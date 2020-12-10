DDA Stenographer (Grade D) 2020 Exam on 13th December: Check Important Topics of General Awareness, Reasoning & English Language

DDA Stenographer (Grade D) 2020 Exam on 13th December: Get Important Topics for General Awareness, Reasoning & English Language Sections of DDA Stenographer (Grade D) 2020 Exam which will consist of 200 questions of total 200 Marks.

DDA Stenographer (Grade D) 2020 Exam on 13th December: DDA Stenographer (Grade D) 2020 Online Exam is going to be held on 13th December 2020 in online mode. The exam will be conducted for the recruitment of Stenographer (Grade D) Posts (100 Vacancies) in the Delhi Development Authority (DDA). Candidates can download e Admit Card 72 hours before the actual date of commencement of examination only from its official website - dda.org.in.

Below is the Exam Pattern of the DDA Stenographer (Grade D) 2020 Exam:

Check DDA Stenographer (Grade D) 2020 Exam Pattern (Post Code - 10)

Mode of Exam

Subjects

Number of Questions/ Marks/ Duration

Online Examination

General Intelligence & Reasoning (50 questions of 50 marks),

General Awareness (50 questions of 50 marks) and

English Language & Comprehension (100 questions of 100 marks)

200 questions/200 marks of 2 Hrs duration

For VH candidates of 40% and above visual disability /cerebral palsy affected candidates and opting for scribe there will be no component of Maps/Graphs/Diagrams/Statistical Data in the General Intelligence & Reasoning / General Awareness Paper.

Check Complete DDA 2020 Exam Pattern & Syllabus

Candidates will be shortlisted for the stenography test/ skill test on the basis of their performance in the online examination. The merit list will be prepared on the basis of marks secured by the candidate in the online examination in respect of only those candidates who qualify in the stenography test/ skill test.

Check DDA 2020 Minimum Qualifying Marks & Previous Cutoff

If the candidate has not indicated the medium of stenography test in the application form, the Authority will consider English as the medium of stenography test for such candidates.

Check DDA 2020 Recruitment Eligibility Criteria

There is no exemption from the stenography test/ skill test for any category of candidates. Candidates who opt to take the Stenography Test in Hindi will be required to learn English Stenography and vice versa after their appointment. VH candidates will be required to transcribe the matter in 75 minutes for English Shorthand or in 100 minutes for Hindi Shorthand.

Download DDA Previous Year Papers & Answer Keys PDF

DDA Stenographer (Grade D) 2020: General Awareness Important Topics

Questions will be designed to test the ability of the candidate’s general awareness of the environment around him and its application to society. Questions will also be designed to test knowledge of current events and of such matters of everyday observation and experience in their scientific aspects as may be expected of an educated person. The test will also include questions relating to India and its Neighboring countries especially pertaining to Sports, History, Culture, Geography, Economic scene, General Polity including Indian Constitution, and Scientific Research etc. These questions will be such that they do not require a special study of any discipline.

Practice DDA 2020 Exam Important General Awareness Questions

Below are the major topics covered in the DDA Stenographer (Grade D) exam under the General Awareness Section:

Category

Topics

Sub-Topics

Static Gk

History

Facts about Harappa Civilization

Vedic culture

Name of the Kings who built important ancient Temples and Institutions like Nalanda

Chronology of Medieval India and their important systems

India’s freedom movement and their leaders

Geography

India and its neighbouring countries

Famous Seaport and Airport and their location

Important institution of world and India and their locations like BRICS, World Bank, IMF, and RBI, etc

Economy

Terminology of Budget (like National Income, GDP, Fiscal Deficit and many more)

Five Year Plan and its importance

Famous persons in the economy

Institutions and their importance like RBI, SEBI, etc

Polity

Supreme Court

Meaning of Write

Election of President and his functions

Important constitution bodies like CAG

Facts about parliament

Fundamental Duties

Governor and his functions

State legislature

Major Constitutional amendments and their importance

Official Language

Emergency Provisions

National political parties and their symbols

Current Affairs

Recent Developments

Sports

Awards

Politics

Finance and Banking sector

International Events

Miscellaneous

GK

Population Census

Important Books and their writers

First sports achievement for India and the world like first Olympic, first Asian Game, etc.

National/International Organizations /Institutions

Awards and their importance

Everyday Science & Scientific Research

Important Days

DDA Stenographer (Grade D) 2020: General Intelligence & Reasoning Ability Important Topics

This section would include questions of both verbal and non-verbal type. The test will include questions on analogies, similarities and differences, space visualization, problem solving, analysis, judgment, decision making, visual memory, discriminating observation, relationship concepts, arithmetical reasoning, verbal and figure classification, arithmetical number series, nonverbal series etc. The test will also include questions designed to test the candidate’s abilities to deal with abstract ideas and symbols and their relationship, arithmetical computation and other analytical functions.

Practice DDA 2020 Exam Important Reasoning Questions

Below are the major topics covered in the DDA Stenographer (Grade D) Exam under the General Intelligence and Reasoning Section:

Topic

Subtopics

Series

Analogy (both word-based and numerical)

Odd pair (both word-based and numerical)

Classification

Missing characters

Coding

Coding-Decoding (Ex - NAME is written as GFDN then MEAN is written as..)

Symbols

Mathematical Operations

Arrangement

Seating arrangement (Linear and Circular)

Blood relations

Ranking

Puzzles

Direction Sense

Logic

Syllogism

Venn Diagrams

Assumption or Inference or Conclusion

Miscellaneous

Clock

Calendar

Non-Verbal

Cube and dices

(predicting colors or numbers on the faces of the object)

Sequence of figures

Matrix (Finding missing numbers or letters)

Paper-cutting, folding, punching

Mirrors and water reflection

Configuration, fitting pieces, odd pieces, etc.

DDA Stenographer (Grade D) 2020: English Language Important Topics

In addition to the testing of candidates' understanding of the English, its vocabulary, grammar, sentence structure, synonyms, antonyms and its correct usage, etc. his/her writing ability, would also be tested. Below are the Important English Language Topics for DDA Stenographer (Grade D) Exam:

Category

Topics

Vocabulary

Synonyms & Antonyms

Fill in the blanks

Idioms and Phrases

One-word substitution

Correct Spelling

Grammar

Spotting the error

Sentence or Phrase Improvement

Fill in the blanks/ Cloze Test

Active/ Passive Voice

Direct/ Indirect Speech

Comprehension

comprehension passage

cloze passage

Sentence Rearrangement

shuffling of sentence parts

shuffling of sentences in a passage

