CBSE Class 11 Japanese Syllabus 2023-24: Download Syllabus PDF

The teacher should assess students on the skills of language learning namely, Listening and Speaking. The assessment should be done on 10 and then reduced to 5 marks. The topics for Listening and Speaking may be taken from the themes of the lessons in the syllabus. The details of this component are as follows:

Components & Weightage Suggested Activities

Total 5 marks

Listening to small narrations and analysing. Speaking Conversations & Dialogues, spontaneous question-answers, recitation and narration.

PBL(project-based learning ) Any one of the following topics in Japanese:

1. おとしよりのひと

2. こうつうきかん（Transport system of India）

3. インドのしょくじ-けんこうにいい？（Healthy food habits in INDIA