UPSC NDA 2022 Female Recruitment Update: Supreme Court Questions Centre over Allocating 19 Vacancies for Women Candidates

UPSC NDA 2022 Female Recruitment Update: On 18th Jan 2022, Supreme Court asked the Centre to show the total figure on record with regard to the total number of women candidates who have appeared in the NDA 2 2021 Exam and for Rashtriya Indian Military College (RIMC) & Rashtriya Military School (RMS) entrance tests. SC asked the Centre to explain why the intake of women candidates in the National Defence Academy (NDA) for the year 2022 has been restricted to 19 only. Let’s look at the details of the Supreme Court Orders:

Supreme Court Questions Centre over Allocating 19 Vacancies for Women Candidates in NDA 2021 Recruitment

A bench of Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and M M Sundresh told Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, appearing for the Centre, that the Government will have to explain the figure of 19 female vacancies for the year 2022 as per the notification issued by UPSC. The Bench stated that “The figure is the same as for the 2021 test. Last year, you said that it was due to infrastructure problems that the intake of women will be less. Now, again for the year 2022, you have proposed to take the same number of women candidates. Why have you fixed this figure? You have to explain this. 19 seats cannot be for all times to come. It was only an ad hoc measure.” Supreme Court has given three weeks to the Centre to file the affidavit and asked the parties to file their rejoinder in two weeks thereafter and listed the matter for further hearing on 6th March 2022.

Senior advocate Chinmoy Pradip Sharma, appearing for petitioner Kush Kalra, said they have filed an additional affidavit stating that on 14th November 2021 the NDA exam was held and 8,009 candidates qualified for the Service Selection Board test as also medical tests, out of which 1,002 candidates were women and 7,007 men. Advocate also mentioned that as per the information made available in the advertisement issued by UPSC and by the government, NDA will take in 400 cadets in the current NDA-II 2021 intake. “Of these, 208 candidates, including 10 women, will go to the Army. The Navy will take in 42 candidates including 3 women, while the IAF will admit 120 candidates, of which 6 will be women. Thus, the total number of women to be inducted into the NDA in June 2022 is 19.”

He further added that surprisingly, in the examination notice dated 22nd December 2021, issued by UPSC for the NDA-I 2022 examination to be held on April 10, 2022 (induction on January 2, 2023), out of a total of 400 vacancies the number of vacancies for women is shown as Army - 208 (including 10 for female candidates), Navy 42 (including 03 for female candidates) and Indian Air Force (Flying - 92 (including 02 for female candidates), Ground Duties (Tech) - 18 (including 02 for female candidates) and Ground Duties (Non-Tech) - 10 (including 02 for female candidates)).

Advocate Sharma made a point that it can be seen from the reading of the Examination Notice 22nd Dec 2021 that the number of women candidates to be inducted in January 2023 continues to remain at 19. He said that in the affidavit dated 20th Sep 2021 filed by the Centre, it has been categorically stated that necessary steps will be in place by May of this year itself (2022). “Furthermore, for the first time, it is mentioned that the intake in the Naval Academy is for 30 male candidates only. The said restriction is arbitrary,” he said.

Advocate Sharma substantiated that to continue to keep the number of intake of female candidates at only 19 even for the next year that is for 2023 and only allowing male candidates in the naval entry as per the Examination Notice dated 22nd Dec 2021 is not only arbitrary and violative of Article 14, 15, 16 and 19 of Constitution of India but also is contrary to the stand taken by the Centre before the court.

Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati said that the intake of female candidates in the NDA and other institutions do not only depend on infrastructure but on several other reasons including the requirement of defence forces. “The court may allow us some time to file a detailed affidavit in the matter and we will try to put forth the reasons behind the number of intake of women candidates.”

The bench also said that not all fields are open for women candidates in defence forces and there will not be an equal number of men and women as of now but it will take time. On 22nd September 2021, in a first, the top court had permitted female candidates to appear for the entrance exam to the NDA which was to be held in November, last year, saying their induction cannot be postponed by one year as sought by the Centre.

UPSC NDA 2022 & 2021 Female Candidates Vacancy Details

As per the official notification released by Union Public Service Commission, 19 Vacancies were allotted to female candidates under UPSC NDA & NA II 2021 & UPSC NDA & NA I 2022 Recruitment Process.

UPSC NDA & NA II 2021 Recruitment Vacancies National Defence Academy (148) Army 208 (including 10 for female candidates) Navy 42 (including 3 for female candidates) Air Force 120 (28 for Ground Duties) Flying 92 (including 2 for female candidates) GD Tech 18 (including 2 for female candidates) GD Non-Tech 10 (including 2 for female candidates) Total 370 Naval Academy (110) (10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme) 30 (for male candidates only) Total 400 UPSC NDA & NA I 2022 Recruitment Vacancies National Defence Academy Army 208 (including 10 for female candidates) Navy 42 (including 03 for female candidates) Air (i) Flying – 92 (including 02 for female candidates)

(ii) Ground Duties (Tech) – 18 (including 02 for female candidates)

(iii) Ground Duties (Non-Tech) – 10 (including 02 for female candidates) Total 370 Naval Academy (10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme) 30 (for male candidates only) Total 400

As per the media sources, National Defence Academy is preparing to welcome the women cadets into its campus by way of modifying its infrastructure (housing), putting in place a strong security apparatus and initiating appointments of women instructors, doctors including gynaecologists, and other requisite support staff, among other steps. The Centre had submitted that a study group has been formed to facilitate the entry of women, and the necessary mechanism to facilitate that can be put in place by May 2022.