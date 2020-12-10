DDA Stenographer (Grade D) 2020 Exam on 13th December: Check Important Topics of General Awareness, Reasoning & English Language

DDA Stenographer (Grade D) 2020 Exam on 13th December: DDA Stenographer (Grade D) 2020 Online Exam is going to be held on 13th December 2020 in online mode. The exam will be conducted for the recruitment of Stenographer (Grade D) Posts (100 Vacancies) in the Delhi Development Authority (DDA). Candidates can download e Admit Card 72 hours before the actual date of commencement of examination only from its official website - dda.org.in.

Recent Stories:

Check DDA 2020 Recruitment Exam & Admit Card Updates

Check DDA 2020 Exam Analysis - Difficulty Level & Good Attempts

Check DDA 2020 Expected Cut-Off for Patwari & JSA Posts

Check DDA 2020 Exam Memory Based Questions with Answers

Below is the Exam Pattern of the DDA Stenographer (Grade D) 2020 Exam:

Check DDA Stenographer (Grade D) 2020 Exam Pattern (Post Code - 10) Mode of Exam Subjects Number of Questions/ Marks/ Duration Online Examination General Intelligence & Reasoning (50 questions of 50 marks), General Awareness (50 questions of 50 marks) and English Language & Comprehension (100 questions of 100 marks) 200 questions/200 marks of 2 Hrs duration

For VH candidates of 40% and above visual disability /cerebral palsy affected candidates and opting for scribe there will be no component of Maps/Graphs/Diagrams/Statistical Data in the General Intelligence & Reasoning / General Awareness Paper.

Check Complete DDA 2020 Exam Pattern & Syllabus

Candidates will be shortlisted for the stenography test/ skill test on the basis of their performance in the online examination. The merit list will be prepared on the basis of marks secured by the candidate in the online examination in respect of only those candidates who qualify in the stenography test/ skill test.

Check DDA 2020 Minimum Qualifying Marks & Previous Cutoff

If the candidate has not indicated the medium of stenography test in the application form, the Authority will consider English as the medium of stenography test for such candidates.

Check DDA 2020 Recruitment Eligibility Criteria

There is no exemption from the stenography test/ skill test for any category of candidates. Candidates who opt to take the Stenography Test in Hindi will be required to learn English Stenography and vice versa after their appointment. VH candidates will be required to transcribe the matter in 75 minutes for English Shorthand or in 100 minutes for Hindi Shorthand.

Download DDA Previous Year Papers & Answer Keys PDF

DDA Stenographer (Grade D) 2020: General Awareness Important Topics

Questions will be designed to test the ability of the candidate’s general awareness of the environment around him and its application to society. Questions will also be designed to test knowledge of current events and of such matters of everyday observation and experience in their scientific aspects as may be expected of an educated person. The test will also include questions relating to India and its Neighboring countries especially pertaining to Sports, History, Culture, Geography, Economic scene, General Polity including Indian Constitution, and Scientific Research etc. These questions will be such that they do not require a special study of any discipline.

Practice DDA 2020 Exam Important General Awareness Questions

Below are the major topics covered in the DDA Stenographer (Grade D) exam under the General Awareness Section:

Category Topics Sub-Topics Static Gk History Facts about Harappa Civilization Vedic culture Name of the Kings who built important ancient Temples and Institutions like Nalanda Chronology of Medieval India and their important systems India’s freedom movement and their leaders Geography India and its neighbouring countries Famous Seaport and Airport and their location Important institution of world and India and their locations like BRICS, World Bank, IMF, and RBI, etc Economy Terminology of Budget (like National Income, GDP, Fiscal Deficit and many more) Five Year Plan and its importance Famous persons in the economy Institutions and their importance like RBI, SEBI, etc Polity Supreme Court Meaning of Write Election of President and his functions Important constitution bodies like CAG Facts about parliament Fundamental Duties Governor and his functions State legislature Major Constitutional amendments and their importance Official Language Emergency Provisions National political parties and their symbols Current Affairs Recent Developments Sports Awards Politics Finance and Banking sector International Events Miscellaneous GK Population Census Important Books and their writers First sports achievement for India and the world like first Olympic, first Asian Game, etc. National/International Organizations /Institutions Awards and their importance Everyday Science & Scientific Research Important Days

DDA Stenographer (Grade D) 2020: General Intelligence & Reasoning Ability Important Topics

This section would include questions of both verbal and non-verbal type. The test will include questions on analogies, similarities and differences, space visualization, problem solving, analysis, judgment, decision making, visual memory, discriminating observation, relationship concepts, arithmetical reasoning, verbal and figure classification, arithmetical number series, nonverbal series etc. The test will also include questions designed to test the candidate’s abilities to deal with abstract ideas and symbols and their relationship, arithmetical computation and other analytical functions.

Practice DDA 2020 Exam Important Reasoning Questions

Below are the major topics covered in the DDA Stenographer (Grade D) Exam under the General Intelligence and Reasoning Section:

Topic Subtopics Series Analogy (both word-based and numerical) Odd pair (both word-based and numerical) Classification Missing characters Coding Coding-Decoding (Ex - NAME is written as GFDN then MEAN is written as..) Symbols Mathematical Operations Arrangement Seating arrangement (Linear and Circular) Blood relations Ranking Puzzles Direction Sense Logic Syllogism Venn Diagrams Assumption or Inference or Conclusion Miscellaneous Clock Calendar Non-Verbal Cube and dices (predicting colors or numbers on the faces of the object) Sequence of figures Matrix (Finding missing numbers or letters) Paper-cutting, folding, punching Mirrors and water reflection Configuration, fitting pieces, odd pieces, etc.

DDA Stenographer (Grade D) 2020: English Language Important Topics

In addition to the testing of candidates' understanding of the English, its vocabulary, grammar, sentence structure, synonyms, antonyms and its correct usage, etc. his/her writing ability, would also be tested. Below are the Important English Language Topics for DDA Stenographer (Grade D) Exam: