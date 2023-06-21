AFCAT (2) 2023 Registration @afcat.cdac.in: Know Last Date to Apply Online, Application Process, Exam Date

AFCAT (2) 2023 Registration @afcat.cdac.in: IAF AFCAT 2023 online registration will be conducted till June 30, 2023. Check AFCAT (2) 2023 application form details and apply online for 276 Indian Air Force Vacancies.

AFCAT (2) 2023 Registration @afcat.cdac.in: AFCAT (2) 2023 online application process will be conducted till June 30, 2023 (5:00 PM) for the recruitment of 276 vacancies under Group-A Gazetted Officers in Flying and Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) branches. Indian Air Force (IAF) has invited the applications from eligible candidates including Indian citizens both men and women for the courses commencing in July 2024 for grant of Short Service Commission (SSC) in Flying Branch and Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) Branches; and for NCC Special Entry Scheme (for flying branch).

AFCAT (2) 2023 Last Date to Apply

Important Dates for AFCAT (2) 2023 Exam Online Application Opening Date June 1, 2023 Online Application Closing Date June 30, 2023 (5:00 PM) AFCAT (2) 2023 Admit Card Release 15 Days before the exam AFCAT (2) 2023 Exam August 25, 26 and 27, 2023 Course Commencement July 2024

How to Apply Online for AFCAT (2) 2023 Exam?

Candidates need to follow the below steps to register for the AFCAT (2) 2023 Exam:

Step-1: Visit the official website - afcat.cdac.in/AFCAT/

Step-2: Click on the registration link

Step-3: New users need to sign-up with an email ID and mobile number

Step-4: Enter the CAPTCHA code to log-in

Step-5: Fill in the application form ad make the payment of application fees.

Step-6: Download and save the duly filled application form for future use.

AFCAT (2) 2023 Online Application Form Details

Candidates need to fill the below details in the online application form:

S. No Description 1. Sign up Format Full Name As per 10th Matriculation Passing Certificate- all in alphabet of max 50 characters Email ID email ID (to be used for Sign-in) Mobile Number 10 digits Verify Email & Mobile Select one from options OTP on Email Enter OTP received on verified Email OTP on Mobile Enter OTP received on verified Mobile CAPTCHA Enter alphanumeric text shown 2. Personal Information (a) Type of Entry Applicant has to choose entry to IAF through one of the options

(i) AFCAT

(ii) NCC special entry for flying branch (b) Candidate’s Name (As per 10th/matriculation passing certificate) These fields will be auto filled from the signup data entered by the applicant. (c) Candidate’s Father’s Name (As per 10th/matriculation passing certificate) In alphabet of maximum 50 characters (d) Candidate’s Mother’s Name (As per 10th/matriculation passing certificate) In alphabet of maximum 50 characters (e) Email Address It will pre-populated as per Sign-up data (f) Secondary Email Address Email id other than which the applicant has signed-up with (g) Nationality Indian (h) Mobile Number Number (i) Candidate’s Visible Identification Mark In alphabet of maximum 50 characters (j) Are you habitually wearing glasses? Yes or No (k) CPSS/PABT Status Applicant has to choose Passed/ Failed/ Not appeared;

If passed fill the details from (i) to (iv) (i) CPSS/PABT Batch Number Numeric Value (ii) CPSS/PABT Date of Passing DD-MM-YYYY (iii) CPSS/PABT Chest No. Numeric Value (iv) CPSS/PABT attended at which Air Force Selection Board Choose one from the list Dehradun, Gandhinagar, Mysore, Varanasi, Guwahati (l) Do you have a current valid Commercial Pilot License issued by DGCA? Select ‘Yes’ or ‘No’ (i) Are you serving Airman of IAF? Select ‘Yes’ or ‘No’

If Yes, fill the details from (i) to (iv) (ii) Select Rank in IAF Choose one from the list (iii) Service Number Alphanumeric (iv) Current Posted Unit Alphanumeric (m) Select Command Choose one from the list (n) Select Gender Male or Female Note: Candidates should exercise due care while selecting the gender. In case you select wrong gender your candidature will be cancelled and no representation would be entertained in this regard. (o) Select Marital Status Married or Unmarried (p) Date of Birth DD-MM-YYYY (q) Confirm your Date of Birth DD-MM-YYYY 3. Qualification Details (a) Education Level Choose one from the list 10 + 2 + Graduation

10 + 2 + Graduation + Post Graduation

10 + 2 + Integrated Post Graduation (b) Select Qualification Level Choose one from the list, based on above selection

Graduate Options A

Graduate Options B

Graduate Options C

Graduate Options D (c) Select Qualification Degree Post-Graduation For Group ‘A’, ‘B’, ‘D’ Choose from

- AMIE / ASI / IETE

- Masters of Engineering

- Master of Technology

For Option ‘C’ - choose from list. Note: As per eligibility criteria, if candidate passing percentage is less than 50% in Post Graduation, then candidate can select 10+2+Graduation from “Education Level” drop down and select eligible branch based on Graduation level percentage. Graduation For Group ‘A’, ‘B’, ‘D’ Choose from

- AMIE / ASI / IETE

- Bachelor of Engineering

- Bachelor of Technology

For Option ‘C’ enter B.Com etc. For Group ‘D’- Any graduate other than Group ‘A’, ‘B’ or ‘C’ (d) Course Duration (in years) For Group ‘A’, ‘B’ min 4 years and max 5 years For Group ‘C’, ‘D’ min 3 years and max 5 years (e) Name of College/Institute In alphabet of maximum 50 characters (f) Name of University In alphabet of maximum 50 characters (g) Date/ Expected date of obtaining the Graduation DD-MM-YYYY (h) Enter Aggregate/Gross Percentage Numeric 2 digit (i) Do you have Current backlog? Select ‘Yes’ or ‘No’ (j) 10+2 / Higher Secondary School Details (i) Enter Aggregate/ Gross Percentage as per your 10+2 / Higher Secondary School Mark Sheet Numeric 2 digit (ii) Enter Physics Percentage as per your 10+2 / Higher Secondary School Mark Sheet. Enter 0 (Zero), if not applicable. Numeric 2 digit (iii) Enter Mathematics Percentage as per your 10+2 / Higher Secondary School Mark Sheet. Enter 0 (Zero), if not applicable. Numeric 2 digit 4. Course Preference (a) Courses Applicant to select from the list of courses

- Flying

- Ground Duty (Technical)

- Ground Duty (Non Technical)

Applicable courses will be based on the selection of candidate and eligibility as per the education qualification and age. Candidates are to mandatorily choose all courses as per their own preference. The registration process would not proceed further till the time all courses have been selected by the candidate.

Note: IAF reserves the right to allocate branches as per their suitability and availability of vacancies irrespective of the choices/options applied for by the candidates. 5. NCC (a) NCC Air Wing “C” Certificate If applicant is joining through NCC (i) NCC Certificate No. In alphabets and/or Numbers (ii) NCC Certificate Acquired On Date (DD-MM-YYYY) (iii) Grading A or B or C (iv) Name of NCC Unit Select Directorate name and NCC Unit (v) Enrolment Year Numeric 4 digit (YYYY) (vi) Enrolment Number Number (vii) Upload NCC ‘C’ certificate Upload NCC ‘C’ Certificate (file size between 40KB to 50 KB) 6. AFSB/ SSB appeared Candidates Applicant has to choose Yes or No If Yes fill details from (a) to (c) (a) Batch No. In alphabets and/or Numbers (b) Enter Place Of Appearing Alphabets and/or Numbers (c) No of Days at AFSB From (DD-MM-YYYY) to (DD-MM-YYYY) 7. Source of AFCAT information (a) Source List of information Newspaper, Employment News, etc. 8. GATE (a) Year of appearing Select from Calendar (b) GATE Score Numeric 9. Communication Details (a) Permanent Address (i) Enter Full Address Alphabet and numbers of maximum 250 characters (ii) Select State/ Union Territories Choose any one from list of states displayed (iii) Select District/ City Choose any one from list of District/Cities displayed (iv) Select sub-district Choose any one from list of sub-district displayed (v) Pin Code Numeric 6 digits (vi) Nearest Station Railway Alphabet of maximum 50 characters (vii) Landline Number STD code and Landline Numeric 11 digit (viii) Aadhaar Card Number 12 digit numeric number of the applicant as appearing in Aadhaar card issued by UIDAI. (ix) Check if Permanent Address is same as Correspondence Address. If ticked, the Permanent address details are populated in the Correspondence address. (b) Correspondence Address (i) Full Address In alphabet and numbers of maximum 250 characters (ii) State Choose any one from list displayed (iii) District/City Choose any one from list displayed (iv) Sub District Choose any one from list displayed (v) Pin Code Numeric 6 digits (vi) Nearest Railway Station In alphabet of maximum 50 characters 10. Upload Documents Size of each file is to be between 10 KB and 50KB (a) Photograph Upload un-attested recent passport size colour photograph (front portrait without headgear, except for Sikhs) (b) Signature Upload scanned image of own signature in JPEG/JPG format (c) Thumb Impression Upload scanned impression of the thumb in JPEG/ JPG format (d) Declaration by the candidate Check 11. Select Exam City 5 choices based on preference from the list of exam cities as mentioned in Para 8 (f) 12. Select AFSB centre Applicable only for NCC

AFCAT 2 2023 Application Fees

After filling in the online application form, the examination fee of Rs. 250/- (non-refundable) for AFCAT entry (not applicable for NCC special entry & Meteorology entry) may be paid online through the ‘Make Payment’ step on the main menu of the online application. No cash or cheque or demand draft (DD) will be accepted towards payment of the examination fee. The examination fee can be paid using credit/ debit cards/ net banking through the payment gateway.

Candidates are advised to exercise utmost care while filling in the online application. In case any information is found to be incorrect, the candidature is liable to be cancelled at any stage of the selection process. If an applicant has submitted more than one application, only the latest submitted application form against a particular Aadhaar Number, will be considered for issue of Admit Card. However, the fee deposited while filling additional applications will not be refundable.