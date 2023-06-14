UGC NET English Exam Analysis 2023: Difficulty level, Questions Asked

UGC NET English Exam Analysis 2023: Check exam analysis important questions and topics for UGC NET June 2023 English exam

UGC NET English Exam Analysis
UGC NET English Exam Analysis

UGC NET English Exam Analysis 2023:The University Grants Commission(UGC) is conducting the UGC NET June 2023 exam to select ‘Assistant Professor’ and ‘Junior Research Fellowship Assistant Professor’ in Indian Universities and Colleges. As per the exam calendar, the computer-based test is being held in two phases. Phase-1 will be held from June 13 to June 17, 2023, and Phase-2 will be held from June 19 to June 22, 2023. The exam prep team of Jagran Josh has prepared a detailed exam analysis based on the feedback of the aspirants who have attempted the online exam. 

UGC NET Exam

Important Dates

UGC NET 2023 Phase 1 Exam

June 13 to June 17, 2023

UGC NET 2023 Phase 2 Exam

June 19 to June 22, 2023

UGC NET English Exam Analysis 2023

The UGC NET consists of two papers Paper A and Paper B. Paper A is a common general aptitude paper for all the subjects whereas Paper B comprises questions related to specific subjects. In this article we are going to do the English exam analysis i.e. difficulty level and questions asked in the UGC NET English paper.

Career Counseling

UGC NET English Syllabus

Paper 1 contains 50 multiple-choice questions for 100 marks whereas Paper 2 contains 100 multiple-choice questions for 200 marks. As per the UGC NET marking scheme, each question carries 2 marks and no negative marking shall be applicable for wrong answers. There will be no break between both papers of the UGC NET Exam and the exam duration shall be three-hour.

 

UGC NET 2023 Live Updates

 

Topic Name

Difficulty Level

Number of Questions Asked

To be updated  soon

To be updated soon

To be updated soon

UGC NET 2023 English: Questions and Important Topics

Learning important questions and concepts can help you prepare for the UGC NET examination in a variety of ways. Candidates are therefore recommended to properly review the UGC NET Paper-1 important topics and questions in order to achieve high marks in the online exam.

Here, we have listed down the important topics that can be asked in the examination

  • Business Economics
  • Accounting and Auditing
  • FDI policy
  • Balance of payments (BOP): Importance and components of BOP
  • Income Tax
  • Legal Aspects of Business

Also Check:

UGC NET City Intimation 2023

UGC NET Cut Off 2023

UGC NET Admit Card 2023

UGC NET Date Sheet 2023

यूजीसी नेट डेट शीट 2023

यूजीसी नेट सिटी इंटिमेशन 2023 Live Update

यूजीसी नेट एडमिट कार्ड 2023

UGC NET Exam Guidelines 2023

FAQ

Is there any negative marking in UGC NET English?

No, there will no negative marking in any of the paper of UGC NET 2023.

How many questions will be there in UGC NET English Paper?

A total of 100 questions will be asked in UGC NET English Paper and each question will carry 2 marks.

What is the latest pattern for UGC NET 2023?

The UGC NET 2023 exam will consist of two papers i.e. Paper 1 and Paper 2. Candidates will be given a total of 3 hours without any break to complete both the papers

Related Categories

    Jagran Play
    खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
    अभी खेलें
    Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play
    Next