CUET Syllabus 2023: Download CUET Subject-wise Syllabus PDF

CUET syllabus covers four subjects i.e. Section 1A - Languages, Section 1B -Languages, Section 2 - Domain, and Section 3 - General Test. Check here the list of languages, domain-specific subjects, and general tests covered in the CUET syllabus for the UG exam.

CUET Syllabus is released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) examination. The NTA conducts the CUET UG exam through a computer-based test (CBT) for the selection of eligible candidates for the grant of admission in the Undergraduate Programmes (UG) across 44 Central Universities and other participating universities.

Aspirants preparing to appear in the CUET UG exam must adhere to the CUET syllabus as released by the NTA to score high marks in the CBT. The exam comprises objective-type multiple choice questions (MCQs). There are three sections in the exam: language test, domain test, and general test. In the domain-specific test, there are 27 domain subjects from which candidates can choose any subject.

In this article, we have provided the CUET syllabus pdf for each subject along with detailed exam pattern and preparation strategies.

CUET Syllabus 2023: Overview

We have shared below the overview of the entrance exam for all the aspirants for the CUET UG examination.

Conducting Body National Testing Agency (NTA) CUET Full Form Central University Entrance Test (CUET) CUET Syllabus Section 1A - Languages, Section 1B -Languages, Section 2 - Domain, Section 3 - General Test Type Objective type with Multiple Choice Questions Medium 13 languages Number of Sections 4 sections Marking Scheme + 5 marks for the correct answer and - 1 mark for every wrong answer

CUET Syllabus 2023

The CUET syllabus covers four subjects i.e. Section 1A - Languages, Section 1B -Languages, Section 2 - Domain, and Section 3 - General Test. The exam will be conducted in three shifts in a day. An aspirant can choose up to 10 subjects for attempting the exam. The list of languages, domain-specific subjects, and general tests covered in the CUET syllabus for the UG exam is detailed here.

CUET Syllabus 2023 for Language Test

In section I of the CUET 2023 exam, the language shall be tested through reading comprehension (based on different types of passages–Factual, Literary, and Narrative. There will be one question paper which will have 50 questions out of which 40 questions need to be attempted. Check the list of languages covered in Section 1A and Section 1B shared below:

SECTION Name Questions from the Language Section will be from the following topics but are not limited to: Reading Comprehension: There will be three types of passages (maximum 300-350 words): Factual

Narrative

Literary Verbal Ability Rearranging the parts Choosing the correct word Synonyms and Antonyms Vocabulary Section IA - 13 Languages English Hindi Assamese Bengali Gujarati Kannada Malayalam Marathi Odia Punjabi Tamil Telugu Urdu Section IB - 20 Languages Arabic Bodo Chinese Dogri French German Italian Japanese Kashmiri Konkani Maithili Manipuri Nepali Persian Russian Santhali Sindhi Spanish Tibetan Sanskrit

CUET Syllabus 2023 for Domain Subject

The CUET syllabus for section II will be based on the class 12 syllabus. Check the syllabus for domain-specific subjects for the CUET 2023 exam detailed below:

CUET Syllabus for General Test

In section III of the CUET 2023 exam, there will be one question paper which will have 60 questions out of which 50 questions need to be attempted. The CUET question paper will contain questions from the following topics:

General Knowledge Current Affairs General Mental Ability Numerical Ability Reasoning (simple application of basic mathematical concepts, quantitative arithmetic, algebra, geometry, mensuration, statistics) Logical and Analytical Reasoning, etc.

CUET Exam Pattern 2023

Candidates should be well acquainted with the CUET exam pattern to get insights into the pattern of questions, number of questions, and marking scheme. Check the detailed exam pattern below:

The CUET exam will be held in computer-based test (CBT) mode. The questions will be objective type multiple choice questions (MCQs). There shall be three sections in the exam i.e. language section, domain subject section, and general Test The medium of the CUET question paper will be English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. The CUET marking scheme will be as follow:

Correct answer or the most appropriate answer: Five marks (+5)

Any incorrect option marked will be given minus one mark (-1).

Unanswered/Marked for Review will be given no mark (0).

If more than one option is found to be correct then Five marks (+5) will be awarded to only those who have marked any of the correct options.

If all options are correct, then Five marks (+5) will be awarded to all those who have attempted the question.

If none of the options is found correct or a question is found to be wrong or a question is dropped, then all candidates who have attempted the dropped question will be given five marks (+5) marks.

Section Subjects/Tests Questions to be Attempted Section 1A - Languages There are 13 different languages. Any of these languages may be chosen. 40 questions are to be attempted out of 50 in each language. Section 1B - Languages There are 20 Languages. Any of these languages may be chosen. Section 2 - Domain There are 27 Domains specific subjects being offered under this section. A candidate may choose any subject as desired by the applicable University/ Universities. 35/40 Questions to be attempted out of 45/50. Section 3 - General Test For any such undergraduate programme/programmes being offered by Universities where a General Test is being used for admission. 50 Questions to be attem pted out of 60

How to Prepare for CUET 2023 Exam?

The CUET UG exam is one of the most popular competitive exams in India. Approximately 10-14 lakh candidates appear for the entrance exam every year, however, only a handful would ace the exam owing to their hard work, dedication, and consistency. As per the previous year CUET exam analysis, the overall difficulty of the exam has been moderate to difficult. Therefore, it is important for the aspirant to know the best CUET preparation tips and tricks to ace the entrance exam:

Download the latest CUET syllabus and exam pattern to study from the authentic sources. The official syllabus comprises all the updated topics in detail. This wil also help in understanding your strong and weak areas, amount of preparation required, and make an effective study plan.

When making a study plan, make sure to allot ample time for solving mock tests, previous years question paper, sample papers, and revision. This will also help in testing your knowledge and preparation level.

Pick the best books and study materials recommended by experts and previous years toppers to learn all the topics specified in the syllabus. We have provided the best books for all the sections below in this article.

Analyze your strong and weak areas in each topic. Assess which topics require more efforts and preparation. While doing so, make sure to keep clearing your doubts through reputed educational portals such as Jagran Josh, or coaching institutes, informative videos, etc.

Best Books for CUET Syllabus

Candidates should pick the best CUET books for preparation based on the latest exam pattern and trends to maximize their qualifying chances in the exam. The right books will help you to cover all the topics mentioned in the CUET syllabus. The subject-wise books for the entrance exam are listed below:

CUET Books for Section IA, IB, and Section III (Language and GT)

Have a look at the CUET Books for section IA, IB, and section III (Language and General Test) shared below:

Subject Booklist General Awareness General Knowledge by Arihant Disha’s Rapid General Knowledge by Disha Experts English Language English Grammar in Use by Raymond Murphy Competitive English Grammar and Composition by Arihant Analytical Skills Analytical Reasoning and Logical Reasoning by Arihant Analytical Reasoning by MK Pandey Mathematical Aptitude Lucent’s Complete Mathematics Quantitative Aptitude for Competitive Exams by R.S. Sharma

CUET Books for Section II (Domain-specific Subjects)

Have a look at the CUET Books for section II (domain-specific subjects) is detailed below:

Subject Booklist Chemistry ABC Chemistry by S.P. Jauhar Organic Chemistry by Arihant Biology Botany by AC Dutta Objective Biology by Dinesh Mathematics Elementary Maths by DoroFeev Patapov A Problem Book in Mathematical Analysis by G.N. Berman Physics Concepts of Physics by HC Verma Social Science Methodology and Perspectives of Social Science by Abhijit Kundu Political Science by ND Arora Economics Economics by Lipsey R. and A Crystal Fundamental Methods of Mathematical Economics by Chiang A.C. and K Accountancy Accountancy I and II (Class XII NCERTs) by NCERT Handbook of Accountancy Arihant Experts

Also Check;