy of appointment of Act Apprentices trained in their establishment. Keeping this in view, Railways has kept 20% vacancies in Level 1 recruitment for such apprentices and give a fair opportunity to all.

APPRENTICE ACT 2016 - Applicable to RRB Group D 2020 Recruitment

Position of engagement of Act Apprentices as per extant rule, Railways engages apprentices for providing training in their establishments. Section 22 (i) of Act Apprentices Act, 1961 amended on 22nd December 2014 provides that, ‘Every employer shall formulate its own policy for recruiting any apprentice who has completed the period of apprenticeship training in his establishment’. In compliance with the above, instructions have been issued vide Railway Board’s letter No.E(NG)II/2016/RR-1/8 dated 21st June 2016, providing that 20% of the vacancies in case of direct recruitment to posts/categories in Level-1 shall be filled by giving preference to Course Completed Act Apprentices (CCAAs) trained in Railway establishments. During 2018, RRBs have recruited 1288 apprentices in Level-1 posts. Further, 20% vacancies (i.e. 20734 vacancies) have been kept reserved for apprentices in 103769 notified vacancies for level-1 recruitment currently under process.

It may be noted that RRBs have issued three centralized employment notifications (CEN). CEN 01/2019 (RRB NTPC Categories), CEN 03/2019 (RRB MI - Ministerial & Isolated Categories) and RRC-01/2019 (Level-1 categories) have been issued for a total of about 1.4 lakh vacancies for various categories of staff by Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs). Against these employment notifications, more than 2.40 crore candidates have applied.

Ministry of Railways has made requisite preparations for smooth conduct of Computer Based Test (CBT) which is scheduled from 15th December 2020 onwards as notified earlier. The details of the schedule of the CBTs will be uploaded on websites of RRBs in due course separately for these employment notifications.