West Bengal HS Result Toppers List 2023: Subharangshu Tops With 99.2 Percent, Check WB Board 12th Toppers Name, Pass Percentage Here

WBCHSE HS Result Toppers List 2023: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education releases the names of toppers, pass percentage along with the announcement of WB class 12th result. Students can check West Bengal HS result 2023 online at wbchse.wb.gov.in, wbresults.nic.in and Jagran Josh. They need to use their class 12th roll and number and other required credentials in the login window to download the marksheet.
The WBCHSE HS toppers' list includes the name, basic details and marks of the students. Last year, 88.44% students (6,36,875 students) cleared the class 12 exams, out of which 90.19% were boys and 86.58% were girls.
West Bengal Board 12th Toppers List 2023: Who Tops the WBCHSE HS Result
The board releases the names of toppers along with the West Bengal Uchcha Madhyamik result 2023. Students can check the list of toppers, once available:
- Subharangshu Sardar has topped Class 12 with 496 or 99.2 per cent marks.
- Rank 2: Sushma Khan and Abu Sama (495 marks or 99%)
- Rank 3: Chandrabindu Maity (494 marks, 98.8%), Anusua Saha, Piyali Das and Shreya Mallik
- Rank 4: Srijita Basak (493 marks, 98.6 per cent), Narendranath Banerjee, Prerona Pal
WB HS Result 2023: Boys perform better than girls
In the West Bengal HS Results declared today, boys have performed better than girls students.
|
Gender
|
Pass Percentage
|
Boys
|
91.86%
|
Girls
|
87.26%
WBCHSE HS Result 2023 Statistical Highlights
Students can check the below appeared and pass number of students in WB class 12th result:
|
Overview
|
Total Number and Pass Percentage
|
Appeared
|
824891
|
Pass
|
737807
|
Pass percentage
|
89.25%
In 2022, the overall pass percentage was recorded at 88.44% in WB HS results. A total of 744655 students enrolled out of which 720862 appeared and a total of 636875 students passed in WB class 12th exam 2022. Check toppers names, rank and marks below:
|
Rank
|
Student Name
|
Marks
|
1
|
Adisha Debsharma
|
498
|
2
|
Sayandip Samanta
|
497
|
3
|
Rohin Sen
|
496
|
3
|
Soham Das
|
496
|
3
|
Parichay Pari,
|
496
|
4
|
8 students
|
495
|
5
|
11 students
|
494
|
6
|
32 students
|
493
|
7
|
37 students
|
492
|
8
|
55 students
|
491
WB Uchcha Madhyamik Toppers List 2019
The board did not release the toppers list in 2021 and 2020. Students can check the West Bengal Class 12 toppers 2019 below for reference:
|
Ranks
|
Student Name
|
Marks
|
1
|
Shobhan Mandal
|
498
|
1
|
Rajarshi Burman
|
498
|
2
|
Swarnadip Saha
|
496
|
2
|
Sanyukta Basu
|
496
|
2
|
Tanmay Maikap
|
496
|
2
|
Writam Nath
|
496
|
2
|
Md Masum Akhtar
|
496
|
2
|
Anatap Mitra
|
496
|
3
|
Supriya Barman
|
494
|
3
|
Barnali Ghosh
|
494
|
3
|
Mrinmay Mondal
|
494
|
3
|
Supriya Sil
|
494
|
3
|
Supriya Chakraborty
|
494
|
4
|
Shraban Jana
|
492
|
4
|
Shreyashi Sarkar
|
492
|
4
|
Kamal Das
|
492
|
4
|
Rakesh Dey
|
492
|
4
|
Abhijit Sahoo
|
492
|
5
|
Saurabh Kabari
|
491
|
5
|
Tirtharaj Roy
|
491
|
5
|
Sirshendu Roy
|
491
|
5
|
Pushpendu
|
491
|
5
|
Suryatap Basu
|
491
|
5
|
Sagar Sarkar
|
491
|
5
|
Satyam Kar
|
491
|
5
|
Bireshwar Ghosh
|
491
|
5
|
Arka Das
|
491
|
5
|
Pallab Ghosh
|
491
|
5
|
Sahitagni Chattopadhyay
|
491
Previous Year’s Overall Statistics of West Bengal 12th Result
Students can check total number of students appeared, passed etc in the table provided below:
|
Particulars
|
2022
|
2021
|
Total number of students enrolled
|
7,44,655
|
8,19,202
|
Overall pass percentage
|
88.44%
|
97.69%
|
Pass percentage of girls
|
86.19%
|
97.70%
|
Pass percentage of boys
|
90.19%
|
97.69%
|
Number of students in top 10
|
272
|
86