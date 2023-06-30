AFCAT (2) 2023 Registration Ends Today June 30: Check IAF Physical Standards, Height, Weight, Vision

AFCAT (2) 2023 Registration Ends Today June 30: AFCAT 2 2023 registration will be conducted till June 30, 2023 at afcat.cdac.in. Check physical standards, height, weight, vision and other medical standards required for IAF  selection.

AFCAT (2) 2023 Registration Ends Today June 30
AFCAT (2) 2023 Registration Ends Today June 30

AFCAT (2) 2023 Registration Ends Today June 30: AFCAT (2) 2023 registration will get closed on June 30, 2023, at its official website - afcat.cdac.in. Indian Air force will be conducting AFCAT (2) 2023 Exam on August 25, 26, and 27, 2023 for the recruitment of 276 vacancies for Group A Gazetted Officers in Flying and Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) branches. The AFCAT 2023 selection process consists of three phases – Online Exam/ EKT for technical candidates, AFSB interview and the final selection after the medical test. 

Check AFCAT 2023 Eligibility Criteria

Below are important dates for the AFCAT 2 2023 Recruitment Process:

Important Dates for AFCAT (2) 2023 Exam

Online Application Opening Date

June 1, 2023

Online Application Closing Date

Direct Link to Apply Online

June 30, 2023 (5:00 PM)

AFCAT (2) 2023 Admit Card Release

15 Days before the exam

AFCAT (2) 2023 Exam

August 25, 26 and 27, 2023

Course Commencement

July 2024

AFCAT Eligibility 2023

Let’s look at the AFCAT (2) 2023 exam eligibility criteria in brief:

Career Counseling

Particulars

Details

Exam Name

AFCAT (Air Force Common Admission Test)

Conducting body

Indian Air Force

Nationality Criteria

Indian

Age Limit

Flying Branch: 20 to 24 years

Ground Duty: 20 to 26 years

Marital Status

Single

Gender

Men and Women

Educational Criteria

· 60% both in Maths and Physics at 10+2 level

· Graduation

One cannot get selected for Indian Air Force if the candidate is not physically and medically fit. So, it is advisable for the candidates to not only study hard for the exams but also keep themselves physically and mentally fit through physical exercises to clear the physical and medical tests.

AFCAT 2023 Exam Preparation Material
Download AFCAT Free Study Material
Download AFCAT Previous Year Papers
Check AFCAT 2023 Exam Preparation Tips & Strategy
Check AFCAT 2023 Exam Important Topics & Questions

PHYSICAL STANDARDS

Let’s look at the Physical Standards for AFCAT (2) 2023 Recruitment:

1. Height & Weight

a) For Flying Branch: The minimum acceptable height for men and women candidates in Flying Branch is 162.5 cm, Leg Length: Min - 99 cm, Max -120 cm. Thigh Length: Max - 64 cm, Sitting Height: Min - 81.5 cms, Max - 96 cm (No concession for age/ sex/ region).

b) For Ground Duty (Technical/Nontechnical) Branch: The minimum acceptable height for male candidates in Ground Duty (Technical/Nontechnical) Branch is 157.5 cm. For women candidates, the minimum acceptable height is 152 cm. (For Gorkhas and individuals belonging to hills of North-Eastern region of India, Garhwal and Kumaon, the minimum acceptable height will be 5 cm less. In the case of candidates from Lakshadweep, the minimum acceptable height will be 2 cm less than what is applicable to men and women respectively).

AFCAT Important Questions Subject-wise

Download AFCAT 2022 Exam Defence GK Quiz on Indian Armed Forces

Download AFCAT 2022 Exam GK Quiz on Geography

Download AFCAT 2022 Exam GK Quiz on History

Download AFCAT 2022 Exam GK Quiz on Sports

Height and Weight standards for men and women are given below for Indian Air Force. Interpolation for weights against height not mentioned may be done.

Height and Weight Standards for Male

Height (in cm)

Without Shoes

Age Range (in Years) / Weight (in Kgs)

15-17

18-22

23-27

28-32 

33-37 

152

46

47

50

54

54

153

47

47

51

55

55

154

47

48

51

56

56

155

48

49

52

56

56

156

48

49

53

57

57

157

49

50

54

58

58

158

49

50

54

58

58

159

50

51

55

59

59

160

51

52

56

59

60

161

51

52

56

60

60

162

52

53

57

61

61

163

52

54

58

61

62

164

53

54

59

62

63

165

53

55

59

63

63

166

54

56

60

63

64

167

54

56

61

64

65

168

55

57

61

65

65

169

55

57

62

65

66

170

56

58

63

66

67

171

56

59

64

66

68

172

57

59

64

67

68

173

58

60

65

68

69

174

58

61

66

68

70

175

59

61

66

69

71

176

59

62

67

70

71

177

60

62

68

70

72

178

60

63

69

71

73

179

61

64

69

72

73

180

61

64

70

72

74

181

62

65

71

73

75

182

62

66

72

74

76

183

63

66

72

74

76

184

64

67

73

75

77

185

64

68

74

75

78

186

65

68

74

76

78

187

65

69

75

77

79

188

66

69

76

77

80

189

66

70

77

78

81

190

67

71

77

79

81

191

67

71

78

79

82

192

68

72

79

80

82

193

68

73

79

81

83

+/- SD

6

6.3

7.1

6.6

6.9

Height and Weight standards for Female

Height (in cm) Without Shoes

Age Range (in Years) / Weight (in Kgs)

20-25 

26-30 

148

43

46

149

44

47

150

45

48

151

45

48

152

46

49

153

47

50

154

47

50

155

48

51

156

49

52

157

49

53

158

50

53

159

51

54

160

51

55

161

52

55

162

52

56

163

53

57

164

54

57

165

54

58

166

55

59

167

56

60

168

56

60

169

57

61

170

58

62

171

58

62

172

59

63

173

59

64

174

60

64

175

61

65

176

61

66

177

62

67

178

63

67

+/- SD

5

5

Also Read:

Practice AFCAT Mock Test-1 Here

Practice AFCAT Mock Test-2 Here

Practice AFCAT EKT Mechanical Mock Test Here

Practice AFCAT EKT Computer Science Mock Test Here

Practice AFCAT EKT Electronic Science Mock Test Here

2. Visual Standards

Below is the Visual Standards for Air Force Common Admission Online Test (AFCAT 01/2023) for Flying Branch and Ground Duties (Technical And Non-Technical)/ NCC Special Entry for Courses Commencing in January 2021 Candidates on Entry:

Branch

Maximum Limits of Refractive Error

Visual Acuity Errors

Colour Vision

F(P) including WSOs

Hypermetropia: + 2.0D Sph

Manifest Myopia: Nil

Retinoscopic myopia: - 0.5 in any meridian permitted

Astigmatism: + 0.75D Cyl (within + 2.0D Max)

6/6 in one eye and 6/9 in other, correctable to

6/6 only for

Hypermetropia

CP-I

Aircrew other than F(P)

Hypermetropia: +3.5D Sph

Myopia: -2.0D Sph

Astigmatism: + 0.75D Cyl

6/24 in one eye and

6/36 in other,

correctable to 6/6 and 6/9

CP-I

Adm/ Adm (ATC)/Adm (FC)

Hypermetropia: + 3.5D Sph

Myopia: -3.5D Sph

Astigmatism: + 2.5D Cyl in any meridian

Corrected visual

acuity should be

6/9 in each eye.

CP-II

AE(M) AE(L)

Hypermetropia: + 3.5 D Sph

Myopia: -3.50 D Sph

Astigmatism: + 2.5D Cyl in any meridian

Corrected visual

acuity should be

6/9 in each eye.

Wearing of glasses

will be compulsory

when advised

CP-II

Met

Hypermetropia: + 3.5 D Sph

Myopia: -3.50 D Sph

Astigmatism: + 2.50 D Cyl

Corrected visual

acuity should be

6/6 in the better eye

and 6/18 in the worse

eye. Wearing of

Glasses will be

compulsory

CP-II

Accts/

Lgs/Edn

Hypermetropia: + 3.5 D Sph

Myopia: -3.50 D Sph

Astigmatism: + 2.50 D Cyl

Corrected visual

acuity should be

6/6 in the better eye

and 6/18 in the worse

eye. Wearing of

Glasses will be

compulsory

CP-III

Physical Condition During Training Period

Prospective candidates are advised to keep themselves in good physical condition to adapt to physical training at AFA which encompasses running, swimming, rope climbing and other forms of physical training/conditioning in which they would undergo mandatory tests during training. Candidates are advised to keep themselves in good physical condition by following the under mentioned routine:-

(i) Running: up to 4 Km. in 15 minutes.

(ii) Skipping.

(iii) Push ups & Sit-ups: Minimum 20 each.

(iv) Chin ups: 08.

(v) Rope Climbing: 3 to 4 metres.

(vi) Swimming (25 m).

FAQ

Q1. What is the last date to apply online for AFCAT 2 2023 Exam?

AFCAT 2 2023 registration will be held till June 30, 2023 (5:00 PM)

Q2. What is the age limit for the AFCAT 2 2023 Recruitment?

For Flying Branch the age limit is 20 to 24 years and for Ground Duty the age limit is 20 to 26 years

Q3. What is the educational qualification for AFCAT 2 2023?

Candidates must be a graduate and must have scored 60% both in Maths and Physics at 10+2 level

References

  1. printing it to make typesetting industry. dummy text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled
  2. typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.
  3. text of the Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.
  4. text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.entially
  5. dummy text of the text of the Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.aplly
  6. mply dummy text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing but also the leap typesetting industry.
Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play
Next