GATE Registration 2023 Starts at gate.iitk.ac.in, Apply Till 30 Sep, Get Direct Link

GATE 2023: As per the updates, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has commenced the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023 registration process in online mode. After must wait, the GATE 2023 link for registration has now been finally activated. Candidates willing to apply for GATE 2023 will have to visit the official website - gate.iitk.ac.in. All the eligible candidates can apply for GATE till 30th September 2022.

The GATE 2023 registration process includes initial registration, filling application form, uploading documents and payment of the registration fee. The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023 will be conducted on 4th, 5th, 11th and 12th February for 29 papers.

GATE Registration 2023 - Direct Link (Available Now)

How To Apply for GATE 2023?

As per the recent updates, the online application form of GATE will be available till 30th September 2022. Candidates will have to apply in online mode on the official website. Go through the steps to fill the GATE 2023 Application Form -

1st Step - Go to the official website of the IIT Kanpur - gate.iitk.ac.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on the - Apply online link.

3rd Step - Candidates will have to register by using their mobile number, name and email id.

4th Step - Log in using the credentials and complete the application for GATE 2023.

5th Step - Fill in the personal information including name, date of birth, personal mobile number, parents' name and upload the documents.

6th Step - Pay the application fee by using debit card, credit card, UPI details, or net banking and submit the form.

The authorities have also revised the GATE 2023 application fees. Females and those belonging to SC/ST/PwD category have to pay Rs. 850, while all the other candidates have to pay Rs. 1700 as an application fee.

What Documents Are Required for GATE Registration 2023?

While filling out the application form for GATE 2023, candidates will have to upload the following documents in the prescribed size. In case, the documents are not submitted then the GATE registration form will not be accepted. Check list of documents below -

Scanned image of candidate's signature.

Scanned image of the candidate.

Scanned copy of category (SC/ST) certificate in pdf format, if applicable.

Scanned copy of PwD certificate in pdf format, if applicable.

Scanned copy of certificate of Dyslexia, if applicable, in pdf format.

Scanned copy of any of the valid photo identity documents: Aadhar-UID (preferable), Passport, PAN Card, Voter ID or Driving License. The ID should have name and date of birth of the candidate and a unique Photo ID number.

