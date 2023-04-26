CBSE Class 11 Spanish Syllabus 2023-24: Download Class 11th Spanish Syllabus PDF

CBSE Class 11 Spanish Syllabus 2024: The article provides the updated and detailed syllabus for CBSE Spanish Class 11. Download the 2023-24 unit-wise syllabus pdf.

CBSE Spanish Syllabus for Class 11: Spanish is the foreign language offered by CBSE as one of the language electives. The subject code for Spanish is 196. This article is to elaborate on the latest 2023-24 CBSE syllabus of Spanish. The general and specific objectives of the syllabus formulated by the Central Board of Secondary Education are mentioned in this article to help you understand it in a better way. Read the article carefully to have deep insights into the syllabus. The free pdf of the syllabus is attached at the tail of this post. Read the post to know more.

General Objectives: The general objective of this course is to enable the learner at the end of class XII to acquire the corresponding knowledge of Spanish that will allow him/her to communicate fluently in daily activities of complex nature and deal with problems encountered in everyday life. At this stage, the teacher should not only value the efficiency of the communication but also the production of the perfect construction of the message.

The learners must continue acquiring the linguistic knowledge (pronunciation, grammar, vocabulary and socio-cultural information) imparted and learnt in Class IX and X and strengthen the systematic knowledge of the language. The aim is to develop further the acquired skills to communicate at an advanced level and to apply such knowledge in oral expression and interaction through practical exercises. The learner is expected to respond in Spanish to verbal and visual stimuli as well as a written registry by producing simple and coherent texts on themes that are familiar or are of their interest. It should be ensured that the learning of the language component is closely associated with the learning of the cultural component of the Hispanic areas.

Value-based didactic exercises may be incorporated into the teaching-learning process.

Specific Objectives: It is expected that at the end of Class XII, the learner shall acquire the following knowledge in Spanish through a communicative approach (with an emphasis on using Spanish as the sole medium of class instruction) that will allow the learner to:

Reading comprehension:

1. comprehend the major points of Spanish texts (literary and non-literary) in standard language; and

2. interpret efficiently written texts to negotiate meanings and answer questions based on the text.

Written expression:

1. produce short written messages; and

2. write guided essays and informal letters, reports, e-mails, blogs, advertisements, etc. Oral comprehension & oral expression:

3. understand audio recordings/TV shows/movies and give an opinion about it, discussing with classmates;

4. produce basic oral messages to express basic needs;

5. describe verbally experiences, happenings, desires and aspirations;

6. argue superficially about a given topic and express reasons and discuss issues; and

7. perform role-plays and dialogues with classmates.

Socio-cultural understanding:

1. have a better understanding of Hispanic cultures through shorter narrative texts/poems selected from Spanish and Latin-American Literature; and

2. acquire basic knowledge about some specific issues of Hispanic geography, history and art.

CBSE Class 11 Spanish Syllabus 2023-24

Section - A: Applied Grammar ((Based on the prescribed textbooks) 35 marks (i) Revision of elementary grammatical categories like articles, nouns, pronouns (personal, demonstrative and interrogative), gender, number, adjectives, adverbs, conjunctions of verbs, auxiliary verbs, possessive, prepositions etc. (ii) Revision of uses of present tense: “Ser + adjetivo”, “Estar + adjetivo”, “Gustar, molestar + infinitivo”, Preferir. (iii) Revision of uses of Se: Se + 3ª persona singular. (iv) Verbs with prepositions: acostumbrarse a, interesarse por, pensar en, ir a, acordarse de, etc. (v) Verbal parafrases: “Empezar a + infinitivo”, “Seguir + gerundio”, “Me parece/resulta + adjetivo + infinitivo”, “Creo que /pienso que + presente de indicativo”, “Me hace falta/lo que necesito es /me gustaría + infinitivo”, “Hace falta /Es necesario /Es importante /Se necesita /hay que /lo que hay que hacer + infinitivo”, “a lo mejor/quizá (s) + infinitivo”, “Se puede + infinitivo”, “Es posible + infinitivo”. (vi) Different forms of past tense (pretérito indefinido/imperfecto), including the perfect tense with the auxiliary verb 'haber' (pretérito perfecto /pluscuamperfecto). (vii) Imperative verbal mood -command and entreaties: revision of affirmative and negative commands. (viii) Direct and Indirect speech (ix) Use of very common idiomatic expressions (as contained in the prescribed book) (x) Future (“Supongo que/ creo que + futuro”, “seguro que + futuro”) and Conditional tenses (“yo en tu lugar + conditional”) (xi) Present Subjunctive mood and the difference between the indicative mood and the subjunctive mood. Section - B: Reading Comprehension 15 marks Learners will be expected to read and answer short questions from unseen passages. Section - C: Composition and Writing 15 marks Two short compositions in Spanish (one of 90-10 words and another of 150-180 words) based on a topic related to life and its surroundings. Section - D: Culture/Civilization/Literature 15 marks • Besides the cultural and civilizational information relating to Spanish-speaking countries acquired in Class IX and X, learners are expected to have basic information on some aspects of Spanish history like the Roman Empire, the Moorish domination, the consolidation of the Spanish kingdom after the reconquest (la reconquista), the Civil War, and transition to democracy. Learners are expected to know simple facts about dates, reason and consequences. • Learners will also explore different aspects of Spanish customs and traditions. • The teacher is expected to make choices of texts as per the general competence of the class. • Learners will learn about some important literary figures from Spain. The following additional choice of authors is added in addition to the ones prescribed in Classes IX and X: a) Pedro Calderón de la Barca, works such as El príncipe constante and La vida es sueño b) Antonio Buero Vallejo, works such as Historia de una escalera and Hoy es fiesta.

Prescribed textbook: Relevant chapters may be referred to for use as per the prescribed syllabus.

Aula international 3 (CD+ workbook), by Jaime Corpas et.al, Difusión.

Reference textbook:

Collins Gem Spanish School Dictionary, Collins.

en acción Curso de español 2, (CD +workbook) by Elena Verdia, Marisa González, et. al., enclave ELE

Compañeros 3 (CD+workbook) by Francísca Castro, et. al., SGEL.

En directo, nivel elemental & nivel medio (CD + Workbook) by Aquilino Sánchez Pérez

Also read: