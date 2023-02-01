AFCAT Study Plan 2023: Check How to Prepare for Indian Air Force Exam in 1 Month

AFCAT Study Plan 2023: Download one month preparation strategy for IAF AFCAT 2023 Exam. Know important tips and resources to follow in the last 30 days to crack the AFCAT 1 2023 with a good score.

AFCAT Study Plan 2023: As IAF AFCAT 2023 Exam is just a month away, the candidates should resort to a strategy that will help in the AFCAT exam preparation. As per the schedule announced by the Indian Air Force, the examination is expected to be held on the 24th, 25th, and 26th of February 2023. Candidates who are going to write the upcoming exam can resort to the AFCAT one-month strategy.

Adhering to the study plan helps in revising the subjects in a more strategized way that eventually helps in cracking the AFCAT Exam within 1 month. In this article, we have discussed the detailed tips and tricks to complete AFCAT preparation in one month.

AFCAT Exam Pattern 2023

The AFCAT examination is going to be held in online mode. As per the IAF AFCAT exam pattern, there will be 100 questions from four subjects namely, General Awareness, Verbal Ability, Reasoning & Military Aptitude.

Exam Subject No. of Questions Marks Duration AFCAT (For both Non-Technical & Technical Candidates) General Awareness, Verbal Ability in English, Numerical Ability and Reasoning and Military Aptitude Test 100 300 2 Hours Engineering Knowledge Test (EKT-For Technical Candidates) Mechanical, Computer Science and Electrical & Electronics 50 150 45 Minutes

Note:

The online examination will consist of objective type questions and the medium of paper will be in English only

As per the AFCAT marking scheme, three marks will be given for every correct answer and one mark will be deducted for every incorrect response. However, no marks will be deducted for the unattempted questions.

There is no definite number of questions that will be asked from each subject. However, based on the previous year's exams, we have mentioned the tentative questions expected from each section below.

Section Expected Questions Total Marks Time Duration General Awareness 20 60 2 hours Verbal Ability in English 30 90 Numerical Ability 15 45 Reasoning and Military Aptitude Test 35 105 Total 100 300 2 hours

AFCAT 2023 Exam 1 Month Strategy

The last month before the IAF AFCAT 2023 examination is very crucial as it helps one to revise the complete syllabus. Hence, it is always important to adhere to a pre-determined AFCAT one-month exam strategy. It helps in providing a direction to the candidate’s preparations.

Here in the following section, we have prescribed day wise routine that helps crack the IAF AFCAT exam in one month. This ideal schedule has been followed by a lot of students who have cracked the examination earlier.

Days IAF AFCAT Important Topics Day 1 to Day 5 Read Newspaper, Solve GA daily short quizzes

Learn new English words, revise old words

Devote at least 6 hours, 3 for each Reasoning ability and Maths solving their questions

Prepare formula sheets while practicing chapters Day 6 to Day 10 Read Newspaper, Solve GA daily short quizzes

Learn new English words, revise old words

Attempt English Language mock test and evaluate the performance

Practice Reasoning Ability chapters, revise the formulas Day 11 to Day 15 Read Newspaper, Solve GA daily short quizzes

Learn new English words, revise old words

Brush up on the basic concepts associated with English Grammar

Attempt full length mock test for the AFCAT exam everyday Day 16 to Day 20 Read Newspaper, Solve GA daily short quizzes

Learn new English words, revise old words

Attempt short quizzes based on English Language, Reasoning ability, and Maths

Attempt full length mock test for AFCAT exam everyday Day 21 to Day 25 Read Newspaper, Solve GA daily short quizzes

Learn new English words, revise old words

Attempt the full length mock test for the AFCAT exam everyday

Revise important formulas and concepts associated with Mathematics Day 25 to Day 29 Read Newspaper, Solve GA daily short quizzes

Learn new English words, revise old words

Attempt AFCAT previous year papers

Take up full length mock test for AFCAT Day 30 Do not do anything on the last day of the month, simply relax, have a good meal, and sleep to remain fresh before the examination.

How to Prepare for IAF AFCAT Exam in One Month?

Preparation for IAF AFCAT in one month can be done only by targeting chapters that are repetitive in the exam over the years. A candidate has to adhere to a comprehensive strategy and indulge in smart study to ensure the topics accounting for high weightage in the AFCAT exam are covered easily. Here are some general tips to keep in mind before commencing preparation for the IAF AFCAT in one month: