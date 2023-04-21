Who Won Yesterday IPL Match: DC vs KKR, Check All Details Here

Yesterday's IPL Match: The 16th edition of the popular cricket tournament, the Indian Premier League, is going on and is turning out to be one for the ages. So far, we’ve seen massive totals chased down readily, low scores defended with ease, five consecutive sixes smashed in an over, and not even half the games have happened.

Yesterday’s IPL match also gave more of the same. Delhi Capitals (DC) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) went head-to-head in the much-anticipated Match 28 of the 2023 IPL on April 20. DC and KKR clashed the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, delivered a somewhat uneventful but exciting game for the fans. Although both sides played well, DC beat KKR won by 6 wickets.

Who Won Yesterday's IPL Match? DC vs KKR Result

Delhi Capitals won the toss, and captain David Warner opted to bowl first.

Kolkata Knight Riders registered a weak 127-run total on the scoreboard, with a loss of 10 wickets in 20 overs.

DC got off to a good start and maintained a steady run rate throughout.

Although KKR bowlers found some success in the middles overs, DC cruised to an easy 6 wicket win in 19.2 overs.

Who took the most wickets in Yesterday's IPL Match 28, DC vs KKR?

DC's Ishant Sharma, Anrich Nortje, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav and KKR's Varun Chakravarthy, Nitish Rana, Anukul Roy took the most wickets (2 each) in yesterday's IPL match.

Which batsmen scored the most runs in the DC vs KKR Match?

DC’s David Warner scored the most runs in yesterday’s IPL match. The Australian batter recorded an important 57-run knock off 41 balls.

Who hit the most sixes in Yesterday's IPL match?

KKR’s Andre Russell hit the most sixes (4) in yesterday’s clash between DC and KKR.

Who was the Man of the Match of IPL 2023 Match 28 Yesterday?

The Player Of The Match award for yesterday’s thrilling clash between DC and KKR went to Ishant Sharma (DC), who took two crucial wickets and conceded only 19 runs in four overs. Other awards are as follows:

Player Of The Match: - 2/19

Electric Striker Of The Match: David Warner (DC)

Catch Of The Match: Mitchell Marsh (DC)

Beyond The Boundaries Longest 6: Andre Russell (KKR) - 109 metres

On-The-Go 4s: David Warner (DC)

Most Valuable Asset Of The Match: David Warner (DC)

Gamechanger Of The Match: David Warner (DC)

