SSC GD Constable Exam Analysis (16th Jan 2023): Check Section-wise Paper Review, Cutoff, Questions

SSC GD Constable Exam Analysis (16th Jan 2023): Download the SSC GD Constable 2023 Exam Analysis held on 16th January 2023 for all the sections here. Check the difficulty level of questions, good attempts and questions asked in the SSC GD Constable Exam.

SSC GD Constable Exam Analysis (16th Jan 2023): The Staff Selection Commission conducted the SSC GD Constable Exam on January 16, 2023. Candidates who attempted the GD Constable CBE exam have discussed their feedback along with the questions that appeared in the exam. Thus, it is important to get well-versed with the SSC GD Constable Exam Analysis to know the good number of attempts and expected cut-off marks of the exam.

The commission will also release the CBE answer key along with the result on their official website. Candidates should check the exam analysis of the SSC GD Constable recruitment to know about their qualifying chances. Also, they should check the official website regularly to know about the answer key and results of the SSC GD Constable recruitment 2022.

SSC GD Constable 2023 Exam Pattern

We have shared below the SSC GD Constable exam pattern for the aspirants who will appear in the next shift of the CBE exam.

The GD Constable Computer-Based exam includes Objective Type Multiple choice type questions.

The medium of the question shall be in English and Hindi only.

A negative marking of 0.50 marks shall be applicable for each incorrect response.

Section Question/Marks Duration General Intelligence & Reasoning 20/40 60 minutes Elementary Mathematics 20/40 General Knowledge and General Awareness 20/40 English/ Hindi 20/40 Total 80/160

SSC GD Constable 2023 Exam Overall Difficulty Level

According to the candidate who has appeared in SSC GD Constable Exam, the overall exam level was easy to moderate level. Have a look at the table outlined below to get an idea of the difficulty and good attempts of all the sections asked in the CBE exam.

Section SSC GD Constable Exam Level Number of Good Attempts General Intelligence & Reasoning 15-18 Easy to Moderate Elementary Mathematics 16-19 Easy to Moderate General Knowledge and General Awareness 15-16 Easy to Moderate English/ Hindi 17-18 Easy to Moderate Total 63-75 Easy to Moderate

SSC GD Constable Section-wise Exam Analysis 2023

As per the feedback of the candidates, the questions asked in the shift 1 of the CBE exam was easy to moderate level. Mentioned below is the SSC GD Constable section-wise analysis for the CBE Exam for the reference of the candidates.

SSC GD Constable 2023 Exam Analysis for General Intelligence & Reasoning Section

The questions asked in reasoning was easy to moderate level. Check the GD Constable topic-wise analysis of the General Intelligence & reasoning section below;

General Intelligence & Reasoning Topics Number of Questions Statement Conclusion 1-2 Venn Diagram 1 BODMAS 1 Dice 1 Syllogism 1 Coding-Decoding 3-4 Paper Cutting 1 Blood Relation 1 Alphabetical Series 2 Analogy 1 Seating Arrangement 2 Hidden Image 1 Mirror Image 1

SSC GD Constable 2023 Exam Analysis for General Knowledge and General Awareness Section

The question asked in General Knowledge and General Awareness was easy to moderate level. Check out the 16th January Shift I topic-wise General Awareness analysis below:

Who is the Governor of West Bengal?

West Odisha Folk Dance

Jallianwala Bagh belongs to which state?

Vishwanathan Anand belongs to which country?

Which country does not participate in the Commonwealth games?

Who received Sangeet Natak Academy Award in 2001?

Who wrote Buddha Charita?

Who won Gola Gogakarnaath by Election in Uttar Pradesh?

How many Lok Sabha elections have been conducted?

SSC GD Constable 2023 Exam Analysis for English/ Hindi Section

The question asked in English/Hindi was easy to moderate. Learn about the CGL topic-wise English/ Hindi analysis discussed below:

SSC GD Constable Topics Number of Questions Fill in the Blanks 1-2 Sentence Improvements 1-2 Idioms and Phrases 2 One Word Substitutions 1-2 Synonyms 2 Antonyms 2 Spelling Check 1 Comprehension 5 Error Detection 1-2 Cloze Test 1

SSC GD Constable 2023 Exam Analysis for Elementary Mathematics Section

The question asked in the Elementary Mathematics was easy to moderate level. Questions were asked about Ratio, SI-CI, Time & Work, 3D Mensuration, etc. Check the 16th Jan Shift-1 topic-wise Elementary Mathematics analysis below:

Elementary Mathematics Topics Number of Questions LCM/HCF 1-2 Profit/Loss 1-2 Simplification 1 Ratio and Proportion 1-2 Percentage 2-3 Mensuration 2 SI/CI 1-2 Number System 1 Time and Work 2 Speed, Distance, and Time 1 Misc 5-6 Average 1

SSC GD Constable Expected Cut-Off Marks 2023

Based on the GD Constable exam analysis and the feedback of the candidates who attempted the exam, the SSC GD Constable expected cut-off marks are shared below;

Categories Male Cut Off Female Cut Off General 75-78 65-69 OBC 72-76 62-65 SC 64-68 58-61 ST 59-62 54-56 EWS 70-72 63-64 Ex-Servicemen 49-52 42-46

We hope this article on SSC GD Constable Exam Analysis was useful for all the aspirants, There are three stages in the SSC GD Constable selection process like Computer Based Examination (CBE), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Standard Test (PST), Medical Examination and Document Verification. Candidates who clear all the levels of GD Constable recruitment shall be declared qualified for the provisional appointment.