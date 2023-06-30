AFCAT (2) 2023 Registration Ends Today June 30: Check IAF Physical Standards, Height, Weight, Vision

AFCAT (2) 2023 Registration Ends Today June 30: AFCAT 2 2023 registration will be conducted till June 30, 2023 at afcat.cdac.in. Check physical standards, height, weight, vision and other medical standards required for IAF selection.

AFCAT (2) 2023 Registration Ends Today June 30: AFCAT (2) 2023 registration will get closed on June 30, 2023, at its official website - afcat.cdac.in. Indian Air force will be conducting AFCAT (2) 2023 Exam on August 25, 26, and 27, 2023 for the recruitment of 276 vacancies for Group A Gazetted Officers in Flying and Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) branches. The AFCAT 2023 selection process consists of three phases – Online Exam/ EKT for technical candidates, AFSB interview and the final selection after the medical test.

Check AFCAT 2023 Eligibility Criteria

Below are important dates for the AFCAT 2 2023 Recruitment Process:

Important Dates for AFCAT (2) 2023 Exam Online Application Opening Date June 1, 2023 Online Application Closing Date Direct Link to Apply Online June 30, 2023 (5:00 PM) AFCAT (2) 2023 Admit Card Release 15 Days before the exam AFCAT (2) 2023 Exam August 25, 26 and 27, 2023 Course Commencement July 2024

AFCAT Eligibility 2023

Let’s look at the AFCAT (2) 2023 exam eligibility criteria in brief:

Particulars Details Exam Name AFCAT (Air Force Common Admission Test) Conducting body Indian Air Force Nationality Criteria Indian Age Limit Flying Branch: 20 to 24 years Ground Duty: 20 to 26 years Marital Status Single Gender Men and Women Educational Criteria · 60% both in Maths and Physics at 10+2 level · Graduation

One cannot get selected for Indian Air Force if the candidate is not physically and medically fit. So, it is advisable for the candidates to not only study hard for the exams but also keep themselves physically and mentally fit through physical exercises to clear the physical and medical tests.

PHYSICAL STANDARDS

Let’s look at the Physical Standards for AFCAT (2) 2023 Recruitment:

1. Height & Weight

a) For Flying Branch: The minimum acceptable height for men and women candidates in Flying Branch is 162.5 cm, Leg Length: Min - 99 cm, Max -120 cm. Thigh Length: Max - 64 cm, Sitting Height: Min - 81.5 cms, Max - 96 cm (No concession for age/ sex/ region).

b) For Ground Duty (Technical/Nontechnical) Branch: The minimum acceptable height for male candidates in Ground Duty (Technical/Nontechnical) Branch is 157.5 cm. For women candidates, the minimum acceptable height is 152 cm. (For Gorkhas and individuals belonging to hills of North-Eastern region of India, Garhwal and Kumaon, the minimum acceptable height will be 5 cm less. In the case of candidates from Lakshadweep, the minimum acceptable height will be 2 cm less than what is applicable to men and women respectively).

Height and Weight standards for men and women are given below for Indian Air Force. Interpolation for weights against height not mentioned may be done.

Height and Weight Standards for Male Height (in cm) Without Shoes Age Range (in Years) / Weight (in Kgs) 15-17 18-22 23-27 28-32 33-37 152 46 47 50 54 54 153 47 47 51 55 55 154 47 48 51 56 56 155 48 49 52 56 56 156 48 49 53 57 57 157 49 50 54 58 58 158 49 50 54 58 58 159 50 51 55 59 59 160 51 52 56 59 60 161 51 52 56 60 60 162 52 53 57 61 61 163 52 54 58 61 62 164 53 54 59 62 63 165 53 55 59 63 63 166 54 56 60 63 64 167 54 56 61 64 65 168 55 57 61 65 65 169 55 57 62 65 66 170 56 58 63 66 67 171 56 59 64 66 68 172 57 59 64 67 68 173 58 60 65 68 69 174 58 61 66 68 70 175 59 61 66 69 71 176 59 62 67 70 71 177 60 62 68 70 72 178 60 63 69 71 73 179 61 64 69 72 73 180 61 64 70 72 74 181 62 65 71 73 75 182 62 66 72 74 76 183 63 66 72 74 76 184 64 67 73 75 77 185 64 68 74 75 78 186 65 68 74 76 78 187 65 69 75 77 79 188 66 69 76 77 80 189 66 70 77 78 81 190 67 71 77 79 81 191 67 71 78 79 82 192 68 72 79 80 82 193 68 73 79 81 83 +/- SD 6 6.3 7.1 6.6 6.9 Height and Weight standards for Female Height (in cm) Without Shoes Age Range (in Years) / Weight (in Kgs) 20-25 26-30 148 43 46 149 44 47 150 45 48 151 45 48 152 46 49 153 47 50 154 47 50 155 48 51 156 49 52 157 49 53 158 50 53 159 51 54 160 51 55 161 52 55 162 52 56 163 53 57 164 54 57 165 54 58 166 55 59 167 56 60 168 56 60 169 57 61 170 58 62 171 58 62 172 59 63 173 59 64 174 60 64 175 61 65 176 61 66 177 62 67 178 63 67 +/- SD 5 5

2. Visual Standards

Below is the Visual Standards for Air Force Common Admission Online Test (AFCAT 01/2023) for Flying Branch and Ground Duties (Technical And Non-Technical)/ NCC Special Entry for Courses Commencing in January 2021 Candidates on Entry:

Branch Maximum Limits of Refractive Error Visual Acuity Errors Colour Vision F(P) including WSOs Hypermetropia: + 2.0D Sph Manifest Myopia: Nil Retinoscopic myopia: - 0.5 in any meridian permitted Astigmatism: + 0.75D Cyl (within + 2.0D Max) 6/6 in one eye and 6/9 in other, correctable to 6/6 only for Hypermetropia CP-I Aircrew other than F(P) Hypermetropia: +3.5D Sph Myopia: -2.0D Sph Astigmatism: + 0.75D Cyl 6/24 in one eye and 6/36 in other, correctable to 6/6 and 6/9 CP-I Adm/ Adm (ATC)/Adm (FC) Hypermetropia: + 3.5D Sph Myopia: -3.5D Sph Astigmatism: + 2.5D Cyl in any meridian Corrected visual acuity should be 6/9 in each eye. CP-II AE(M) AE(L) Hypermetropia: + 3.5 D Sph Myopia: -3.50 D Sph Astigmatism: + 2.5D Cyl in any meridian Corrected visual acuity should be 6/9 in each eye. Wearing of glasses will be compulsory when advised CP-II Met Hypermetropia: + 3.5 D Sph Myopia: -3.50 D Sph Astigmatism: + 2.50 D Cyl Corrected visual acuity should be 6/6 in the better eye and 6/18 in the worse eye. Wearing of Glasses will be compulsory CP-II Accts/ Lgs/Edn Hypermetropia: + 3.5 D Sph Myopia: -3.50 D Sph Astigmatism: + 2.50 D Cyl Corrected visual acuity should be 6/6 in the better eye and 6/18 in the worse eye. Wearing of Glasses will be compulsory CP-III

Physical Condition During Training Period

Prospective candidates are advised to keep themselves in good physical condition to adapt to physical training at AFA which encompasses running, swimming, rope climbing and other forms of physical training/conditioning in which they would undergo mandatory tests during training. Candidates are advised to keep themselves in good physical condition by following the under mentioned routine:-

(i) Running: up to 4 Km. in 15 minutes.

(ii) Skipping.

(iii) Push ups & Sit-ups: Minimum 20 each.

(iv) Chin ups: 08.

(v) Rope Climbing: 3 to 4 metres.

(vi) Swimming (25 m).