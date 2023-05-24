West Bengal HS Result Toppers List 2023: Subharangshu Tops With 99.2 Percent, Check WB Board 12th Toppers Name, Pass Percentage Here

WBCHSE HS Result Toppers List 2023: Students can check their WB Board 12th marksheet at wbchse.wb.gov.in, wbresults.nic.in and Jagran Josh. This year, the overall pass percentage of Class 12 students is 89.25%. They can go through the article to know the names of toppers, passing percentage and other statistical details here.

The WBCHSE HS toppers' list includes the name, basic details and marks of the students. Last year, 88.44% students (6,36,875 students) cleared the class 12 exams, out of which 90.19% were boys and 86.58% were girls.

West Bengal Board 12th Toppers List 2023: Who Tops the WBCHSE HS Result

The board releases the names of toppers along with the West Bengal Uchcha Madhyamik result 2023. Students can check the list of toppers, once available:

Subharangshu Sardar has topped Class 12 with 496 or 99.2 per cent marks.

Rank 2: Sushma Khan and Abu Sama (495 marks or 99%)

Rank 3: Chandrabindu Maity (494 marks, 98.8%), Anusua Saha, Piyali Das and Shreya Mallik

Rank 4: Srijita Basak (493 marks, 98.6 per cent), Narendranath Banerjee, Prerona Pal WB HS Result 2023: Boys perform better than girls In the West Bengal HS Results declared today, boys have performed better than girls students. Gender Pass Percentage Boys 91.86% Girls 87.26% WBCHSE HS Result 2023 Statistical Highlights Students can check the below appeared and pass number of students in WB class 12th result: Overview Total Number and Pass Percentage Appeared 824891 Pass 737807 Pass percentage 89.25% West Bengal 12th Topper List 2022

In 2022, the overall pass percentage was recorded at 88.44% in WB HS results. A total of 744655 students enrolled out of which 720862 appeared and a total of 636875 students passed in WB class 12th exam 2022. Check toppers names, rank and marks below:

Rank Student Name Marks 1 Adisha Debsharma 498 2 Sayandip Samanta 497 3 Rohin Sen 496 3 Soham Das 496 3 Parichay Pari, 496 4 8 students 495 5 11 students 494 6 32 students 493 7 37 students 492 8 55 students 491

WB Uchcha Madhyamik Toppers List 2019

The board did not release the toppers list in 2021 and 2020. Students can check the West Bengal Class 12 toppers 2019 below for reference:

Ranks Student Name Marks 1 Shobhan Mandal 498 1 Rajarshi Burman 498 2 Swarnadip Saha 496 2 Sanyukta Basu 496 2 Tanmay Maikap 496 2 Writam Nath 496 2 Md Masum Akhtar 496 2 Anatap Mitra 496 3 Supriya Barman 494 3 Barnali Ghosh 494 3 Mrinmay Mondal 494 3 Supriya Sil 494 3 Supriya Chakraborty 494 4 Shraban Jana 492 4 Shreyashi Sarkar 492 4 Kamal Das 492 4 Rakesh Dey 492 4 Abhijit Sahoo 492 5 Saurabh Kabari 491 5 Tirtharaj Roy 491 5 Sirshendu Roy 491 5 Pushpendu 491 5 Suryatap Basu 491 5 Sagar Sarkar 491 5 Satyam Kar 491 5 Bireshwar Ghosh 491 5 Arka Das 491 5 Pallab Ghosh 491 5 Sahitagni Chattopadhyay 491

Previous Year’s Overall Statistics of West Bengal 12th Result

Students can check total number of students appeared, passed etc in the table provided below: