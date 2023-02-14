IB Security Assistant/MTS Salary 2023: Check Pay Scale, Job Profile for 1675 Intelligence Bureau Posts

IB Security Assistant/MTS Salary 2023: Candidates who aspire to join Intelligence Bureau must get familiar themselves with the IB Security Assistant/MTS Salary and Job Profile details before applying for the post. Recently, the Intelligence Bureau has invited online applications for the post of Security Assistant/Executive & Multi-Tasking Staff General (MTS Gen) from January 28 to February 17, 2023. All the eligible candidates who have applied for the respective post should check the IB Security Assistant/MTS Pay Scale to avoid any kind of confusion after the appointment.

Along with this, they should be familiar with the IB Security Assistant/MTS Job Profile to get an idea of the tasks they will be allotted by the seniors after joining the post. In this article, we have shared complete details of the IB Security Assistant/MTS Salary including pay scale, job profile, and career growth.

IB Security Assistant/MTS Salary Structure 2023-Overview

Have a look at the table shared below to understand the IB Security Assistant/MTS Salary Structure in a better manner.

Conducting Body Intelligence Bureau Post Name Security Assistant/Executive & Multi-Tasking Staff/General (MTS/Gen) Classification General Central Service, (Group C), Non-Gazetted, Non-Ministerial Pay Scale Security Assistant/Executive: Level 3 (Rs 21700-Rs 69100) Multi-Tasking Staff/General (MTS/Gen): Level 1 (Rs 18000-Rs 56900) Location Anywhere in India

IB Security Assistant/MTS Perks and Allowances

Along with the IB Security Assistant/MTS Salary, the appointed candidates will receive certain perks and allowances as admissible by Central Government. The list of perks and allowances is shared below:

Special Security Allowance @ 20% of basic salary in addition to other Govt allowances.

Cash Compensation in lieu of duty performed on holidays is subject to a ceiling of 30 days.

IB Security Assistant/MTS In-Hand Salary

The candidates selected for the IB Security Assistant post will receive a salary in the pay scale of Level 3 (Rs 21700-Rs 69100) along with the admissible Central Govt allowances.

The candidates selected for the IB MTS post will receive a salary in the pay scale of Level 1 (Rs 18000-Rs 56900) along with the admissible Central Govt allowances.

IB Security Assistant/MTS Job Profile

As per the IB Security Assistant/MTS Job Profile, the candidates need to perform certain tasks as allotted to them by their higher officials. The list of roles and responsibilities is shared below:

Post Name Job Profile Security Assistant Conduct security checks during the day and night.

Maintain the security of the IB offices and center premises.

Provide assistance to the security officer to gather information related to security/law and other related areas.

Report the matter to the police as per the higher authorities' direction.

Responsible for checking the ID of employees and visitors at the gate of the office. MTS Maintains the hygiene of the unit/section.

Prepare the records and update them regularly.

Sending a fax, mail, xerox documents, etc.

Perform all non-clerical tasks and carry the documents as per assigned by the higher authorities.

IB Security Assistant/MTS Career Growth

There are great career growth and opportunities available for the candidates appointed for the IB Security Assistant/MTS post. All the selected candidates will be offered the best annual package and attractive allowances as a part of their salary structure. With this, they may also get the opportunity to get promoted to higher posts based on their job performance and experience.

We hope this article was IB Security Assistant/MTS Salary was helpful for the aspirants. Candidates should submit the online applications before the last date and check the salary/pay scale of the respective post to avoid confusion after the appointment.