West Bengal HS Result Toppers List 2023: Subharangshu Tops With 99.2 Percent, Check WB Board 12th Toppers Name, Pass Percentage Here

WBCHSE HS Result Toppers List 2023: Students can check their WB Board 12th marksheet at wbchse.wb.gov.in, wbresults.nic.in and Jagran Josh. This year, the overall pass percentage of Class 12 students is 89.25%. They can go through the article to know the names of toppers, passing percentage and other statistical details here.

WBCHSE HS Result Toppers List 2023: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education releases the names of toppers, pass percentage along with the announcement of WB class 12th result. Students can check West Bengal HS result 2023 online at wbchse.wb.gov.in, wbresults.nic.in and Jagran Josh. They need to use their class 12th roll and number and other required credentials in the login window to download the marksheet.

The WBCHSE HS toppers' list includes the name, basic details and marks of the students. Last year, 88.44% students (6,36,875 students) cleared the class 12 exams, out of which 90.19% were boys and 86.58% were girls. 

West Bengal Board 12th Toppers List 2023: Who Tops the WBCHSE HS Result 

The board releases the names of toppers along with the West Bengal Uchcha Madhyamik result 2023. Students can check the list of toppers, once available: 

  • Subharangshu Sardar has topped Class 12 with 496 or 99.2 per cent marks.
  • Rank 2: Sushma Khan and Abu Sama (495 marks or 99%)
  • Rank 3: Chandrabindu Maity (494 marks, 98.8%), Anusua Saha, Piyali Das and Shreya Mallik
  • Rank 4: Srijita Basak (493 marks, 98.6 per cent), Narendranath Banerjee, Prerona Pal

WB HS Result 2023: Boys perform better than girls

In the West Bengal HS Results declared today, boys have performed better than girls students. 

Gender 

Pass Percentage 

Boys

91.86%

Girls 

87.26%

WBCHSE HS Result 2023 Statistical Highlights

Students can check the below appeared and pass number of students in WB class 12th result: 

Overview 

Total Number and Pass Percentage 

Appeared

824891

Pass

737807

Pass percentage

89.25%
 
West Bengal 12th Topper List 2022

In 2022, the overall pass percentage was recorded at  88.44% in WB HS results. A total of 744655 students enrolled out of which 720862 appeared and a total of 636875 students passed in WB class 12th exam 2022. Check toppers names, rank and marks below: 

Rank

Student Name

Marks

1

Adisha Debsharma

498

2

Sayandip Samanta

497

3

Rohin Sen

496

3

Soham Das

496

3

Parichay Pari,

496

4

8 students

495

5

11 students

494

6

32 students

493

7

37 students

492

8

55 students

491

WB Uchcha Madhyamik Toppers List 2019 

The board did not release the toppers list in 2021 and 2020. Students can check the West Bengal Class 12 toppers 2019 below for reference:

Ranks

Student Name

Marks

1

Shobhan Mandal

498

1

Rajarshi Burman

498

2

Swarnadip Saha

496

2

Sanyukta Basu

496

2

Tanmay Maikap

496

2

Writam Nath

496

2

Md Masum Akhtar

496

2

Anatap Mitra

496

3

Supriya Barman

494

3

Barnali Ghosh

494

3

Mrinmay Mondal

494

3

Supriya Sil

494

3

Supriya Chakraborty

494

4

Shraban Jana

492

4

Shreyashi Sarkar

492

4

Kamal Das

492

4

Rakesh Dey

492

4

Abhijit Sahoo

492

5

Saurabh Kabari

491

5

Tirtharaj Roy

491

5

Sirshendu Roy

491

5

Pushpendu

491

5

Suryatap Basu

491

5

Sagar Sarkar

491

5

Satyam Kar

491

5

Bireshwar Ghosh

491

5

Arka Das

491

5

Pallab Ghosh

491

5

Sahitagni Chattopadhyay

491

Previous Year’s Overall Statistics of West Bengal 12th Result 

Students can check total number of students appeared, passed etc in the table provided below: 

Particulars

2022

2021

Total number of students enrolled

7,44,655

8,19,202

Overall pass percentage

88.44%

97.69%

Pass percentage of girls

86.19%

97.70%

Pass percentage of boys

90.19%

97.69%

Number of students in top 10

272

86

