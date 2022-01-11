JagranJosh Education Awards 2022 - Nominations Open!

SSC GD Constable 2022 Merit List @ssc.nic.in: Region-wise Online Exam Result to be out soon for Male & Female Candidates

SSC GD Constable 2022 Merit List @ssc.nic.in: Staff Selection Commission will soon release the SSC GD Constable 2022 Merit List & Online Exam Result Region-wise at its official websites for both male & female candidates.

Created On: Jan 11, 2022 15:50 IST
SSC GD Constable 2022 Merit List @ssc.nic.in
SSC GD Constable 2022 Merit List @ssc.nic.in

SSC GD Constable 2022 Merit List @ssc.nic.in: Staff Selection Commission conducted the SSC GD Constable 2021 Exam for the recruitment of Constable (GD) 25271 vacancies in Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) & Secretariat Security Force (SSF) and Rifleman (General Duty) in Assam Rifles as per the Recruitment Scheme formulated by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). Marks scored by candidates in the Computer Based Examination will be normalized by using the formula published by the Commission and such normalized scores along with the bonus marks for NCC Certificate holders will be used to determine the final merit list and cut-off marks.

SSC GD Constable 2022 Merit List Region-wise

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will release the merit list of the SSC GD Constable 2021 Online Exam at its regional websites:

SSC Region and States/ UTs under the jurisdiction of the Region

Regional Websites

Central Region (CR)/ Bihar and Uttar Pradesh

www.ssc-cr.org

Eastern Region (ER)/

Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Jharkhand, Odisha, Sikkim and West Bengal

www.sscer.org

Karnataka, Kerala Region (KKR)/ Lakshadweep, Karnataka and Kerala

www.ssckkr.kar.nic.in

Madhya Pradesh Sub-Region (MPR)/ Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh

www.sscmpr.org

North Eastern Region (NER)/ Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland and Tripura

www.sscner.org.in

Northern Region (NR)/ NCT of Delhi, Rajasthan and Uttarakhand

www.sscnr.net.in

North Western Sub-Region (NWR)/ Chandigarh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab

www.sscnwr.org

Southern Region (SR)/

Andhra Pradesh, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and Telangana

www.sscsr.gov.in

Western Region (WR)/

Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, Goa, Gujarat and Maharashtra

www.sscwr.net

Minimum Qualifying Marks for SSC GD Constable 2021 Exam

The cut-off marks in SSC GD Constable 2021 Computer Based Examination (CBE), for eligibility to selection will be as under:

Minimum Qualifying Marks for SSC GD Constable 2021 Computer Based Examination (CBE)

Category

Minimum Marks

General and Ex-servicemen

35%

SC/ ST/ OBC

33%

Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST)

Based on the performance in CBE, candidates will be shortlisted for PET/ PST by the Commission. Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST) will be conducted at various centres finalized by the CAPFs. One cannot score well in this exam if the candidate is not physically and medically fit.

 Click here to know the SSC GD Constable PET & PST Details

Detailed Medical Examination (DME)

Candidates will be shortlisted for the Detailed Medical Examination (DME) from the pool of candidates who qualify PET/ PST. The purpose of medical examination is to ensure that medically fit candidates are accepted into the CAPFs.

The final result along with force allocation will be declared by the Commission based on the performance of candidates in the Computer Based Examination, Physical Standard Test, Physical Efficiency Test and Detailed Medical Examination will be of qualifying nature. Candidates can check the result from the direct link to the official SSC CGL website as and when the results are announced.

FAQ

Q1. When will SSC GD Constable 2021-22 Result/Merit List be released?

SSC GD Constable 2021-22 Result/Merit List is expected to release in the month Jan/Feb 2022

Q2. Where will SSC GD Constable 2021-22 Result/Merit List is going to release?

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will release the merit list of the SSC GD Constable 2021 Online Exam at its regional websites

Q3. How Many Vacancies have been announced for SSC GD Constable 2021 Recruitment?

25271 Vacancies In CAPFs Departments Like BSF, CISF, CRPF, SSB, ITBP, AR, NIA & SSF For Both Male And Female Candidates

