SSC GD Constable Exam Analysis (17th Jan 2023): Check Section-wise Paper Review, Cutoff, Questions

SSC GD Constable Exam Analysis (17th Jan 2023): The Staff Selection Commission conducted the first shift of the SSC GD Constable Exam on January 17, 2023. Candidates who have participated in the computer-based exam have shared their feedback & experience along with the questions asked in the exam. Thus, all the aspirants should get well-versed in the SSC GD Constable Exam Analysis to understand the good attempts and expected cut-off marks of the exam.

The commission will also announce the official answer key along with the result on their official website. Till then, candidates should go through the exam analysis of the SSC GD Constable recruitment to know the chances of their selection for the next round.  Also, they should keep a tab on the official portal regularly to get the latest updates on the answer key and results of the SSC GD Constable recruitment 2022.

SSC GD Constable Exam Pattern 2023

We have illustrated below the SSC GD Constable exam pattern for the aspirants who will participate in the next shift of the CBE exam.

  • The Computer Based exam contains Objective Type Multiple choice type questions. 
  • The medium of paper shall be in English and Hindi only.
  • There shall be a negative marking of 0.50 marks for each wrong response.

Check SSC GD Constable 2022 Exam Pattern & Syllabus

Section

Question/Marks

Duration

General Intelligence & Reasoning

20/40

60 minutes

Elementary Mathematics

20/40

General Knowledge and General Awareness

20/40

English/ Hindi

20/40

Total

80/160

SSC GD Constable 2023 Exam Overall Difficulty Level

According to the candidate who has appeared in the SSC GD Constable Exam, the overall exam level was easy to moderate level. Check the table outlined below to know the section-wise difficulty and good attempts in the written exam.

Section

SSC GD Constable Exam Level

Number of Good Attempts

General Intelligence & Reasoning

13-16

Easy to Moderate

Elementary Mathematics

14-15

Easy to Moderate

General Knowledge and General Awareness

15-16

Easy to Moderate

English/ Hindi

14-15

Easy to Moderate

Total

55-65

Easy to Moderate

SSC GD Constable Section-wise Exam Analysis 2023

As per the feedback of the candidates, the questions that appeared in Shift 1 of the CBE exam were of easy to moderate level. Refer to the table shared below to learn about the SSC GD Constable section-wise analysis for the exam.

SSC GD Constable 2023 Exam Analysis for General Intelligence & Reasoning Section

The questions asked in the reasoning section were of easy to moderate level. Check the detailed analysis of the General Intelligence & reasoning section below;

General Intelligence & Reasoning Topics

Number of Questions

Statement Conclusion

1-2

Blood Relation

1

Venn Diagram

1

BODMAS

1

Syllogism

1

Paper Cutting

1

Dice

1

Coding-Decoding

3-4

Alphabetical Series

2-3

Analogy

1

Seating Arrangement

2

Hidden Image

1

Mirror Image

1

SSC GD Constable 2023 Exam Analysis for General Knowledge and General Awareness Section

The question asked in General Knowledge and General Awareness was easy to moderate level. Check the 17th January Shift I General Awareness Questions below:

  • Question-related to Articles of Indian Constitution
  • Question-based on Sports (Under 19 World Cup)
  • How many players are there in Baseball? 9 Players - Baseball is a game played between two teams of nine players each
  • Question-related to Koli Lok Nritaya - Koli Dance is a popular folk dance of the Maharashtra and Goa states of India
  • Who became the Foreign Secretary (India) in 2022? Vinay Mohan Kwatra is an Indian diplomat of IFS cadre serving as the 34th and the current Foreign Secretary of India since May 2022

SSC GD Constable 2023 Exam Analysis for English/ Hindi Section

The questions asked in English/Hindi section were of easy to moderate level. Check the detailed English/ Hindi analysis shared below:

English/Hindi Topics

Number of Questions

Fill in the Blanks

2

Idioms and Phrases

2

Error Detection

1-2

Sentence Improvements

1-2

Synonyms

2

Antonyms

2

Spelling Check

1

Comprehension

5

One Word Substitutions

1-2

Cloze Test

1

SSC GD Constable 2023 Exam Analysis for Elementary Mathematics

The questions asked in the Elementary Mathematics section were of easy to moderate level. Check the 17th Jan Shift I topic-wise Elementary Mathematics analysis below:

Elementary Mathematics Topics

Number of Questions

LCM/HCF

1-2

Profit/Loss

1-2

Average

1

Number System

1

Simplification

1

Ratio and Proportion

1-2

Mensuration

1

SI/CI

1-2

Percentage

2-3

Time and Work

2

Speed, Distance, and Time

1

Misc

5-6

SSC GD Constable Expected Cut-Off Marks 2023

Based on the SSC GD Constable section-wise analysis and feedback of the aspirants who have attempted the exam, the SSC GD Constable expected cut-off marks are outlined below;

Categories

Male Cut Off

Female Cut Off

General

75-78

65-69

OBC

72-76

62-65

SC

64-68

58-61

ST

59-62

54-56

EWS

70-72

63-64

Ex-Servicemen

49-52

42-46

We hope this article on SSC GD Constable Exam Analysis was informative for all the aspirants. There are three selection stages of SSC GD Constable recruitment includes Computer Based Examination (CBE), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Standard Test (PST), Medical Examination, and Document Verification. Candidates who are declared qualified in all the levels of the GD Constable selection process shall be eligible for the provisional appointment.

FAQ

Q1. What was the level of questions asked in SSC GD Constable 2023 Exam?

As per the feedback shared by the candidates, the questions asked in the exam held on 17th Jan Shift I were of easy to moderate level.

Q2. What is the good number of attempts in the SSC GD Constable CBE 2023 Exam?

As per the SSC GD Constable Exam Analysis, the number of good attempts is 55-65 questions.

Q3. What is the marking scheme for the SSC GD Constable Exam 2023?

As per SSC GD Constable Exam Pattern, every correct answer will be awarded 2 marks, and there will be a deduction of 0.50 marks as a negative marking for every incorrect response.

