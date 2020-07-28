CAT Eligibility Criteria 2020: Know Age limit, qualification, seat reservation, IIM eligibility

The CAT 2020 eligibility criteria is rolled out by CAT exam organizing body every year. this year IIM Indore will announce the CAT exam eligibility criteria for the aspirants. CAT 2020, being one of the most coveted national-level MBA entrance exam, is an entry ticket to all the IIM and other prestigious institutes such as IIT, FMS, and SPJAIN etc. IIM Indore has appointed Prof. Harshal Lowalekar as the CAT convener for CAT 2020. Soon, candidates will be able to get registered for the exam, once the registration window goes live on the official website.

Since 3 years, not much has changed in the CAT exam eligibility conditions. Therefore, candidates are advised to take a look at the eligibility criteria, so as to ensure if you are eligible to apply for CAT 2020. Here are the key aspects which every candidate must take care of before getting registered for the CAT exam:

CAT 2020 Eligibility Criteria



Take a look at the Eligibility criteria set by the CAT convening body every year for the upcoming exam. Some of the important aspects which candidates should look forward to are:

Academic Background

Candidates must hold a Bachelor’s Degree awarded by any of the Universities incorporated by an act of the central or state legislature in India or other educational institutions established by an act of Parliament or declared to be deemed as a University under Section 3 of the UGC Act, 1956, or possess an equivalent qualification recognized by the Ministry of HRD, Government of India.

Final year Graduation Students

Candidates appearing for the final year of bachelor’s degree/equivalent qualification examination and those who have completed degree requirements and are awaiting results can also apply.

Marks obtained in the Graduation

Candidates with at least 50% marks or equivalent CGPA (45% in case of the candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Persons with Disability (PWD)/Differently Abled (DA) category) can apply for CAT 2020. The percentage of marks obtained by the candidate would be calculated based on the practice as followed by the respective University/Institution.

Snapshot of CAT Eligibility Criteria:

COURSE QUALIFICATION PERCENTAGE MBA/ PGDM Recognized Bachelor's degree of minimum 3 years' duration. No age limit At least 50% marks or equivalent CGPA (45% in case of the candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Persons with Disability (PWD)/Differently Able (DA) category)

CAT 2020: Seat Reservation

As per the Government of India requirements, 15% of the seats are reserved for Scheduled Caste (SC) and 7.5% for Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates. 27% of seats are reserved for other backward classes candidates belonging to the “non - creamy” layer (NC - OBC). As per the provision under section 39 of the PWD Act, 1995, from 2019 onwards, instead of 3 per cent, the reservation for Persons With Disability (PWD) candidates has been raised to 5 per cent. Apart from the reservation that has been granted to other categories, from 2019 onwards, 10 per cent reservation has been extended to candidates applying from Economically Weaker Section (EWS) Category.

Category Reservation Scheduled Caste (SC) 15% Scheduled Tribe (ST) 7.5% Other Backward Classes “non-creamy” layer (NC-OBC) 27% Economically Weaker Section (EWS) 10% Persons With Disability (PWD) 5%

Once the candidate has chosen a particular category while filling the online application form, no changes in the category will be accepted or entertained at the later stage. Candidates applying under SC / ST / N C-O B C / PWD / EWS category are also required to upload a copy of the certificate(s) at the time of CAT online registration and they are also required to submit a photocopy of the certificate at the time of interview.

CAT Eligibility Criteria vs. IIM Eligibility

Candidates should not consider or assume the fulfillment of CAT eligibility criteria as a sure shot means to get short listing for admission to the IIMs. CAT eligibility criteria differ from IIM's eligibility criteria on various grounds. A few of them are:

CAT 2020 eligibility prescribes ‘No Age Bar’ to appear in CAT exam whereas IIM restricts any candidates to seek admission on the basis of age bar. Candidates can appear for the CAT exam with 2 years of graduation, however, a candidate cannot seek admission in the IIMs unless they have completed education with 10+2+3/4 year format.

To know more about CAT 2020 exam and other top MBA entrance exams, stay tuned with MBA section of jagranjosh.com and get all the latest updates without missing out on any important event!

