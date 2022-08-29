AFCAT (2) 2022 Expected Cutoff: Check Previous Year Marks of Online & EKT Paper

AFCAT (2) 2022 Exam Expected Cut-Off: Candidates who have appeared or are going to appear for the AFCAT (2) 2022 Exam from 26th to 28th August 2022 can check the expected cut-off marks here. Based on the difficulty level of the AFCAT Online Exam and EKT, we have guestimated the Cut-Off Marks of the AFCAT (2) 2022 Exam.
Indian Air Force (IAF) has conducted the Exam for Air Force Common Aptitude Test (AFCAT) for 283 vacancies under Flying Branch, Ground Duty Technical & Non-Technical Posts. Let’s first look at the Exam Pattern AFCAT (2) 2022 Exam and based on that we will share the Expected cut-off for the Exam:
AFCAT (2) 2022 Exam Pattern – 26th to 28th August 2022
AFCAT 2022 (2) Exam consisted of AFCAT Online Exam and Engineering Knowledge Test (EKT) consisting of objective type questions. AFCAT Online Exam was conducted for Non-Technical Candidates. For Technical Candidates, both AFCAT Online Exam and EKT Exam were conducted by the Indian Air Force (IAF).
|
Exam
|
Subject
|
No. of Questions/ Marks
|
Duration
|
AFCAT
(For both Non-Technical & Technical Candidates)
|
General Awareness, Verbal Ability in English, Numerical Ability and Reasoning and Military Aptitude Test
|
100/ 300
|
2 Hours
|
Engineering Knowledge Test (EKT-For Technical Candidates)
|
Mechanical, Computer Science and Electrical & Electronics
|
50/ 150
|
45 Minutes
Expected Cut-Off for AFCAT (2) 2022 Exam
Questions asked in the AFCAT (2) 2022 Exam were of ‘Moderate’ Level. Also, there was a negative marking of 1 mark for wrong answers in the AFCAT Online Exam. Let’s have a look at the Expected Cut-Off for AFCAT 2022 (2) Exam:
|
Expected Cut-Off for AFCAT (2) 2022 Exam
|
AFCAT 2022 (2) Exam
|
Expected Cut-Off Marks
|
AFCAT Cut Off (Out of 300 Marks)
|
150 to 160
|
EKT Cut Off (Out of 150 Marks)
|
20 to 30
Previous Year Cut-Off for AFCAT Online & EKT Exam
Let’s look at the previous year cut off marks for AFCAT Online & EKT Exam
|
AFCAT
|
AFCAT Cut Off (Out of 300 Marks)
|
EKT Cut Off (Out of 150 Marks)
|
AFCAT (01) 2022
|
157
|
18
|
AFCAT (02) 2021
|
157
|
18
|
AFCAT (01) 2021
|
165
|
30
|
AFCAT (02) 2020
|
155
|
40
|
AFCAT (01) 2020
|
153
|
40
|
AFCAT (02) 2019
|
142
|
50
|
AFCAT (01) 2019
|
133
|
50
|
AFCAT (02) 2018
|
140
|
55
|
AFCAT (01) 2018
|
155
|
60
|
AFCAT (02) 2017
|
160
|
60
|
AFCAT (01) 2017
|
150
|
60
|
AFCAT (02) 2016
|
148
|
60
|
AFCAT (01) 2016
|
132
|
52
|
AFCAT (02) 2015
|
144
|
52
|
AFCAT (01) 2015
|
126
|
55
|
AFCAT (02) 2014
|
123
|
45
After clearing the cut-off marks, students are advised to look at the below points for further selection procedures:
Air Force Selection Board (AFSB) Interview: Indian Air Force (IAF) will prepare a list of candidates who obtain the minimum qualifying marks in the Online AFCAT Exam and will be called at one of the Air Force Selection Boards (AFSB). It will consist of three tests - Officer Intelligence Rating Test, Psychological test and for Flying Branch - Computerised Pilot Selection System (CPSS).
Final Selection after Medical Tests: Indian Air Force (IAF) will select only those candidates who will secure the minimum qualifying marks separately in online examination and AFSB test as fixed by the IAF.
