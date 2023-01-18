SSC GD Constable Exam Analysis (18th Jan 2023): Check Section-wise Paper Review, Cutoff, Questions

SSC GD Constable Exam Analysis (18th Jan 2023): Check the SSC GD Constable 2023 Exam Analysis held on 18th January 2023 for all the sections here. Check the difficulty level, good attempts, and section-wise questions asked in the exam.

SSC GD Constable Exam Analysis (18th Jan 2023): The Staff Selection Commission held the SSC GD Constable Exam on January 18, 2023 in multiple shifts. Candidates who appeared in the computer-based exam gave their feedback & experience with the questions asked in the exam. Thus, it is important to go through the SSC GD Constable Exam Analysis to know the number of good attempts and expected cut-off marks of the exam.

The commission will also announce the CBE answer key along with the result on their official website. Till then, aspirants should be familiar with the exam analysis of the SSC GD Constable recruitment to determine their selection chances. Also, they should visit the official portal regularly to stay updated with the release date of the answer key and results of the SSC GD Constable recruitment 2022.

SSC GD Constable Exam Pattern 2023

We have shared below the SSC GD Constable exam pattern for the aspirants who will participate in the upcoming shift of the exam.

  • The Computer Based Exam includes Objective Type Multiple choice type questions. 
  • The question is asked in English and Hindi language only.
  • A negative marking of 0.50 marks will be there for each incorrect answer.

Section

Question/Marks

Duration

General Intelligence & Reasoning

20/40

60 minutes

Elementary Mathematics

20/40

General Knowledge and General Awareness

20/40

English/ Hindi

20/40

Total

80/160

SSC GD Constable 2023 Exam Overall Difficulty Level

According to the candidate who appeared in SSC GD Constable Exam, the overall exam level was of easy to moderate. Check the table mentioned below to get the section-wise difficulty level and good attempts in the exam.

Section

SSC GD Constable Exam Level

Number of Good Attempts

General Intelligence & Reasoning

14-15

Moderate

Elementary Mathematics

13-14

Easy to Moderate

General Knowledge and General Awareness

15-16

Easy to Moderate

English/ Hindi

12-13

Easy to Moderate

Total

54-58

Easy to Moderate

SSC GD Constable Section-wise Exam Analysis 2023

As per the opinion of the candidates, the questions asked in the shift 1 of the CBE exam were easy to moderate level. Check the table discussed below to learn about the SSC GD Constable section-wise analysis for the computer-based tests.

SSC GD Constable Exam Analysis 2023: General Intelligence & Reasoning Section

The questions asked in reasoning section were of moderate level. Candidates can look at the topic-wise analysis of the General Intelligence & Reasoning section shared below;

General Intelligence & Reasoning Topics

Number of Questions

Statement Conclusion

1-2

Sign Interchange

1

BODMAS

1

Syllogism

1

Coding-Decoding

2-3

Dice

1

Blood Relation

2

Alphanumeric Series

1

Analogy

1

Image Based Series

1

Number Series

1

Hidden Image

1

Classification

1

Seating Arrangement

2

Mirror Image

1

SSC GD Constable Exam Analysis 2023: General Knowledge and General Awareness Section

The questions that was asked in General Knowledge and General Awareness section were easy to moderate level. Check out the 18th January Shift I topic-wise General Awareness analysis below:

General Awareness Topics

Number of Questions

Current Affairs

2-3

Dance

1

Gujarat of Governor

1

Politics

2-3

Oldest Veda

1

Polity

2

History

1-2

Golden Boot

1

FIFA

1

Geography

1-2

Economics- MSP

1-2

SSC GD Constable Exam Analysis 2023: English/ Hindi Section

The questions asked in English/Hindi section were of easy to moderate. Look at the topic-wise English/ Hindi detailed analysis discussed below:

English/ Hindi Topics

Number of Questions

Fill in the Blanks

2

Comprehension

5

Sentence Improvements

1-2

Antonyms

2

Error Detection

1-2

One Word Substitutions

1-2

Synonyms

2

Idioms and Phrases

2

Cloze Test

1

Spelling Check

1

SSC GD Constable Exam Analysis 2023: Elementary Mathematics

The questions asked in the Elementary Mathematics section were of easy to moderate level. Check the 18th Jan shift I topic-wise Elementary Mathematics analysis discussed below:

Elementary Mathematics Topics

Number of Questions

LCM/HCF

1-2

Profit/Loss

1-2

Ratio and Proportion

1-2

Mensuration

1

CI

2

Number System

1

Time and Work

2

Simplification

1

Boat & Stream

1

Percentage

1-2

Average

1

Speed, Distance, and Time

1

SSC GD Constable Expected Cut-Off Marks 2023

Based on the SSC GD Constable exam analysis and opinion of the candidates who have attempted the exam, the SSC GD Constable expected cut-off marks are shared below;

Categories

Male Cut Off

Female Cut Off

General

75-78

65-69

OBC

72-76

62-65

SC

64-68

58-61

ST

59-62

54-56

EWS

70-72

63-64

Ex-Servicemen

49-52

42-46

We hope this article on SSC GD Constable Exam Analysis was informative for all the candidates. There are three stages in the SSC GD Constable Recruitment, Computer Based Examination (CBE), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Standard Test (PST), Medical Examination, and Document Verification. Candidates who will open the GD Constable selection rounds shall be declared qualified for the provisional appointment.

FAQ

Q1. What was the difficulty level of the SSC GD Constable 2023 Exam?

As per the SSC GD Constable Exam Analysis, the questions asked in the 18th Jan Shift I of the exam were of easy to moderate level.

Q2. What is the good number of attempts in the SSC GD Constable Exam 2023?

As per the SSC GD Constable Paper Review, the number of good attempts is 54-58 questions.

Q3. What is the marking scheme for the SSC GD Constable Exam 2023?

As per SSC GD Constable Exam Pattern, award 2 marks for every correct response and deduct 0.50 marks as a negative marking for every incorrect answer.

