SSC GD Constable Exam Analysis (17th Jan 2023): Check Section-wise Paper Review, Cutoff, Questions

SSC GD Constable Exam Analysis (17th Jan 2023): Download the SSC GD Constable 2023 Exam Analysis held on 17th January 2023. Also, get the difficulty level, good attempts, section-wise analysis, and questions asked in the exam.

SSC GD Constable Exam Analysis (17th Jan 2023): The Staff Selection Commission conducted the first shift of the SSC GD Constable Exam on January 17, 2023. Candidates who have participated in the computer-based exam have shared their feedback & experience along with the questions asked in the exam. Thus, all the aspirants should get well-versed in the SSC GD Constable Exam Analysis to understand the good attempts and expected cut-off marks of the exam.

The commission will also announce the official answer key along with the result on their official website. Till then, candidates should go through the exam analysis of the SSC GD Constable recruitment to know the chances of their selection for the next round. Also, they should keep a tab on the official portal regularly to get the latest updates on the answer key and results of the SSC GD Constable recruitment 2022.

SSC GD Constable Exam Pattern 2023

We have illustrated below the SSC GD Constable exam pattern for the aspirants who will participate in the next shift of the CBE exam.

The Computer Based exam contains Objective Type Multiple choice type questions.

The medium of paper shall be in English and Hindi only.

There shall be a negative marking of 0.50 marks for each wrong response.

Section Question/Marks Duration General Intelligence & Reasoning 20/40 60 minutes Elementary Mathematics 20/40 General Knowledge and General Awareness 20/40 English/ Hindi 20/40 Total 80/160

SSC GD Constable 2023 Exam Overall Difficulty Level

According to the candidate who has appeared in the SSC GD Constable Exam, the overall exam level was easy to moderate level. Check the table outlined below to know the section-wise difficulty and good attempts in the written exam.

Section SSC GD Constable Exam Level Number of Good Attempts General Intelligence & Reasoning 13-16 Easy to Moderate Elementary Mathematics 14-15 Easy to Moderate General Knowledge and General Awareness 15-16 Easy to Moderate English/ Hindi 14-15 Easy to Moderate Total 55-65 Easy to Moderate

SSC GD Constable Section-wise Exam Analysis 2023

As per the feedback of the candidates, the questions that appeared in Shift 1 of the CBE exam were of easy to moderate level. Refer to the table shared below to learn about the SSC GD Constable section-wise analysis for the exam.

SSC GD Constable 2023 Exam Analysis for General Intelligence & Reasoning Section

The questions asked in the reasoning section were of easy to moderate level. Check the detailed analysis of the General Intelligence & reasoning section below;

General Intelligence & Reasoning Topics Number of Questions Statement Conclusion 1-2 Blood Relation 1 Venn Diagram 1 BODMAS 1 Syllogism 1 Paper Cutting 1 Dice 1 Coding-Decoding 3-4 Alphabetical Series 2-3 Analogy 1 Seating Arrangement 2 Hidden Image 1 Mirror Image 1

SSC GD Constable 2023 Exam Analysis for General Knowledge and General Awareness Section

The question asked in General Knowledge and General Awareness was easy to moderate level. Check the 17th January Shift I General Awareness Questions below:

Question-related to Articles of Indian Constitution

Question-based on Sports (Under 19 World Cup)

How many players are there in Baseball? 9 Players - Baseball is a game played between two teams of nine players each

Question-related to Koli Lok Nritaya - Koli Dance is a popular folk dance of the Maharashtra and Goa states of India

Who became the Foreign Secretary (India) in 2022? Vinay Mohan Kwatra is an Indian diplomat of IFS cadre serving as the 34th and the current Foreign Secretary of India since May 2022

How many players are on 1 side of of the volleyball court? In volleyball, there are six people on the court at one time for each team. Usually three people are in the front row, and three are in the back row.

SSC GD Constable 2023 Exam Analysis for English/ Hindi Section

The questions asked in English/Hindi section were of easy to moderate level. Check the detailed English/ Hindi analysis shared below:

English/Hindi Topics Number of Questions Fill in the Blanks 2 Idioms and Phrases 2 Error Detection 1-2 Sentence Improvements 1-2 Synonyms 2 Antonyms 2 Spelling Check 1 Comprehension 5 One Word Substitutions 1-2 Cloze Test 1

SSC GD Constable 2023 Exam Analysis for Elementary Mathematics

The questions asked in the Elementary Mathematics section were of easy to moderate level. Check the 17th Jan Shift I topic-wise Elementary Mathematics analysis below:

Elementary Mathematics Topics Number of Questions LCM/HCF 1-2 Profit/Loss 1-2 Average 1 Number System 1 Simplification 1 Ratio and Proportion 1-2 Mensuration 1 SI/CI 1-2 Percentage 2-3 Time and Work 2 Speed, Distance, and Time 1 Misc 5-6

SSC GD Constable Expected Cut-Off Marks 2023

Based on the SSC GD Constable section-wise analysis and feedback of the aspirants who have attempted the exam, the SSC GD Constable expected cut-off marks are outlined below;

Categories Male Cut Off Female Cut Off General 75-78 65-69 OBC 72-76 62-65 SC 64-68 58-61 ST 59-62 54-56 EWS 70-72 63-64 Ex-Servicemen 49-52 42-46

We hope this article on SSC GD Constable Exam Analysis was informative for all the aspirants. There are three selection stages of SSC GD Constable recruitment includes Computer Based Examination (CBE), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Standard Test (PST), Medical Examination, and Document Verification. Candidates who are declared qualified in all the levels of the GD Constable selection process shall be eligible for the provisional appointment.