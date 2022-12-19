AFCAT 1 2023 Preparation: Subject-wise Tips & Strategy to clear Indian Air Force Exam

AFCAT 1 2023 Preparation Tips & Strategy: Candidates should adhere to the best AFCAT 1 Preparation Strategy to clear the Indian Air Force Exam in one attempt. As the exam is around the corner, the candidates should give equal importance to all the subjects and start the preparation right away. The Indian Air Force invites eligible candidates (Men and Women) to be part of this elite force as Group ‘A’ Gazetted Officers in Flying and Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) branches. The online AFCAT 1 2023 examination is scheduled to be held on 24th, 25th and 26th February 2023.

Thus, the candidates should include the right approach in their AFCAT 1 Preparation Strategy. To guide candidates in the right direction, we have shared below some of the finest AFCAT 1 Preparation Tips. These will help candidates to align their study plan with the actual AFCAT exam requirements. Check out this blog to know the AFCAT 1 subject-wise preparation strategy for General Awareness, Verbal Ability in English, Numerical Ability and Reasoning, and Military Aptitude Test.

AFCAT 1 2023 Preparation Tips

The first & foremost step of AFCAT preparation is familiarity with the AFCAT 1 Exam Pattern. The AFCAT Online Exam and Engineering Knowledge Test (EKT) will be held in online mode. The AFCAT Online Exam is conducted for Non-Technical Candidates, whereas technical Candidates will have to participate in both AFCAT Online Exam and EKT Exam. The AFCAT 1 Exam Pattern is shared below:

The online examination comprises objective-type questions and the medium of questions will be in English only

As per the AFACT marking scheme, three marks will be awarded for every correct answer and one mark will be deducted for every incorrect answer. However, no marks will be applicable for unattempted questions.

Exam Subject No. of Questions Marks Duration AFCAT (For both Non-Technical & Technical Candidates) General Awareness, Verbal Ability in English, Numerical Ability and Reasoning and Military Aptitude Test 100 300 2 Hours Engineering Knowledge Test (EKT-For Technical Candidates) Mechanical, Computer Science and Electrical & Electronics 50 150 45 Minutes

AFCAT 1 Preparation Strategy for English

English section is one of the most scoring sections in the exam if you adopt the right techniques & approach during the AFCAT English preparation. Candidates are advised to solve 2-3 passages and attempt grammar & vocabulary quizzes on a daily basis to score high in the exam.

For this, they need to brush up on their grammar fundamentals from the standard books and strengthen their preparation. Along with the AFCAT 1 preparation tips, we have shared below the list of important topics for the English section.

Comprehension

Synonym/ Antonym

Cloze Test or Fill in the Gaps in a paragraph

Detect Error in Sentence

Sentence Completion/ Filling in of correct word

Sentence Rearranging

Idioms and Phrases

Analogy

Substitution in a Sentence/ One Word Substitution.

AFCAT 1 Preparation Strategy for General Awareness

General Awareness is considered one of the important sections in the AFCAT 1 2023 section. If you adopt the right strategy in the preparation of this section, then you easily solve a good number of questions in less time and score high marks in the exam.

For this, you are required to make a habit of reading newspapers & current affairs magazines every day. Along with this, you should attempt at least 2-3 general awareness quizzes daily to check the preparation level and cover the questions that you might have missed before.

The list of important topics for AFCAT General Awareness preparation is as follows:

Current Affairs (National & International)

History

Geography

Sports

Environment & Ecology

Art & Culture

Personalities

Basic Science-Based Knowledge

Indian Polity

Economy

Science & Technology

Defense

AFCAT 1 Preparation Strategy for Numerical Aptitude

Numerical Aptitude is one of the toughest sections of the AFCAT exam. Candidates are advised to learn the basic concepts of each topic first in order to solve advanced-level questions of the numerical aptitude section easily.

Along with this, they should learn formulas & shortcut techniques to solve questions in less time with full accuracy. Also, they should attempt mock tests & previous year's question papers once a week to strengthen their preparation. The list of important topics for AFCAT Numerical Aptitude preparation is as follows:

Decimal Fraction

Average

Time and Work

Time & Distance and Races (Trains/ Boats & Streams)

Percentage

Profit & Loss

Ratio & Proportion

Simple and Compound Interest

Number System & Number Series

Area and Perimeter

Mixture & Allegation Rules

Probability

Clocks.

AFCAT 1 Preparation Tips for Reasoning and Military Aptitude Test

The reasoning and Military Aptitude Test is one of the trickiest sections of the AFCAT exam. Thus, the candidates should be well-versed in the reasoning syllabus & previous exam trends to excel in this section.

Some of the best AFCAT 1 Preparation Tips are to build a strong grip on the fundamentals as it will help them to build their own ways to identify the pattern behind the questions and solve them in less time.

For this, they should solve at least 10-15 exam-relevant questions daily and revise the important concepts regularly for better results. The list of important topics for AFCAT Reasoning and Military Aptitude Test preparation is as follows:

Verbal Reasoning: Coding-Decoding, Analogy, Logical Venn Diagrams, Classification, Puzzle Test, etc.

Non-Verbal Reasoning: Hidden Figures, Series, Analogy, Completion of Incomplete Pattern, Dot Situations, Classification, etc.

AFCAT 1 Preparation Strategy for EKT

Candidates should clear the basic concepts of engineering topics to prepare well for the EKT exam. For this, they should be familiar with the syllabus & exam pattern, pick quality books, and attempt test series every day for effective preparation. Along with this, they must practice the previous year's question papers & revise all the covered concepts regularly to retain things for a longer period. The important topics for AFCAT EKT preparation are as follows: