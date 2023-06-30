AFCAT (2) 2023 Registration Ends Today June 30: Check IAF Physical Standards, Height, Weight, Vision

AFCAT (2) 2023 Registration Ends Today June 30: AFCAT (2) 2023 registration will get closed on June 30, 2023, at its official website - afcat.cdac.in. Indian Air force will be conducting AFCAT (2) 2023 Exam on August 25, 26, and 27, 2023 for the recruitment of 276 vacancies for Group A Gazetted Officers in Flying and Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) branches. The AFCAT 2023 selection process consists of three phases – Online Exam/ EKT for technical candidates, AFSB interview and the final selection after the medical test.
Check AFCAT 2023 Eligibility Criteria
Below are important dates for the AFCAT 2 2023 Recruitment Process:
|
Important Dates for AFCAT (2) 2023 Exam
|
Online Application Opening Date
|
June 1, 2023
|
Online Application Closing Date
|
June 30, 2023 (5:00 PM)
|
AFCAT (2) 2023 Admit Card Release
|
15 Days before the exam
|
AFCAT (2) 2023 Exam
|
August 25, 26 and 27, 2023
|
Course Commencement
|
July 2024
AFCAT Eligibility 2023
Let’s look at the AFCAT (2) 2023 exam eligibility criteria in brief:
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Exam Name
|
AFCAT (Air Force Common Admission Test)
|
Conducting body
|
Indian Air Force
|
Nationality Criteria
|
Indian
|
Age Limit
|
Flying Branch: 20 to 24 years
Ground Duty: 20 to 26 years
|
Marital Status
|
Single
|
Gender
|
Men and Women
|
Educational Criteria
|
· 60% both in Maths and Physics at 10+2 level
· Graduation
One cannot get selected for Indian Air Force if the candidate is not physically and medically fit. So, it is advisable for the candidates to not only study hard for the exams but also keep themselves physically and mentally fit through physical exercises to clear the physical and medical tests.
|
PHYSICAL STANDARDS
Let’s look at the Physical Standards for AFCAT (2) 2023 Recruitment:
1. Height & Weight
a) For Flying Branch: The minimum acceptable height for men and women candidates in Flying Branch is 162.5 cm, Leg Length: Min - 99 cm, Max -120 cm. Thigh Length: Max - 64 cm, Sitting Height: Min - 81.5 cms, Max - 96 cm (No concession for age/ sex/ region).
b) For Ground Duty (Technical/Nontechnical) Branch: The minimum acceptable height for male candidates in Ground Duty (Technical/Nontechnical) Branch is 157.5 cm. For women candidates, the minimum acceptable height is 152 cm. (For Gorkhas and individuals belonging to hills of North-Eastern region of India, Garhwal and Kumaon, the minimum acceptable height will be 5 cm less. In the case of candidates from Lakshadweep, the minimum acceptable height will be 2 cm less than what is applicable to men and women respectively).
|
|
Height and Weight standards for men and women are given below for Indian Air Force. Interpolation for weights against height not mentioned may be done.
|
Height and Weight Standards for Male
|
Height (in cm)
Without Shoes
|
Age Range (in Years) / Weight (in Kgs)
|
15-17
|
18-22
|
23-27
|
28-32
|
33-37
|
152
|
46
|
47
|
50
|
54
|
54
|
153
|
47
|
47
|
51
|
55
|
55
|
154
|
47
|
48
|
51
|
56
|
56
|
155
|
48
|
49
|
52
|
56
|
56
|
156
|
48
|
49
|
53
|
57
|
57
|
157
|
49
|
50
|
54
|
58
|
58
|
158
|
49
|
50
|
54
|
58
|
58
|
159
|
50
|
51
|
55
|
59
|
59
|
160
|
51
|
52
|
56
|
59
|
60
|
161
|
51
|
52
|
56
|
60
|
60
|
162
|
52
|
53
|
57
|
61
|
61
|
163
|
52
|
54
|
58
|
61
|
62
|
164
|
53
|
54
|
59
|
62
|
63
|
165
|
53
|
55
|
59
|
63
|
63
|
166
|
54
|
56
|
60
|
63
|
64
|
167
|
54
|
56
|
61
|
64
|
65
|
168
|
55
|
57
|
61
|
65
|
65
|
169
|
55
|
57
|
62
|
65
|
66
|
170
|
56
|
58
|
63
|
66
|
67
|
171
|
56
|
59
|
64
|
66
|
68
|
172
|
57
|
59
|
64
|
67
|
68
|
173
|
58
|
60
|
65
|
68
|
69
|
174
|
58
|
61
|
66
|
68
|
70
|
175
|
59
|
61
|
66
|
69
|
71
|
176
|
59
|
62
|
67
|
70
|
71
|
177
|
60
|
62
|
68
|
70
|
72
|
178
|
60
|
63
|
69
|
71
|
73
|
179
|
61
|
64
|
69
|
72
|
73
|
180
|
61
|
64
|
70
|
72
|
74
|
181
|
62
|
65
|
71
|
73
|
75
|
182
|
62
|
66
|
72
|
74
|
76
|
183
|
63
|
66
|
72
|
74
|
76
|
184
|
64
|
67
|
73
|
75
|
77
|
185
|
64
|
68
|
74
|
75
|
78
|
186
|
65
|
68
|
74
|
76
|
78
|
187
|
65
|
69
|
75
|
77
|
79
|
188
|
66
|
69
|
76
|
77
|
80
|
189
|
66
|
70
|
77
|
78
|
81
|
190
|
67
|
71
|
77
|
79
|
81
|
191
|
67
|
71
|
78
|
79
|
82
|
192
|
68
|
72
|
79
|
80
|
82
|
193
|
68
|
73
|
79
|
81
|
83
|
+/- SD
|
6
|
6.3
|
7.1
|
6.6
|
6.9
|
Height and Weight standards for Female
|
Height (in cm) Without Shoes
|
Age Range (in Years) / Weight (in Kgs)
|
20-25
|
26-30
|
148
|
43
|
46
|
149
|
44
|
47
|
150
|
45
|
48
|
151
|
45
|
48
|
152
|
46
|
49
|
153
|
47
|
50
|
154
|
47
|
50
|
155
|
48
|
51
|
156
|
49
|
52
|
157
|
49
|
53
|
158
|
50
|
53
|
159
|
51
|
54
|
160
|
51
|
55
|
161
|
52
|
55
|
162
|
52
|
56
|
163
|
53
|
57
|
164
|
54
|
57
|
165
|
54
|
58
|
166
|
55
|
59
|
167
|
56
|
60
|
168
|
56
|
60
|
169
|
57
|
61
|
170
|
58
|
62
|
171
|
58
|
62
|
172
|
59
|
63
|
173
|
59
|
64
|
174
|
60
|
64
|
175
|
61
|
65
|
176
|
61
|
66
|
177
|
62
|
67
|
178
|
63
|
67
|
+/- SD
|
5
|
5
2. Visual Standards
Below is the Visual Standards for Air Force Common Admission Online Test (AFCAT 01/2023) for Flying Branch and Ground Duties (Technical And Non-Technical)/ NCC Special Entry for Courses Commencing in January 2021 Candidates on Entry:
|
Branch
|
Maximum Limits of Refractive Error
|
Visual Acuity Errors
|
Colour Vision
|
F(P) including WSOs
|
Hypermetropia: + 2.0D Sph
Manifest Myopia: Nil
Retinoscopic myopia: - 0.5 in any meridian permitted
Astigmatism: + 0.75D Cyl (within + 2.0D Max)
|
6/6 in one eye and 6/9 in other, correctable to
6/6 only for
Hypermetropia
|
CP-I
|
Aircrew other than F(P)
|
Hypermetropia: +3.5D Sph
Myopia: -2.0D Sph
Astigmatism: + 0.75D Cyl
|
6/24 in one eye and
6/36 in other,
correctable to 6/6 and 6/9
|
CP-I
|
Adm/ Adm (ATC)/Adm (FC)
|
Hypermetropia: + 3.5D Sph
Myopia: -3.5D Sph
Astigmatism: + 2.5D Cyl in any meridian
|
Corrected visual
acuity should be
6/9 in each eye.
|
CP-II
|
AE(M) AE(L)
|
Hypermetropia: + 3.5 D Sph
Myopia: -3.50 D Sph
Astigmatism: + 2.5D Cyl in any meridian
|
Corrected visual
acuity should be
6/9 in each eye.
Wearing of glasses
will be compulsory
when advised
|
CP-II
|
Met
|
Hypermetropia: + 3.5 D Sph
Myopia: -3.50 D Sph
Astigmatism: + 2.50 D Cyl
|
Corrected visual
acuity should be
6/6 in the better eye
and 6/18 in the worse
eye. Wearing of
Glasses will be
compulsory
|
CP-II
|
Accts/
Lgs/Edn
|
Hypermetropia: + 3.5 D Sph
Myopia: -3.50 D Sph
Astigmatism: + 2.50 D Cyl
|
Corrected visual
acuity should be
6/6 in the better eye
and 6/18 in the worse
eye. Wearing of
Glasses will be
compulsory
|
CP-III
Physical Condition During Training Period
Prospective candidates are advised to keep themselves in good physical condition to adapt to physical training at AFA which encompasses running, swimming, rope climbing and other forms of physical training/conditioning in which they would undergo mandatory tests during training. Candidates are advised to keep themselves in good physical condition by following the under mentioned routine:-
(i) Running: up to 4 Km. in 15 minutes.
(ii) Skipping.
(iii) Push ups & Sit-ups: Minimum 20 each.
(iv) Chin ups: 08.
(v) Rope Climbing: 3 to 4 metres.
(vi) Swimming (25 m).