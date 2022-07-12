AILET PhD Result 2022 Declared at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in, Check Complete List Here

AILET 2022: Going as per media reports, the National Law of University (NLU), Delhi released All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) PhD results 2022 in online mode. The complete list of candidates who have qualified for the research proposal is available on the official website - nationallawuniversitydelhi.in. Those who have been selected their roll numbers have been put up in the list.

The candidates must note that the last day to submit the research proposal is on 25th July 2022. The procedure for admission into the AILET PhD programme, the students have to clear three steps which are clearance of AILET, clearance of research proposal by the Research Advisory Committee and the last is clearance based on the research proposal presentation.

AILET PhD Research Proposal on nationallawuniversitydelhi.in

Only the candidates who have qualified and meet the academic qualifications can submit their research proposals. They need to submit their research proposal in either word or PDF format only. The link for uploading the research proposal has been given in the official notification itself.

There is also a separate guideline for Foreign Nationals who have been qualified for the Research Proposal. The foreign national candidates and the other candidates need to carefully go through the guidelines first and then go ahead with the submission of the research proposal.

How to apply for AILET PhD 2022 Research Proposal?

Candidates have to apply for AILET PhD research proposal on the official website - nationalllawuniversitydelhi.in. On the homepage, they need to click on the list of candidates qualified for the research proposal. Now, they need to open that link and submit the research proposal. Also, the last day to submit the AILET PhD 2022 Research Proposal on 25th July after which the forms will be closed.

About All India Law Entrance Test (AILET)

All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) is conducted by National Law University, Delhi (NLU Delhi) for admission to undergraduate (UG), postgraduate (PG) and doctorate (PhD) level law courses. This is a national-level entrance exam conducted for admission in law programmes at NLU Delhi only.

Also Read: CLAT Counselling 2022: 3rd Allotment List Released, Check Selection Status for CLAT Admissions at consortiumofnlus.ac.in