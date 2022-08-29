AFCAT (2) 2022 Expected Cutoff: Check Previous Year Marks of Online & EKT Paper

AFCAT (2) 2022 Exam Expected Cut-Off: Check AFCAT 2022 Exam Expected Cut-Off marks which will be required for qualifying for AFSB Interview Round. So, let’s have a look at the Expected Cut-Off Marks for AFCAT 2022 (2) Exam held from 26th to 28th August 2022.

AFCAT (2) 2022 Exam Expected Cut-Off: Candidates who have appeared or are going to appear for the AFCAT (2) 2022 Exam from 26th to 28th August 2022 can check the expected cut-off marks here. Based on the difficulty level of the AFCAT Online Exam and EKT, we have guestimated the Cut-Off Marks of the AFCAT (2) 2022 Exam.

Indian Air Force (IAF) has conducted the Exam for Air Force Common Aptitude Test (AFCAT) for 283 vacancies under Flying Branch, Ground Duty Technical & Non-Technical Posts. Let’s first look at the Exam Pattern AFCAT (2) 2022 Exam and based on that we will share the Expected cut-off for the Exam:

AFCAT (2) 2022 Exam Pattern – 26th to 28th August 2022

AFCAT 2022 (2) Exam consisted of AFCAT Online Exam and Engineering Knowledge Test (EKT) consisting of objective type questions. AFCAT Online Exam was conducted for Non-Technical Candidates. For Technical Candidates, both AFCAT Online Exam and EKT Exam were conducted by the Indian Air Force (IAF).

Exam

Subject

No. of Questions/ Marks

Duration

AFCAT

(For both Non-Technical & Technical Candidates)

General Awareness, Verbal Ability in English, Numerical Ability and Reasoning and Military Aptitude Test

100/ 300

2 Hours

Engineering Knowledge Test (EKT-For Technical Candidates)

Mechanical, Computer Science and Electrical & Electronics

50/ 150

45 Minutes

Expected Cut-Off for AFCAT (2) 2022 Exam

Questions asked in the AFCAT (2) 2022 Exam were of ‘Moderate’ Level. Also, there was a negative marking of 1 mark for wrong answers in the AFCAT Online Exam.  Let’s have a look at the Expected Cut-Off for AFCAT 2022 (2) Exam:

Expected Cut-Off for AFCAT (2) 2022 Exam

AFCAT 2022 (2) Exam

Expected Cut-Off Marks

AFCAT Cut Off  (Out of 300 Marks)

150 to 160

EKT Cut Off (Out of 150 Marks)

20 to 30

Previous Year Cut-Off for AFCAT Online & EKT Exam

Let’s look at the previous year cut off marks for AFCAT Online & EKT Exam

AFCAT

AFCAT Cut Off  (Out of 300 Marks)

EKT Cut Off (Out of 150 Marks)

AFCAT (01) 2022

157

18

AFCAT (02) 2021

157

18

AFCAT (01) 2021

165

30

AFCAT (02) 2020

155

40

AFCAT (01) 2020

153

40

AFCAT (02) 2019

142

50

AFCAT (01) 2019

133

50

AFCAT (02) 2018

140

55

AFCAT (01) 2018

155

60

AFCAT (02) 2017

160

60

AFCAT (01) 2017

150

60

AFCAT (02) 2016

148

60

AFCAT (01) 2016

132

52

AFCAT (02) 2015

144

52

AFCAT (01) 2015

126

55

AFCAT (02) 2014

123

45

After clearing the cut-off marks, students are advised to look at the below points for further selection procedures:

Air Force Selection Board (AFSB) Interview: Indian Air Force (IAF) will prepare a list of candidates who obtain the minimum qualifying marks in the Online AFCAT Exam and will be called at one of the Air Force Selection Boards (AFSB). It will consist of three tests - Officer Intelligence Rating Test, Psychological test and for Flying Branch - Computerised Pilot Selection System (CPSS).

Final Selection after Medical Tests: Indian Air Force (IAF) will select only those candidates who will secure the minimum qualifying marks separately in online examination and AFSB test as fixed by the IAF.

