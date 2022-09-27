SSC CGL 2022-23 Registration Till 8th October @ssc.nic.in: Check How To Apply Online|Graduates can Apply!

SSC CGL 2022-23 Registration Till 8th October @ssc.nic.in: Know about the steps to fill out the SSC CGL application form. Get the list of important documents required for SSC CGL registrations. Also, know the application fee for all the categories.

SSC CGL 2022-23 Registration Till 8th October @ssc.nic.in: The Staff Selection Commission announced the SSC CGL 2022 notification in the third week of September 2022. The commission commenced the registration form on September 17, 2022, and the same shall end on October 08, 2022. Candidates having the basic eligibility can fill out the SSC CGL application form on the official website, ssc.nic.in.

As per the official notification, this year, the commission has announced 20,000 vacancies in the group B and C posts of different ministries. The prominent profiles that are announced under the SSC CGL notification are Income Tax Officer, Assistant Audit Officer, Junior Statistical officer, and Upper Division Clerk in different ministries.

The basic eligibility is the completion of graduation in any subject from a recognized university with passing marks. The commission has released the information handout that has to be followed while filling out the SSC CGL application form.

SSC CGL 2022 Important Dates

The candidates can check out the SSC CGL 2022 dates in the table below.

Events SSC CGL Dates SSC CGL Application Form Begins 17th September 2022 SSC CGL Application Form Submission ends 08th October 2022 SSC CGL Application Form correction window 12th October 2022 to 13th October 2022 SSC CGL Admit card To be announced SSC CGL Tier 1 schedule December 2022

SSC CGL 2022 Application Process

The commission has commenced the application form filling process of SSC CGL examination. Candidates who wish to write the examination for this year have to fill out the application form in the online mode.

The SSC CGL application form filling is a two-step process and has to be completed in the stipulated time period. Go through the section below to know more details related to the same.

SSC CGL 2022 Registration Process

The first step to fill the SSC CGL 2022 application form is complete the registration process.

Visit the official website of SSC, ssc.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the Apply button available on the top.

Next, choose the option as an existing user or new user.

Fill in the SSC CGL registration form using details like Adhaar card number, name, father’s name, mother’s name, date of birth, class 10th roll number, year of passing, gender, mobile number, email id and level of education etc.

Submit the registration number and note down the user id and password.

SSC CGL 2022 Application Form

Once the registration formalities are over, verify your mobile number and email id with the verification link and move on to fill out the application form.

Login on the official website using your user id and password.

Next, enter the caste, disability status, identification mark, ex-servicemen category, examination center preference, scribe assistance requirement, academic qualification details, correspondence address, permanent address, and SSC CGL post preference.

After this enter, the highest educational qualification like course name, passing year, college name, roll number, percentage, etc.

Upload the scanned copy of the photograph and signature in the admissible size limit.

Agree to the declaration form prescribed by the commission at the end of the application form and tick mark the check box.

Finally, pay the SSC CGL application fee if admissible to the candidate’s category. The payment can be done either by using an online payment method i.e. credit card/debit card/UPI etc.

Documents Required for SSC CGL Registration

The candidates are advised to keep the following set of documents handy while filling out the SSC CGL application form.

Aadhaar card

Passport

Driving License

School/ College ID

Employer ID

Pan Card

Caste certificate

Disability certificate

Class 10th marksheet

Class 12th marksheet

Graduation marksheet

Scanned copy of photograph in the size limit of 20 to 50 KB.

Scanned copy of signature in the size limit of 10 to 20 KB.

SSC CGL Application Fee

The candidates can check the SSC CGL application fee recommended for both the reserved and unreserved categories. Know about the application fee in the section below.

Category SSC CGL application fee General/ OBC INR 100 Women, SC, ST, PwD, & Ex-Servicemen NIL

What’s Next After SSC CGL Application Form filling?

After the registration of the SSC CGL application form is over. The candidates will be given a window of two days to edit the application form. In this way, they can make changes in the wrong details such that there is no issue during the document verification round.

Candidates who wish to make changes to the SSC CGL application form will be required to pay INR 200 for first-time corrections. Whereas, those who are doing the corrections for the second time will be required to pay INR 500. During this window, candidates can make changes in only those details that are allowed by the commission.

SSC CGL 2022 is one of the most popular central government jobs. The examination is conducted annually to appoint eligible candidates in the Group B and C job posts. Hence, candidates are advised to fill out the SSC CGL application form carefully. This is because any wrong detail in it can lead to the cancellation of their candidature from the selection process.