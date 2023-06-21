AFCAT (2) 2023 Registration @afcat.cdac.in: Know Last Date to Apply Online, Application Process, Exam Date

AFCAT (2) 2023 Registration @afcat.cdac.in: IAF AFCAT 2023 online registration will be conducted till June 30, 2023. Check AFCAT (2) 2023 application form details and apply online for 276 Indian Air Force Vacancies.

AFCAT (2) 2023 Registration @afcat.cdac.in: AFCAT (2) 2023 online application process will be conducted till June 30, 2023 (5:00 PM) for the recruitment of 276 vacancies under Group-A Gazetted Officers in Flying and Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) branches. Indian Air Force (IAF) has invited the applications from eligible candidates including Indian citizens both men and women for the courses commencing in July 2024 for grant of Short Service Commission (SSC) in Flying Branch and Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) Branches; and for NCC Special Entry Scheme (for flying branch).

Check AFCAT 2023 Exam Pattern and Syllabus

AFCAT (2) 2023 Last Date to Apply

Important Dates for AFCAT (2) 2023 Exam

Online Application Opening Date

June 1, 2023

Online Application Closing Date

June 30, 2023 (5:00 PM)

AFCAT (2) 2023 Admit Card Release

15 Days before the exam

AFCAT (2) 2023 Exam

August 25, 26 and 27, 2023

Course Commencement

July 2024

How to Apply Online for AFCAT (2) 2023 Exam?

Candidates need to follow the below steps to register for the AFCAT (2) 2023 Exam:

Step-1: Visit the official website - afcat.cdac.in/AFCAT/

Step-2: Click on the registration link

Step-3: New users need to sign-up with an email ID and mobile number

Step-4: Enter the CAPTCHA code to log-in

Step-5: Fill in the application form ad make the payment of application fees.

Step-6: Download and save the duly filled application form for future use.

AFCAT (2) 2023 Online Application Form Details

Candidates need to fill the below details in the online application form:

S. No

Description

1. Sign up Format

 

Full Name

As per 10th Matriculation Passing Certificate- all in alphabet of max 50 characters

 

Email ID

email ID (to be used for Sign-in)

 

Mobile Number

10 digits

 

Verify Email & Mobile

Select one from options

 

OTP on Email

Enter OTP received on verified Email

 

OTP on Mobile

Enter OTP received on verified Mobile

 

CAPTCHA

Enter alphanumeric text shown

2. Personal Information

(a)

Type of Entry

Applicant has to choose entry to IAF through one of the options
(i) AFCAT
(ii) NCC special entry for flying branch

(b)

Candidate’s Name (As per 10th/matriculation passing certificate)

These fields will be auto filled from the signup data entered by the applicant.

(c)

Candidate’s Father’s Name (As per 10th/matriculation passing certificate)

In alphabet of maximum 50 characters

(d)

Candidate’s Mother’s Name (As per 10th/matriculation passing certificate)

In alphabet of maximum 50 characters

(e)

Email Address

 It will pre-populated as per Sign-up data

(f)

Secondary Email Address

Email id other than which the applicant has signed-up with

(g)

Nationality

 Indian

(h)

Mobile Number

 Number

(i)

Candidate’s Visible Identification Mark

In alphabet of maximum 50 characters

(j)

Are you habitually wearing glasses?

Yes or No

(k)

CPSS/PABT Status

Applicant has to choose Passed/ Failed/ Not appeared;
If passed fill the details from (i) to (iv)

(i)

CPSS/PABT Batch Number

Numeric Value

(ii)

CPSS/PABT Date of Passing

DD-MM-YYYY

(iii)

CPSS/PABT Chest No.

Numeric Value

(iv)

CPSS/PABT attended at which Air Force Selection Board

Choose one from the list Dehradun, Gandhinagar, Mysore, Varanasi, Guwahati

(l)

Do you have a current valid Commercial Pilot License issued by DGCA?

Select Yesor No

(i)

Are you serving Airman of IAF?

Select ‘Yes’ or ‘No’
If Yes, fill the details from (i) to (iv)

(ii)

Select Rank in IAF

Choose one from the list

(iii)

Service Number

Alphanumeric

(iv)

Current Posted Unit

Alphanumeric

(m)

Select Command

Choose one from the list

(n)

Select Gender

Male or Female

Note: Candidates should exercise due care while selecting the gender. In case you select wrong gender your candidature will be cancelled and no representation would be entertained in this regard.

(o)

Select Marital Status

Married or Unmarried

(p)

Date of Birth

DD-MM-YYYY

(q)

Confirm your Date of Birth

DD-MM-YYYY

3. Qualification Details

(a)

Education Level

Choose one from the list

10 + 2 + Graduation
10 + 2 + Graduation + Post Graduation
10 + 2 + Integrated Post Graduation

(b)

Select Qualification Level

Choose one from the list, based on above selection
Graduate Options A
Graduate Options B
Graduate Options C
Graduate Options D

(c)

Select Qualification Degree

Post-Graduation

For Group ‘A’, ‘B’, ‘D’ Choose from
- AMIE / ASI / IETE
- Masters of Engineering
- Master of Technology
For Option ‘C’ - choose from list.

Note: As per eligibility criteria, if candidate passing percentage is less than 50% in Post Graduation, then candidate can select 10+2+Graduation from “Education Level” drop down and select eligible branch based on Graduation level percentage.

Graduation

For Group ‘A’, ‘B’, ‘D’ Choose from
- AMIE / ASI / IETE
- Bachelor of Engineering
- Bachelor of Technology
For Option ‘C’ enter B.Com etc.

For Group ‘D’- Any graduate other than Group ‘A’, ‘B’ or ‘C’

(d)

Course Duration (in years)

For Group ‘A’, ‘B’ min 4 years and max 5 years

For Group ‘C’, ‘D’ min 3 years and max 5 years

(e)

Name of College/Institute

In alphabet of maximum 50 characters

(f)

Name of University

In alphabet of maximum 50 characters

(g)

Date/ Expected date of obtaining the Graduation

DD-MM-YYYY

(h)

Enter Aggregate/Gross Percentage

Numeric 2 digit

(i)

Do you have Current backlog?

Select ‘Yes’ or ‘No’

(j)

10+2 / Higher Secondary School Details

(i)

Enter Aggregate/ Gross Percentage as per your 10+2 / Higher Secondary School Mark Sheet

Numeric 2 digit

(ii)

Enter Physics Percentage as per your 10+2 / Higher Secondary School Mark Sheet. Enter 0 (Zero), if not applicable.

Numeric 2 digit

(iii)

Enter Mathematics Percentage as per your 10+2 / Higher Secondary School Mark Sheet. Enter 0 (Zero), if not applicable.

Numeric 2 digit

4. Course Preference

(a)

Courses

Applicant to select from the list of courses
- Flying
- Ground Duty (Technical)
- Ground Duty (Non Technical)
Applicable courses will be based on the selection of candidate and eligibility as per the education qualification and age. Candidates are to mandatorily choose all courses as per their own preference. The registration process would not proceed further till the time all courses have been selected by the candidate.
Note: IAF reserves the right to allocate branches as per their suitability and availability of vacancies irrespective of the choices/options applied for by the candidates.

5. NCC

(a)

NCC Air Wing “C” Certificate

If applicant is joining through NCC

(i)

NCC Certificate No.

In alphabets and/or Numbers

(ii)

NCC Certificate Acquired On

Date (DD-MM-YYYY)

(iii)

Grading

A or B or C

(iv)

Name of NCC Unit

Select Directorate name and NCC Unit

(v)

Enrolment Year

Numeric 4 digit (YYYY)

(vi)

Enrolment Number

Number

(vii)

Upload NCC ‘C’ certificate

Upload NCC ‘C’ Certificate (file size between 40KB to 50 KB)

6. AFSB/ SSB appeared Candidates

Applicant has to choose Yes or No

If Yes fill details from (a) to (c)

(a)

Batch No.

In alphabets and/or Numbers

(b)

Enter Place Of Appearing

Alphabets and/or Numbers

(c)

No of Days at AFSB

From (DD-MM-YYYY) to (DD-MM-YYYY)

7. Source of AFCAT information

(a)

Source

List of information Newspaper, Employment News, etc.

8. GATE

(a)

Year of appearing

Select from Calendar

(b)

GATE Score

Numeric

9. Communication Details

(a) Permanent Address

(i)

Enter Full Address

Alphabet and numbers of maximum 250 characters

(ii)

Select State/ Union Territories

Choose any one from list of states displayed

(iii)

Select District/ City

Choose any one from list of District/Cities displayed

(iv)

Select sub-district

Choose any one from list of sub-district displayed

(v)

Pin Code

Numeric 6 digits

(vi)

Nearest Station Railway

Alphabet of maximum 50 characters

(vii)

Landline Number

STD code and Landline Numeric 11 digit

(viii)

Aadhaar Card Number

12 digit numeric number of the applicant as appearing in Aadhaar card issued by UIDAI.

(ix)

Check if Permanent Address is same as Correspondence Address.

If ticked, the Permanent address details are populated in the Correspondence address.

(b) Correspondence Address

(i)

Full Address

In alphabet and numbers of maximum 250 characters

(ii)

State

Choose any one from list displayed

(iii)

District/City

Choose any one from list displayed

(iv)

Sub District

Choose any one from list displayed

(v)

Pin Code

Numeric 6 digits

(vi)

Nearest Railway Station

In alphabet of maximum 50 characters

10. Upload Documents

Size of each file is to be between 10 KB and 50KB

(a)

Photograph

Upload un-attested recent passport size colour photograph (front portrait without headgear, except for Sikhs)

(b)

Signature

Upload scanned image of own signature in JPEG/JPG format 

(c)

Thumb Impression

Upload scanned impression of the thumb in JPEG/ JPG format 

(d)

Declaration by the candidate

Check

11. Select Exam City

5 choices based on preference from the list of exam cities as mentioned in Para 8 (f)

12. Select AFSB centre

Applicable only for NCC

AFCAT 2 2023 Application Fees

 After filling in the online application form, the examination fee of Rs. 250/- (non-refundable) for AFCAT entry (not applicable for NCC special entry & Meteorology entry) may be paid online through the ‘Make Payment’ step on the main menu of the online application. No cash or cheque or demand draft (DD) will be accepted towards payment of the examination fee. The examination fee can be paid using credit/ debit cards/ net banking through the payment gateway.

FAQ

Q1. Which is the official website to register for the AFCAT 2 2023 Exam?

The official website to register for the AFCAT 2 2023 Exam is afcat.cdac.in

Q2: What is the last date for filling out the AFCAT (2) 2023 application form?

The last date for filling out the AFCAT (2) 2023 application form is June 30, 2023.

Q3. What is the AFCAT (2) 2023 application fee?

The AFCAT (1) 2023 application fee is Rs. 250 for the unreserved category.

Next