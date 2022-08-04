Brain Teaser Puzzle: People with High IQ can spot all Idioms hidden in this picture

Brain Teaser Idiom Puzzle: This brain riddle is for those who enjoy playing fun games and puzzles. Brain teasers make a simple riddle or a puzzle more interesting, as these brain games are solved with creative thinking. While solving these riddles, you need to analyze the problem a little differently and out of the box. For coming on to the solution, you need to use a creative mind as the answer won’t be right in front of you. So, we have come up with an interesting brain teaser where you have to identify all the idioms hidden inside the image.

Image Source: TollFreeForwarding

In the above image, you need to spot all the idioms hidden inside the image. Idioms are a group of words in a fixed order that has a particular meaning that is different from the meanings of each word on its own. An alert mind can identify all the words within 15 seconds. You are required to look at the image carefully before answering the question as the answer is quite simple but tricky. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser have been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Hint: The idioms hidden inside the image are the phrases that are used in work meetings.

Brain Teaser Answer

In this picture puzzle, you need to identify all 6 idioms hidden in the picture of a day at the park. At first, you probably won't notice all the idioms immediately. But after a few seconds you might be able to identify the idioms hidden inside the image. The illustration depicts a fair weather day at the park wherein people and animals alike can be seen enjoying the scene. It is being claimed that if you can spot all of the hidden idioms then that might indicate just how sharp you are.

Image Source: TollFreeForwarding

Brainstorm - The Dark Cloud in the corner with a lightning strike hinting towards the idiom -“brainstorm”. In corporate terms, it means to actively work to come up with ideas for something, often in an unstructured way. Touch Base - Underneath the Dark cloud two people are playing baseball hinting toward the idiom - “touch base.” Touch base is an idiom often seen in business contexts meaning to make contact or reconnect with someone briefly. Ducks in a row - On the right side there is a pond with four white ducks in a row. The idiom ‘To get your ducks in a row’ means to organize your tasks and schedule so that you are ready for the next step. Low-hanging Fruit - Further right in the picture you’ll notice that only one of the trees in the image has fruit on it, which is just within reach of any of the people walking by hinting toward the idiom “low-hanging fruit” which means the most easily achieved of a set of tasks, measures, goals, etc. Going the Extra Mile - A guy is running past the sign that says, “One more mile” hinting towards the idiom “going the extra mile” which means to do more than one is required to do.

So, the five idioms that are hidden inside the picture are - brainstorm, touch base, ducks in a row, low-hanging fruit and going the extra mile.

Some puzzles don't necessarily require mathematics skills or lateral thinking but are a simple test of your observation skills. This riddle was tricky but simple as it needs less time and brain power to solve. But it sure feels great when you figure out the answer in a few seconds.