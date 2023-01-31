Govt Exam Calendar for February 2023: UPSC, SSC, CTET, UGC NET, AFCAT, KVS Teacher Recruitment Dates

Govt Exam Calendar for February 2023: A lot of government exams are going to be held in the month of February 2023. The major exams that will be conducted this month are SSC GD Constable 2022 Exam Dates, CTET December 2022 Exam, 68th BPSC Prelims 2023 Exam, KVS PRT TGT PGT 2023 Exam, NHM Rajasthan CHO Exam Dates, UGC NET December 2022 Exam, and many more. Candidates can check the exam dates for the month of February 2023 below along with the latest updates on the government exam dates and other related information:

SSC GD Constable 2023 Exam

The SSC GD Constable 2022 Exam Dates is scheduled to be conducted till 14th February 2023. The Staff Selection Commission invites applications for recruitment to various posts of Constable (General Duty) in the Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Secretariat Security Force (SSF), Rifleman (General Duty) in Assam Rifles. The candidates are selected based on their performance in the Computer Based Examination (CBE), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Standard Test (PST), Medical Examination, and Document Verification.

CTET 2023 Exam

The CTET December 2022 Exam is scheduled to be held till 7th February 2023. There are two papers in the CTET exam, i.e., Paper I & Paper II. Each Paper will carry 150 MCQs for 150 marks and the duration for each paper shall be 2.5 hours.

68th BPSC Prelims Exam

The 68th BPSC Prelims Exam 2023 Dates is 12th February 2023. As per the 68th BPSC selection process, there shall be three rounds, preliminary, mains exam, and interview round. The preliminary exam is an offline exam and carries 150 objective-type questions from General Studies subjects for a 2-hour duration.

KVS PRT TGT PGT 2023 Exam

The KVS TGT 2023 Exam is scheduled to be conducted from 12th to 14th February 2023. The KVS PGT 2023 Exam is scheduled to be conducted from 16th to 20th February 2023. The KVS PRT 2022 Exam is scheduled to be conducted from 21st to 28th February 2023. As per the latest KVS Exam pattern, a total of 180 objective-type questions will be asked for 180 marks in each paper. The exam duration will be 3 hours for each paper.

Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination, 2022 (Skill Test)

The Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination, 2022 (Skill Test) is scheduled to be conducted from 15th to 16th February 2023. The candidates who are shortlisted in the Computer Based Examination will be called to participate in the Skill Test for Stenography

UPSC Engineering Services (Preliminary) Examination (ESE) 2023

The UPSC Engineering Services (Preliminary) Examination (ESE) 2023 is scheduled to be conducted on 19th February 2023. As per the UPSC IES prelims exam pattern, the exam carries a total of 500 marks for 5 hours duration.

UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist (Preliminary) Examination, 2023

The UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist (Preliminary) Examination, 2023 is scheduled to be conducted on 19th February 2023. The candidates will be selected for the post based on their performance in the Preliminary Examination (Objective Type Papers), Main Examination (Conventional Type Papers), and Personality Test/Interview round.

NHM Rajasthan CHO 2023 Exam Dates

The NHM Rajasthan CHO Exam is scheduled to be held on 19th February 2023. The candidates will be selected for the post based on the marks obtained in the written exam and document verification round.

UGC NET 2023 Exam

The UGC NET December 2022 Exam will be conducted from 21st February to 10th March 2023. As per UGC NET exam pattern, a total of 150 questions are asked for 300 marks. The exam duration shall be 3 hours.

AFCAT 1 2023 Exam

The AFCAT 1 2023 Exam will be held on the 24th, 25th & 26th of February 2023. Candidates should adhere to the best preparation strategy to ace the exam in one attempt.

RSMSSB Teacher 2023 Exam

The RSMSSB Teacher 2023 Exam is scheduled to be conducted from 25th February to 28th February 2023. Candidates are advised to follow the best preparation strategy and pick the best books to crack the exam in one attempt.

Check RSMSSB Teacher Recruitment 2023 Eligibility Criteria

SSC JE Paper-2 2022 Exam

The SSC JE Paper-2 2022 Exam will be conducted on 26th February 2023. As the exams are around the corner, the candidates should speed up the right preparation right away and revise regularly for the best results.