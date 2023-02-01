AFCAT Study Plan 2023: Check How to Prepare for Indian Air Force Exam in 1 Month

AFCAT Study Plan 2023: As IAF AFCAT 2023 Exam is just a month away, the candidates should resort to a strategy that will help in the AFCAT exam preparation. As per the schedule announced by the Indian Air Force, the examination is expected to be held on the 24th, 25th, and 26th of February 2023. Candidates who are going to write the upcoming exam can resort to the AFCAT one-month strategy.
|AFCAT 1 2023 Exam Updates
|
Check AFCAT Indian Air Force Salary, Pay Scale, Allowances, Promotion Policy 2023
Check AFCAT 1 2023 Eligibility Criteria in Detail
Download AFCAT 2023 Syllabus & Exam Pattern
Adhering to the study plan helps in revising the subjects in a more strategized way that eventually helps in cracking the AFCAT Exam within 1 month. In this article, we have discussed the detailed tips and tricks to complete AFCAT preparation in one month.
AFCAT Exam Pattern 2023
The AFCAT examination is going to be held in online mode. As per the IAF AFCAT exam pattern, there will be 100 questions from four subjects namely, General Awareness, Verbal Ability, Reasoning & Military Aptitude.
|
Exam
|
Subject
|
No. of Questions
|
Marks
|
Duration
|
AFCAT (For both Non-Technical & Technical Candidates)
|
General Awareness, Verbal Ability in English, Numerical Ability and Reasoning and Military Aptitude Test
|
100
|
300
|
2 Hours
|
Engineering Knowledge Test (EKT-For Technical Candidates)
|
Mechanical, Computer Science and Electrical & Electronics
|
50
|
150
|
45 Minutes
Note:
- The online examination will consist of objective type questions and the medium of paper will be in English only
- As per the AFCAT marking scheme, three marks will be given for every correct answer and one mark will be deducted for every incorrect response. However, no marks will be deducted for the unattempted questions.
Download Govt Exam Calendar for February 2023
There is no definite number of questions that will be asked from each subject. However, based on the previous year's exams, we have mentioned the tentative questions expected from each section below.
|
Section
|
Expected Questions
|
Total Marks
|
Time Duration
|
General Awareness
|
20
|
60
|
2 hours
|
Verbal Ability in English
|
30
|
90
|
Numerical Ability
|
15
|
45
|
Reasoning and Military Aptitude Test
|
35
|
105
|
Total
|
100
|
300
|
2 hours
|
AFCAT 2023 Exam Preparation Material
|Download AFCAT Free Study Material
|Download AFCAT Previous Year Papers
|Check AFCAT 2023 Exam Preparation Tips & Strategy
|Check AFCAT 2023 Exam Important Topics & Questions
AFCAT 2023 Exam 1 Month Strategy
The last month before the IAF AFCAT 2023 examination is very crucial as it helps one to revise the complete syllabus. Hence, it is always important to adhere to a pre-determined AFCAT one-month exam strategy. It helps in providing a direction to the candidate’s preparations.
Here in the following section, we have prescribed day wise routine that helps crack the IAF AFCAT exam in one month. This ideal schedule has been followed by a lot of students who have cracked the examination earlier.
|
Days
|
IAF AFCAT Important Topics
|
Day 1 to Day 5
|
|
Day 6 to Day 10
|
|
Day 11 to Day 15
|
|
Day 16 to Day 20
|
|
Day 21 to Day 25
|
|
Day 25 to Day 29
|
|
Day 30
|
Do not do anything on the last day of the month, simply relax, have a good meal, and sleep to remain fresh before the examination.
How to Prepare for IAF AFCAT Exam in One Month?
Preparation for IAF AFCAT in one month can be done only by targeting chapters that are repetitive in the exam over the years. A candidate has to adhere to a comprehensive strategy and indulge in smart study to ensure the topics accounting for high weightage in the AFCAT exam are covered easily. Here are some general tips to keep in mind before commencing preparation for the IAF AFCAT in one month:
- Analyze the last five year papers of the AFCAT exam and note down the topics that have time and again appeared in the examination.
- Topics like Simple Interest and Compound Interest, Profit and loss, Time and Work, Time Speed and Distance, percentage, simplification, average, and Mixtures should be given special emphasis in the Maths section as questions from these are expected.
- For the GK section, resort to reading newspapers every day and attempting daily quizzes based on whatever you have learned on that day.
- Reasoning Ability section can be easily aced by practicing topics like puzzles, seating arrangement, Analogy, series completion, Venn Diagram, Odd figure out, etc.
- Make a habit of attempting at least two Reading Comprehension-based questions. Also, use books like Word Power Made Easy by Norman Lewis to strengthen your vocabulary.
- Finally, invest in a good quality AFCAT mock test and attempt at least two mocks every day to develop the speed, accuracy, and time management required to crack the AFCAT exam in one month.