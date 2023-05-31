CUET Syllabus 2023: Download CUET Subject-wise Syllabus PDF

CUET syllabus covers four subjects i.e. Section 1A - Languages, Section 1B -Languages, Section 2 - Domain, and Section 3 - General Test. Check here the list of languages, domain-specific subjects, and general tests covered in the CUET syllabus for the UG exam.

CUET Syllabus PDF Download
CUET Syllabus PDF Download

CUET Syllabus is released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) examination. The NTA conducts the CUET UG exam through a computer-based test (CBT) for the selection of eligible candidates for the grant of admission in the Undergraduate Programmes (UG) across 44 Central Universities and other participating universities.

Aspirants preparing to appear in the CUET UG exam must adhere to the CUET syllabus as released by the NTA to score high marks in the CBT. The exam comprises objective-type multiple choice questions (MCQs). There are three sections in the exam: language test, domain test, and general test. In the domain-specific test, there are 27 domain subjects from which candidates can choose any subject. 

In this article, we have provided the CUET syllabus pdf for each subject along with detailed exam pattern and preparation strategies.

Career Counseling

CUET Syllabus 2023: Overview

We have shared below the overview of the entrance exam for all the aspirants for the CUET UG examination.

Conducting Body

National Testing Agency (NTA)

CUET Full Form

Central University Entrance Test (CUET)

CUET Syllabus

Section 1A - Languages, Section 1B -Languages, Section 2 - Domain, Section 3 - General Test

Type

Objective type with Multiple Choice Questions

Medium

13 languages

Number of Sections

4 sections

Marking Scheme

+ 5 marks for the correct answer and - 1 mark for every wrong answer

CUET Syllabus 2023

The CUET syllabus covers four subjects i.e. Section 1A - Languages, Section 1B -Languages, Section 2 - Domain, and Section 3 - General Test. The exam will be conducted in three shifts in a day. An aspirant can choose up to 10 subjects for attempting the exam. The list of languages, domain-specific subjects, and general tests covered in the CUET syllabus for the UG exam is detailed here.

CUET Syllabus 2023 for Language Test

In section I of the CUET 2023 exam, the language shall be tested through reading comprehension (based on different types of passages–Factual, Literary, and Narrative. There will be one question paper which will have 50 questions out of which 40 questions need to be attempted. Check the list of languages covered in Section 1A and Section 1B shared below:

SECTION

Name

Questions from the Language Section will be from the following topics but are not limited to:

  1. Reading Comprehension: There will be three types of passages (maximum 300-350 words):
  • Factual
  • Narrative
  • Literary
  1. Verbal Ability
  2. Rearranging the parts
  3. Choosing the correct word
  4. Synonyms and Antonyms
  5. Vocabulary

Section IA - 13 Languages

English

Hindi

Assamese

Bengali

Gujarati

Kannada

Malayalam

Marathi

Odia

Punjabi

Tamil

Telugu

Urdu

Section IB - 20 Languages

Arabic

Bodo

Chinese

Dogri

French

German

Italian

Japanese

Kashmiri

Konkani

Maithili

Manipuri

Nepali

Persian

Russian

Santhali

Sindhi

Spanish

Tibetan

Sanskrit

 

CUET Syllabus 2023 for Domain Subject

The CUET syllabus for section II will be based on the class 12 syllabus. Check the syllabus for domain-specific subjects for the CUET 2023 exam detailed below:

Subject

CUET Syllabus PDF Link

CUET Accountancy Syllabus

Download PDF

CUET Agriculture Syllabus

Download PDF

CUET Anthropology Syllabus

Download PDF

CUET Art Education Sculpture Syllabus

Download PDF

CUET Biology Syllabus

Download PDF

CUET Business Studies Syllabus

Download PDF

CUET Chemistry Syllabus

Download PDF

CUET Computer Science Syllabus

Download PDF

CUET Economics/Business Economics Syllabus

Download PDF

CUET Engineering Graphics Syllabus

Download PDF

CUET Entrepreneurship Syllabus

Download PDF

CUET Environmental Studies Syllabus

Download PDF

CUET General Test Syllabus

Download PDF

CUET Geography Syllabus

Download PDF

CUET History Syllabus

Download PDF

CUET Home Science Syllabus

Download PDF

CUET Knowledge Tradition – Practices India Syllabus

Download PDF

CUET Languages (IA & IB) Syllabus

Download PDF

CUET Legal Studies Syllabus

Download PDF

CUET Mass Media/ Mass Communication Syllabus

Download PDF

CUET Mathematics Syllabus

Download PDF

CUET Performing Arts Syllabus

Download PDF

CUET Physical Education Syllabus

Download PDF

CUET Physics Syllabus

Download PDF

CUET Political Science Syllabus

Download PDF

CUET Psychology Syllabus

Download PDF

CUET Sanskrit Syllabus

Download PDF

CUET Sociology Syllabus

Download PDF

CUET Teaching Aptitude Syllabus

Download PDF

CUET Syllabus for General Test

In section III of the CUET 2023 exam, there will be one question paper which will have 60 questions out of which 50 questions need to be attempted. The CUET question paper will contain questions from the following topics:  

  1. General Knowledge
  2. Current Affairs
  3. General Mental Ability
  4. Numerical Ability
  5. Reasoning (simple application of basic mathematical concepts, quantitative arithmetic, algebra, geometry, mensuration, statistics)
  6. Logical and Analytical Reasoning, etc.

CUET Exam Pattern 2023

Candidates should be well acquainted with the CUET exam pattern to get insights into the pattern of questions, number of questions, and marking scheme. Check the detailed exam pattern below:

  1. The CUET exam will be held in computer-based test (CBT) mode.
  2. The questions will be objective type multiple choice questions (MCQs).
  3. There shall be three sections in the exam i.e. language section, domain subject section, and general Test
  4. The medium of the CUET question paper will be English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.
  5. The CUET marking scheme will be as follow:
  • Correct answer or the most appropriate answer: Five marks (+5)
  • Any incorrect option marked will be given minus one mark (-1).
  • Unanswered/Marked for Review will be given no mark (0).
  • If more than one option is found to be correct then Five marks (+5) will be awarded to only those who have marked any of the correct options.
  • If all options are correct, then Five marks (+5) will be awarded to all those who have attempted the question.
  • If none of the options is found correct or a question is found to be wrong or a question is dropped, then all candidates who have attempted the dropped question will be given five marks (+5) marks.

Section

Subjects/Tests

Questions to be Attempted

Section 1A - Languages

There are 13 different languages. Any of these languages may be chosen. 

40 questions are to be attempted out of 50 in each language.

Section 1B - Languages

There are 20 Languages. Any of these languages may be chosen.

Section 2 -

Domain

There are 27 Domains specific subjects being offered under this section. A candidate may choose any subject as desired by the applicable University/ Universities. 

35/40 Questions to be attempted out of 45/50.

Section 3 -

General Test

For any such undergraduate programme/programmes being offered by Universities where a General Test is being used for admission.

50 Questions to be attem

pted out of 60

How to Prepare for CUET 2023 Exam?

The CUET UG exam is one of the most popular competitive exams in India. Approximately 10-14 lakh candidates appear for the entrance exam every year, however, only a handful would ace the exam owing to their hard work, dedication, and consistency. As per the previous year CUET exam analysis, the overall difficulty of the exam has been moderate to difficult. Therefore, it is important for the aspirant to know the best CUET preparation tips and tricks to ace the entrance exam:

  • Download the latest CUET syllabus and exam pattern to study from the authentic sources. The official syllabus comprises all the updated topics in detail. This wil also help in understanding your strong and weak areas, amount of preparation required, and make an effective study plan.
  • When making a study plan, make sure to allot ample time for solving mock tests, previous years question paper, sample papers, and revision. This will also help in testing your knowledge and preparation level.
  • Pick the best books and study materials recommended by experts and previous years toppers to learn all the topics specified in the syllabus. We have provided the best books for all the sections below in this article.
  • Analyze your strong and weak areas in each topic. Assess which topics require more efforts and preparation. While doing so, make sure to keep clearing your doubts through reputed educational portals such as Jagran Josh, or coaching institutes, informative videos, etc.

Best Books for CUET Syllabus

Candidates should pick the best CUET books for preparation based on the latest exam pattern and trends to maximize their qualifying chances in the exam. The right books will help you to cover all the topics mentioned in the CUET syllabus. The subject-wise books for the entrance exam are listed below:

CUET Books for Section IA, IB, and Section III (Language and GT)

Have a look at the CUET Books for section IA, IB, and section III (Language and General Test) shared below:

Subject

Booklist

General Awareness

General Knowledge by Arihant Disha’s Rapid 

General Knowledge by Disha Experts

English Language

English Grammar in Use by Raymond Murphy Competitive 

English Grammar and Composition by Arihant

Analytical Skills

Analytical Reasoning and Logical Reasoning by Arihant 

Analytical Reasoning by MK Pandey

Mathematical Aptitude

Lucent’s Complete Mathematics

Quantitative Aptitude for Competitive Exams by R.S. Sharma

CUET Books for Section II (Domain-specific Subjects)

Have a look at the CUET Books for section II (domain-specific subjects) is detailed below:

Subject

Booklist

Chemistry

ABC Chemistry by S.P. Jauhar Organic Chemistry by Arihant

Biology

Botany by AC Dutta 

Objective Biology by Dinesh

Mathematics

Elementary Maths by DoroFeev Patapov 

A Problem Book in Mathematical Analysis by G.N. Berman

Physics

Concepts of Physics by HC Verma

Social Science

Methodology and Perspectives of Social Science by Abhijit Kundu

Political Science by ND Arora

Economics

Economics by Lipsey R. and A Crystal

Fundamental Methods of Mathematical Economics by Chiang A.C. and K

Accountancy

Accountancy I and II (Class XII NCERTs) by NCERT 

Handbook of Accountancy Arihant Experts

Also Check;

CUET Agriculture Syllabus DU Admission 2023 CUET General Test Syllabus
CUET English Syllabus CUET Economics Syllabus CUET Physical Education Syllabus
CUET General Test Preparation CUET Maths Syllabus CUET City Intimation 2023
CUET Exam Center CUET Biology Syllabus CUET Admit Card 2023
CUET Agriculture Books CUET Physics Question Paper CUET Biology Question Paper
CUET Chemistry Syllabus CUET Accounts Syllabus CUET Participating University
CUET Previous Year Question Paper    

FAQ

What is CUET Syllabus?

The CUET syllabus covers four subjects i.e. Section 1A - Languages, Section 1B -Languages, Section 2 - Domain, and Section 3 - General Test. The exam will be conducted in three shifts in a day. An aspirant can choose up to 10 subjects for attempting the entrance exam.

Is there any negative marking in CUET Syllabus 2023?

Yes. There will be negative markings for wrong answers marked in the CUET objective tests. As per the marking scheme, 5 marks will be awarded for the correct answer and 1 mark will be deducted for every wrong answer.

What is the pattern of the CUET 2023?

As per the CUET Syllabus Exam Pattern, the entrance exam will be a computer-based test. The exam will carry an objective type with multiple choice questions. Candidates need to attempt 40 questions out of 50 in each language test, 35/40 questions out of 45/50 in domain-specific subjects, and 50 questions out of 60 in the General Test.

Is it hard to crack CUET?

If you prepare well for the domain subject, then acing the entrance exam is not difficult. Going by the past year's exam analysis, the CUET entrance exam is usually a moderate level. Hence, it is advisable to download the latest syllabus, prepare a timetable, and solve mock tests and previous years' papers to identify strong and weak areas.

Related Categories

Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play
Next