RRB NTPC 2022 Document Verification/Medical Exam Begins: Check Timings, Dates, Documents Checklist

RRB NTPC 2022 Document Verification/Medical Exam Begins: Get details related to the RRB NTPC DV & ME 2022. Know the document checklist prescribed by the board along with the fee prescribed for the medical examination round.

RRB NTPC 2022 Document Verification/Medical Exam Begins: RRB NTPC DV & ME is commencing today for all those who have cleared the exam for Commercial Apprentice and Station Master categories. The Railway Recruitment Board has earlier notified the schedule as per which it shall be held from October 17 to 20, 2022. As per that, the reporting time for the candidates was 10.30 am.

Earlier, the board also released the admit card for the RRB NTPC DV round on the official website. The candidates are advised to download the admit card along with the travel pass assigned to them from the official website, rrb.gov.in. The candidates who have earlier cleared all the rounds of the selection process are allowed to attend the RRB NTPC DV & ME round.

RRB NTPC Document Verification

The concerned RRBs have commenced the RRB NTPC Document Verification against CEN 03/2019. During this round, an expert panel appointed by concerned RRBs will cross-check the documents that prove a candidate’s eligibility for the role opted by them. The board has already released the RRB NTPC DV admit card on the official website.

Additionally, another link for the candidate to upload their set of documents has been also made active on the website. This link was made active on October 01, 2022. The candidates have to simply upload the following documents in the scanned PDF on this portal:

A scanned passport-size photo

Candidate’s scanned signature in PDF format

Two identification marks

RRB NTPC Document Upload Link - Click Here!

Those who are unable to attend the RRB NTPC DV & ME on the designated date have to intimate the concerned RRB regarding the same. Further, they will be required to attend the same on October 28, 2022, at 10.30 am along with all the documents and valid proof of their absence earlier.

Documents Required For RRB NTPC DV

The candidates going to attend the document verification for the RRB NTPC 03/2019 anyday are asked to carry the following set of documents to the exam centre. The candidates have to make sure that all the documents are original and there is no error or it can lead to disqualification from the selection process.

04 Passport size and 02 Stamp size photographs (not more than three months old).

Upper portion of the e-call letters of CBT-1, CBT-2 & CBAT (if appeared).

Photocopy of both sides of the Aadhar card

Payment Receipt - if made through challan at SBI branch or post office

Medical examination fee of Rs. 24/- to be paid at RRB.

RRB NTPC Medical Examination

After the formalities of the RRB NTPC DV are completed, the selected candidates will be required to complete the registration for the medical examination. While doing so, they have to pay an examination fee equal to INR 24. After this, they shall be prescribed the timing to appear for the medical examination the next day. As per the notice, they will be sent for medical examination at the nominated Railway Hospital located in the jurisdiction of the concerned RRBs.

What’s Next After RRB NTPC DV & ME?

The board has notified it that mere attending the RRB NTPC DV does not entitle a candidate for appointment to Railways as an employee. The concerned authorities will cross-check the documents for their authenticity. Once the same is done, it shall release a final merit list with names, details, and the allotted zone for an appointment. Candidates whose name is found in that shall be considered to join the organization only. As of now, there is no update regarding the date of releasing this merit list.