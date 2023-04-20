Who Won Yesterday IPL Match: PBKS vs RCB, Check All Details Here

Yesterday's IPL Match: The 16th season of the beloved cricket tournament, the Indian Premier League, is ongoing and has exceeded expectations this year. So far, we’ve seen huge totals chased down readily, low scores defended with ease, five consecutive sixes in an over to win the match, and not even half the games have taken place.

Yesterday’s IPL match was similarly exciting. Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) went head-to-head in the much-anticipated match 27 of the 2023 IPL on April 20. PBKS and RCB lit up the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Cricket Stadium in Mohali, delivering an exhilarating game for the fans. Although both sides played well, RCB beat PBKS by 24 runs.

Who Won Yesterday's IPL Match? PBKS vs RCB Result

Punjab Kings won the toss, and captain Sam Curran opted to bowl first.

Royal Challengers Bangalore registered a defendable 174-run total on the scoreboard, with a loss of 4 wickets in 20 overs.

PBKS got off to a tremendous start and seemed like they had the game in the bag until the middle overs when RCB bowlers turned the tide.

Multiple wickets and RCB’s perfect bowling restricted PBKS to 150/10 in 18.2 overs and the Royal Challengers Bangalore won by 24 runs.

Who took the most wickets in Yesterday's IPL Match 27, PBKS vs RCB?

RCB’s Mohammed Siraj took the most wickets in yesterday’s IPL match (4) in four overs and conceded only 21 runs.

Which batsmen scored the most runs in the PBKS vs RCB Match?

RCB’s Faf du Plessis scored the most runs in yesterday’s IPL match. The South African batter recorded a match-winning 84-run knock off 56 balls.

Who hit the most sixes in Yesterday's IPL match?

RCB’s Faf du Plessis hit the most sixes (5) in yesterday’s clash between PBKS and RCB.

Who was the Man of the Match of IPL 2023 Match 27 Yesterday?

The Player Of The Match award for yesterday’s thrilling clash between PBKS and RCB went to Mohammed Siraj (RCB), who conceded 21 runs off in four overs and took four wickets.

