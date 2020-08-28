UPSC NDA 2020 Exam on 6th September: Check 7 Ways to Ace the Written Exam

UPSC NDA 2020 Exam on 6th September: UPSC will conduct written exam in offline mode across different exam centres. NDA Exam is conducted twice every year for admission to the Army, Navy and Air Force wings of the National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA). However, due to COVID-19 Pandemic, this year both the exam UPSC NDA (1) & (2) 2020 will be conducted on 6th September 2020. NDA 2020 Exam is going to be held on 6th September 2020 across the country for 413 vacancies under UPSC NDA & NA II 2020 Recruitment and 418 Vacancies under UPSC NDA & NA I 2020 Recruitment in Indian Armed Forces, i.e., Army, Navy and Air Force.

UPSC NDA 2020 Written Exam is an objective exam which will be conducted in offline mode. The exam comprises of two Papers: Mathematics (Paper-1) and General Ability Test (Paper-2). There will be negative marking of 1/3rd marks for wrong answers.

UPSC NDA & NA 2020 latest exam pattern has been given in the below table:

Subject/ No. of Questions Code Duration Maximum Marks Mathematics (120 Questions) 01 2 Hours & 30 Minutes 300 General Ability Test (150 Questions) English + General Knowledge 02 2 Hours & 30 Minutes 600 Total 900

So let’s look at those 7 ways that will help the candidates in clearing UPSC NDA 2020 Exam:

1. Revise the Important Topics:

We have shared the links for some important topics for UPSC NDA 2020 Exam which will help you in your last-minute preparation:

2. Time Management:

Give more time to sections that you are stronger in. This will ensure that you can effectively use the time duration of the exam. Remember that there is a sectional time limit for Paper-1 & Paper-2 and there will be no sectional cut-offs. So your job is to simply maximize your score however you can.

3. Practice Mock tests & Previous Year Papers:

Candidates are advised to practice as many mock tests and previous year papers as they can to buck up their speed of solving paper. For the ease of the candidates we have shared the important links of mock tests and Previous Year Papers for UPSC NDA & NA Exam:

4. Maintain your Speed & Accuracy and Maximize your Score:

Remember that there are no sectional cut-offs but there will be negative marking of 1/3rd marks for wrong answers. So your job is to simply maximize your score however you can. So, try to maintain your speed and accuracy while solving the paper during the examination.

5. Follow New rules Issued by UPSC due to COVID-19 Pandemic

Wearing of mask/face cover is mandatory for all candidates. Candidates without mask/face cover will not be allowed entry into the Venue. Candidates, however, will have to remove their masks for verification, whenever required by the Examination functionaries. Candidate may carry his/her own hand sanitizer (small size) in a transparent bottle. Candidates to follow COVID 19 norms of ‘social distancing’ as well as ‘personal hygiene’ inside the Examination Halls/ Rooms as well as in the premises of the Venue.

6. Don’t forget your Admit Card, Photograph and ID Proof:

Don’t forget to take Admit Card alongwith the Photograph and Original ID proof alongwith its photocopy as well. The admit card should be produced for gaining entry to the Exam Centre. The candidates must enquire and locate accurately the allotted examination center as mentioned in Admit Card. Check the exam date and shift timings carefully. Candidates may download and print the Admit Card from the official website of UPSC as mentioned in the link given below:

Please note that entry into the Examination Venue shall be closed 10 minutes before the scheduled commencement of the Examination i.e. 9:50 AM for the Forenoon Session and 01:50 PM for the Afternoon Session. No candidate shall be allowed to enter into the Examination Venue after closure of the entry.

7. Don’t take Stress

Don’t stress yourself too much before the D-Day. Do relax and stay calm. Giving exam with a relaxed mind will help you in delivering your best and achieving high score.

