SSC GD Constable Exam Analysis (18th Jan 2023): Check Section-wise Paper Review, Cutoff, Questions

SSC GD Constable Exam Analysis (18th Jan 2023): Check the SSC GD Constable 2023 Exam Analysis held on 18th January 2023 for all the sections here. Check the difficulty level, good attempts, and section-wise questions asked in the exam.

SSC GD Constable Exam Analysis (18th Jan 2023): The Staff Selection Commission held the SSC GD Constable Exam on January 18, 2023 in multiple shifts. Candidates who appeared in the computer-based exam gave their feedback & experience with the questions asked in the exam. Thus, it is important to go through the SSC GD Constable Exam Analysis to know the number of good attempts and expected cut-off marks of the exam.

The commission will also announce the CBE answer key along with the result on their official website. Till then, aspirants should be familiar with the exam analysis of the SSC GD Constable recruitment to determine their selection chances. Also, they should visit the official portal regularly to stay updated with the release date of the answer key and results of the SSC GD Constable recruitment 2022.

SSC GD Constable Exam Pattern 2023

We have shared below the SSC GD Constable exam pattern for the aspirants who will participate in the upcoming shift of the exam.

The Computer Based Exam includes Objective Type Multiple choice type questions.

The question is asked in English and Hindi language only.

A negative marking of 0.50 marks will be there for each incorrect answer.

Section Question/Marks Duration General Intelligence & Reasoning 20/40 60 minutes Elementary Mathematics 20/40 General Knowledge and General Awareness 20/40 English/ Hindi 20/40 Total 80/160

SSC GD Constable 2023 Exam Overall Difficulty Level

According to the candidate who appeared in SSC GD Constable Exam, the overall exam level was of easy to moderate. Check the table mentioned below to get the section-wise difficulty level and good attempts in the exam.

Section SSC GD Constable Exam Level Number of Good Attempts General Intelligence & Reasoning 14-15 Moderate Elementary Mathematics 13-14 Easy to Moderate General Knowledge and General Awareness 15-16 Easy to Moderate English/ Hindi 12-13 Easy to Moderate Total 54-58 Easy to Moderate

SSC GD Constable Section-wise Exam Analysis 2023

As per the opinion of the candidates, the questions asked in the shift 1 of the CBE exam were easy to moderate level. Check the table discussed below to learn about the SSC GD Constable section-wise analysis for the computer-based tests.

SSC GD Constable Exam Analysis 2023: General Intelligence & Reasoning Section

The questions asked in reasoning section were of moderate level. Candidates can look at the topic-wise analysis of the General Intelligence & Reasoning section shared below;

General Intelligence & Reasoning Topics Number of Questions Statement Conclusion 1-2 Sign Interchange 1 BODMAS 1 Syllogism 1 Coding-Decoding 2-3 Dice 1 Blood Relation 2 Alphanumeric Series 1 Analogy 1 Image Based Series 1 Number Series 1 Hidden Image 1 Classification 1 Seating Arrangement 2 Mirror Image 1

SSC GD Constable Exam Analysis 2023: General Knowledge and General Awareness Section

The questions that was asked in General Knowledge and General Awareness section were easy to moderate level. Check out the 18th January Shift I topic-wise General Awareness analysis below:

General Awareness Topics Number of Questions Current Affairs 2-3 Dance 1 Gujarat of Governor 1 Politics 2-3 Oldest Veda 1 Polity 2 History 1-2 Golden Boot 1 FIFA 1 Geography 1-2 Economics- MSP 1-2

SSC GD Constable Exam Analysis 2023: English/ Hindi Section

The questions asked in English/Hindi section were of easy to moderate. Look at the topic-wise English/ Hindi detailed analysis discussed below:

English/ Hindi Topics Number of Questions Fill in the Blanks 2 Comprehension 5 Sentence Improvements 1-2 Antonyms 2 Error Detection 1-2 One Word Substitutions 1-2 Synonyms 2 Idioms and Phrases 2 Cloze Test 1 Spelling Check 1

SSC GD Constable Exam Analysis 2023: Elementary Mathematics

The questions asked in the Elementary Mathematics section were of easy to moderate level. Check the 18th Jan shift I topic-wise Elementary Mathematics analysis discussed below:

Elementary Mathematics Topics Number of Questions LCM/HCF 1-2 Profit/Loss 1-2 Ratio and Proportion 1-2 Mensuration 1 CI 2 Number System 1 Time and Work 2 Simplification 1 Boat & Stream 1 Percentage 1-2 Average 1 Speed, Distance, and Time 1

SSC GD Constable Expected Cut-Off Marks 2023

Based on the SSC GD Constable exam analysis and opinion of the candidates who have attempted the exam, the SSC GD Constable expected cut-off marks are shared below;

Categories Male Cut Off Female Cut Off General 75-78 65-69 OBC 72-76 62-65 SC 64-68 58-61 ST 59-62 54-56 EWS 70-72 63-64 Ex-Servicemen 49-52 42-46

We hope this article on SSC GD Constable Exam Analysis was informative for all the candidates. There are three stages in the SSC GD Constable Recruitment, Computer Based Examination (CBE), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Standard Test (PST), Medical Examination, and Document Verification. Candidates who will open the GD Constable selection rounds shall be declared qualified for the provisional appointment.