UGC NET English Exam Analysis 2023: Difficulty level, Questions Asked

UGC NET English Exam Analysis 2023:The University Grants Commission(UGC) is conducting the UGC NET June 2023 exam to select ‘Assistant Professor’ and ‘Junior Research Fellowship Assistant Professor’ in Indian Universities and Colleges. As per the exam calendar, the computer-based test is being held in two phases. Phase-1 will be held from June 13 to June 17, 2023, and Phase-2 will be held from June 19 to June 22, 2023. The exam prep team of Jagran Josh has prepared a detailed exam analysis based on the feedback of the aspirants who have attempted the online exam.

UGC NET Exam Important Dates UGC NET 2023 Phase 1 Exam June 13 to June 17, 2023 UGC NET 2023 Phase 2 Exam June 19 to June 22, 2023

UGC NET English Exam Analysis 2023

The UGC NET consists of two papers Paper A and Paper B. Paper A is a common general aptitude paper for all the subjects whereas Paper B comprises questions related to specific subjects. In this article we are going to do the English exam analysis i.e. difficulty level and questions asked in the UGC NET English paper.

UGC NET English Syllabus

Paper 1 contains 50 multiple-choice questions for 100 marks whereas Paper 2 contains 100 multiple-choice questions for 200 marks. As per the UGC NET marking scheme, each question carries 2 marks and no negative marking shall be applicable for wrong answers. There will be no break between both papers of the UGC NET Exam and the exam duration shall be three-hour.

UGC NET 2023 Live Updates

Topic Name Difficulty Level Number of Questions Asked To be updated soon To be updated soon To be updated soon

UGC NET 2023 English: Questions and Important Topics

Learning important questions and concepts can help you prepare for the UGC NET examination in a variety of ways. Candidates are therefore recommended to properly review the UGC NET Paper-1 important topics and questions in order to achieve high marks in the online exam.

Here, we have listed down the important topics that can be asked in the examination

Business Economics

Accounting and Auditing

FDI policy

Balance of payments (BOP): Importance and components of BOP

Income Tax

Legal Aspects of Business

Also Check: