SSC GD Constable Exam Analysis (13th Jan 2023): Check Section-wise Paper Review, Cutoff, Questions

SSC GD Constable Exam Analysis (13th Jan 2023): Download the SSC GD Constable 2023 Exam Analysis for all the sections here. Also, get the difficulty level, good attempts, section-wise analysis and questions asked in the exam.

SSC GD Constable Exam Analysis (13th Jan 2023): The Staff Selection Commission conducted the SSC GD Constable Exam on January 13, 2023 (Day 4) in online mode across different exam centres. Candidates who have attempted the computer-based exam have shared their feedback along with the questions asked in the exam. Thus, it is crucial to get familiar with the SSC GD Constable Exam Analysis to get a fair idea of the good attempts and expected cut-off marks of the exam.

The commission will also release the CBE answer key along with the result on their official portal. Till then, candidates should check the exam analysis of the SSC GD Constable recruitment to ascertain their qualifying chances. Also, they should keep an eye on the official website regularly to know about the release date of the answer key and results of the SSC GD Constable recruitment 2022.

SSC GD Constable 2023 Exam Pattern

We have discussed below the SSC GD Constable exam pattern for the candidates who will appear in the upcoming shift of the CBE exam.

The Computer Based exam comprised Objective Type Multiple choice type questions.

The language of the question shall be in English and Hindi only.

A negative marking of 0.50 marks shall be applicable for each wrong answer.

Section Question/Marks Duration General Intelligence & Reasoning 20/40 60 minutes Elementary Mathematics 20/40 General Knowledge and General Awareness 20/40 English/ Hindi 20/40 Total 80/160

SSC GD Constable 2023 Exam Overall Difficulty Level

According to the feedback shared by the candidates who participated in SSC GD Constable Exam, the overall difficulty level of the exam level was 'easy to moderate'. Have a look at the table shared below to know the section-wise level of difficulty and good attempts in the CBE exam.

Section SSC GD Constable Exam Level Number of Good Attempts General Intelligence & Reasoning 13-16 Easy to Moderate Elementary Mathematics 15-16 Easy to Moderate General Knowledge and General Awareness 15-16 Easy to Moderate English/ Hindi 14-15 Easy to Moderate Total 56-65 Easy to Moderate

SSC GD Constable Section Wise 2023 Exam Analysis

As per the review of the candidates, the questions asked in the shift 1 of the CBE exam was easy to moderate level. Have a look at the table shared below to know about the SSC GD Constable section-wise analysis for CBE Exam.

SSC GD Constable 2023 Exam Analysis for General Intelligence & Reasoning Section

The level of questions asked in reasoning was easy to moderate level. Check the topic-wise analysis of the General Intelligence & reasoning section below;

General Intelligence & Reasoning Topics Number of Questions Statement Conclusion 1-2 Venn Diagram 1 BODMAS 1 Syllogism 1 Coding-Decoding 3-4 Dice 1 Blood Relation 1 Alphabetical Series 2-3 Analogy 1 Paper Cutting 1 Hidden Image 1 Seating Arrangement 2 Mirror Image 1

SSC GD Constable 2023 Exam Analysis for General Knowledge and General Awareness

The question level asked in General Knowledge and General Awareness was easy to moderate level. Check out the 13th January Shift I topic-wise General Awareness analysis below:

6-7 questions are related to Current Affairs.

Ph of Blood

Question-related to Vitamins

4-5 Questions based on Science.

Question-related to Article.

Question-related to Wildlife Sanctuary

Question-based on Awards.

Question-related to Sports.

SSC GD Constable 2023 Exam Analysis for English/ Hindi

The question level asked in English/Hindi was easy to moderate. Learn about the topic-wise English/ Hindi analysis shared below:

English/Hindi Topics Number of Questions Fill in the Blanks 2 Sentence Improvements 1-2 Error Detection 1-2 One Word Substitutions 1-2 Synonyms 2 Antonyms 2 Idioms and Phrases 2 Comprehension 5 Spelling Check 1 Cloze Test 1

SSC GD Constable 2023 Exam Analysis for Elementary Mathematics

The question level asked in the Elementary Mathematics was easy to moderate level. Questions were asked about Income and Expenditure, CI, Cuboid Total Surface, Age, Mixtures and Alligations, etc. Check the 13th Jan shift I topic-wise Elementary Mathematics analysis below:

Elementary Mathematics Topics Number of Questions LCM/HCF 1-2 Profit/Loss 1-2 Percentage 2-3 Ratio and Proportion 1-2 Mensuration 1 SI/CI 1-2 Number System 1 Time and Work 2 Simplification 1 Misc 5-6 Average 1 Speed, Distance, and Time 1

SSC GD Constable Expected Cut-Off Marks 2023

Based on the SSC GD Constable exam analysis and review of the aspirants who have appeared in the exam, the SSC GD Constable expected cut-off marks are discussed below:

Categories Male Cut Off Female Cut Off General 75-78 65-69 OBC 72-76 62-65 SC 64-68 58-61 ST 59-62 54-56 EWS 70-72 63-64 Ex-Servicemen 49-52 42-46

We hope this article on SSC GD Constable Exam Analysis was helpful for all the aspirants, The SSC GD Constable recruitment comprises three stages like Computer Based Examination (CBE), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Standard Test (PST), Medical Examination and Document Verification. Candidates who pass the GD Constable selection rounds shall be declared eligible for the provisional appointment.