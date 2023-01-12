SSC GD Constable 2023 Exam Analysis (12th January): Check Section-wise Paper Review, Cutoff, Questions

SSC GD Constable 2023 Exam Analysis (12th January): Download the difficulty level, overall sectional attempts, questions asked from all subjects, and expected cut-off marks for the SSC GD Constable Exam held on 12th January 2023.

SSC GD Constable 2023 Exam Analysis (12th January): The Staff Selection Commission concluded the SSC GD Constable 2022 successfully on January 12, 2023. The SSC GD Constable exam was commenced on January 10, 2023, and will end on February 14, 2023. The examination is being held in four shifts every day. Candidates who have appeared in SSC GD Constable exam on 12th January 2023 have shared their overall attempts and review of the paper.

As per the students, the difficulty level of today’s paper was moderate. The Elementary Mathematics section posed a challenge with its lengthy and tricky questions. Questions from General knowledge were easier to solve as compared to the other two subjects. Overall, the candidates were able to attempt 62-66 questions in the SSC GD Constable, 12th January 2023 exam.

Here in this article, we have discussed the complete paper along with the questions asked from the General Knowledge section and expected cut-off marks. Candidates who have their papers in future shifts can go through this analysis to prepare for topics dominating the exam this year.

SSC GD Constable 2023 Exam Pattern

The SSC GD Constable exam was held as a computer-based test

There were eighty questions in the MCQ format and the language of the paper was bilingual

A negative marking of 0.50 marks is applicable for wrong answers

Section Total Question Total Marks Duration General Intelligence & Reasoning 20 40 60 minutes Elementary Mathematics 20 40 General Knowledge and General Awareness 20 40 English/ Hindi 20 40 Total 80 160

SSC GD Constable 2023 Overall Difficulty Level

As per the students, the overall difficulty level of the SSC GD Constable exam held in today’s shifts was easy to moderate. The questions asked from the General Knowledge and General Awareness were easy whereas questions from Elementary Mathematics were a bit challenging.

Know the subject-wise good attempts and overall difficulty level from the table below.

Section Good Attempts Overall Difficulty Level General Intelligence & Reasoning 15-16 Moderate Elementary Mathematics 14-15 Difficult General Knowledge and General Awareness 17-18 Easy English/ Hindi 16-17 Easy to Moderate Overall 62-66 Moderate

SSC GD Constable 2023 Section-wise Analysis

Candidates who have their SSC GD Constable exams in the upcoming shift can go through the sectional analysis provided below and mark the topics that have been asked today. This is also helpful for those who have their examination in the future shifts to understand the difficulty level of the questions asked.

SSC GD Constable 2023 Exam Analysis for General Intelligence & Reasoning

The level of the General Intelligence section was moderate in nature. Most of the questions were asked from the logical reasoning section and were doable.

Topics Total Questions Coding and Decoding 3 Number Series 1 Seating Arrangement 4 Coded Blood Relations 1 Alphabetical Series 1 Paper Folding and Cutting Questions 1 BODMAS 2 Dictionary Order 1 Classification 1 Syllogism 1 Miscellaneous 4

SSC GD Constable 2023 Exam Analysis for Elementary Mathematics

The questions from Elementary mathematics were a bit tricky and lengthy. Overall, the candidates could easily attempt around 14-15 questions from this section. Go through the table below to check the topics asked in today’s exam.

Topics Total Questions Profit/Loss 3-4 Number System 1 SI/CI 3-4 Ratio & Proportion 1-2 Time, Speed & Distance 1 Simplification 1 Average 1 Time and Work 2-3 Mensuration 1 Average 1 Misc 5-6 Total 20

SSC GD Constable 2023 Exam Analysis for General Knowledge and General Awareness Section

The General Knowledge and General Awareness section was the easiest section as per today’s exam analysis. Questions from current affairs and static awareness dominated the paper. Here are some of the questions that were asked in today’s exam.

Third Five Year Scheme was based on which model?

NITI Aayog full form

Question related to Braille Day

Captain of FIFA winning team

Which Indian Prime Minister has served a term as an RBI Governor?

Blood-related question

Who won Orange Cap in IPL 2022?

Satriya Dance

Service term of an Indian Prime Minister

What is the name of Budha Purnima in Maharashtra?

Literacy rate as per Census 2011

Question-related to Sanya Nehwal

Who is the Rajya Sabha member from MP?

First Female Chairperson of CISR

How many points are there in Badminton

Question related to Barum Sulphate

Which Ministry regulates Startup India?

SSC GD Constable 2023 Exam Analysis for English/ Hindi Section

Reading Comprehension dominated the English/Hindi section with five to six questions being asked from this page. Go through the table below to get a thorough analysis of the section.

Topics Total Questions Comprehension 5-6 Fill in the Blanks 3-4 One Word Substitutions 1 Sentence Improvements 3 Error Detection 3 Synonyms 2 Antonyms 2 Idioms and Phrases 2 Spelling Check 2-3 Cloze Test 2

SSC GD Constable 2023 Expected Cut-Off Marks

The commission is expected to announce the SSC GD Constable cut-off marks soon. In a bid to help the students, the experts have suggested an expected cut-off marks list combining the past year's trends, and the difficulty level of the exam asked this year. Candidates can compare their marks with these SSC GD Constable cut-off marks to get a tentative idea of their selection.

Categories SSC GD Constable Cut Off Marks (Male) SSC GD Constable Cut Off Marks (Female) General 75-78 65-69 OBC 72-76 62-65 SC 64-68 58-61 ST 59-62 54-56 EWS 70-72 63-64 Ex-Servicemen 49-52 42-46

We hope this article on SSC GD Constable 2023 Exam Analysis was informative for all the aspirants.