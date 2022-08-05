SSC Phase-10/Ladakh Selection Post 2022 Expected Cutoff: Minimum Qualifying Marks for 10th/12th/Graduation Level Exam

SSC Phase-10/Ladakh Selection Post 2022 Expected Cutoff Marks Categorywise: Candidates who have appeared for the SSC Phase-10/Ladakh 2021-22 Selection Post Exam from 1st to 5th August 2022 can check the expected cutoff marks here SSC Selection Posts Phase-10 (2065 Vacancies) & Ladakh (797 Vacancies) 2022 Exam was held in three separate Computer Based Examinations consisting of Objective Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), for posts with minimum Educational Qualification of Matriculation, Higher Secondary and Graduation & above levels. To get selected for various SSC Selection Posts under different Ministries/ Govt. Departments, a candidate is only required to appear in the Computer Based Test (CBT) and obtain marks above the minimum cut-off or qualifying marks.

SSC Phase-10/Ladakh 2022 Selection Post Exam – Minimum Qualifying Marks

SSC Phase-10/Ladakh 2022 Selection Post Computer Based Exam (Matriculation/10th, Higher Secondary/12th and Graduation & Above Level Exams) consisted of 100 Questions of total 200 Marks in the MCQ Format. Below is the Exam Pattern:

There will be no Interview process for the SSC Junior Level Posts as per Government Guidelines. Therefore, to get selected for SSC Selection Posts, a candidate is only required to appear in the Computer Based Test (CBT) and obtain marks above the minimum cut-off (qualifying marks). SSC will decide the minimum qualifying marks for the online exam through the normalization method.

For qualifying Computer Based Examination, candidates are required to score minimum marks as per details given below:

Minimum Qualifying Marks for SSC Phase-10/Ladakh 2022 Selection Post Exam Category Minimum Marks (%) General 35%/ 70 Marks OBC/EWS 30%/ 60 Marks Other Categories 25%/ 50 Marks

The Commission shall have the discretion to fix different minimum qualifying standards in each component of the Examination taking into consideration among others, category-wise vacancies and category-wise number of candidates.

Depending on the number of vacancies in a particular category of post, candidates will be shortlisted for the next stage of scrutiny based on the score and merit of candidates in the

Computer Based Examination in the following ratio:

In the ratio of 1:20, for up to 5 vacancies for any category of posts. In the ratio of 1:10, for more than 5 vacancies for any category of posts, subject to minimum 100.

Get SSC Selection Posts Previous Year Paper:

Practice SSC Phase-7 Selection Post 14th October 2019 Question Paper with Answer Keys

Practice SSC Phase-7 Selection Post 15th October 2019 Question Paper with Answer Keys

SSC Phase-10/Ladakh 2022 Selection Post Exam Expected Cut-Off Marks - Matriculation/10th Level

Questions asked in the exam consisted of easy to moderate level questions in different subjects. Also, there was negative marking of 0.50 marks for each wrong answer. Let’s have a look at the Expected Cut-Off for SSC Phase-10/Ladakh 2022 Selection Post Matriculation Level Exam:

Expected Cut-Off for SSC Phase-10/Ladakh 2022 Selection Post Matriculation Level Exam Category Expected Cut-Off (Out of 200 Marks) General 120 to 125 Marks OBC 110 to 115 Marks SC 100 to 105 Marks ST 90 to 95 Marks

SSC Phase-10/Ladakh 2022 Selection Post Exam Expected Cut-Off Marks - Higher Secondary/12th Level

Questions asked in the exam consisted of Moderate level questions in different subjects. Also, there was a negative marking of 0.50 marks for each wrong answer. Let’s have a look at the Expected Cut-Off for SSC Phase-10/Ladakh 2022 Selection Post Higher Secondary Level Exam:

Expected Cut-Off for SSC Phase-10/Ladakh 2022 Selection Post Higher Secondary Level Exam Category Expected Cut-Off (Out of 200 Marks) General 110 to 115 Marks OBC 100 to 105 Marks SC 90 to 95 Marks ST 80 to 85 Marks

SSC Phase-10/Ladakh 2022 Selection Post Exam Expected Cut-Off Marks - Graduation Level

Questions asked in the exam consisted of easy to difficult level questions in different subjects. Also, there was a negative marking of 0.50 marks for each wrong answer. Let’s have a look at the Expected Cut-Off for SSC Phase-10/Ladakh 2022 Selection Post Graduation & Above Level Exam:

Expected Cut-Off of SSC Phase-10/Ladakh 2022 Selection Post Graduation Level Exam Category Expected Cut-Off (Out of 200 Marks) General 100 to 105 Marks OBC 90 to 95 Marks SC 80 to 85 Marks ST 70 to 75 Marks

The commission will conduct Skill Tests like Typing Test, Data Entry Test, Computer Proficiency Test, etc., where prescribed in the Essential Qualification and these tests will be of qualifying nature.

The final result along with force allocation will be declared by the Commission based on the performance of candidates in the Computer Based Examination. Final scores of the candidates will only be disclosed/ made available on the website of the concerned Regional/ Sub-Regional Offices at the time of declaration of the Final Result for the particular Category of the post.