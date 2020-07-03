IBSAT Eligibility Criteria 2020 - Check Age, Education Qualification, and Attempts

IBSAT Eligibility Criteria: IBS has announced the eligibility criteria for IBSAT 2020. IBSAT is a popular MBA Entrance test that is conducted by ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education for admission to MBA Programmes offered by ICFAI Business School (IBS). The exam is popular and is taken up by thousands of aspirants every year. This year, IBSAT is scheduled to take place on 26th and 27th December. The registrations for the exam are open. Aspirants can apply for the exam till 16th December 2020.

However, befor e you apply for the exam, it is advised that you check the eligibility conditions to avoid disqualification at a later stage. Take a look at the rules and conditions such as Age limit, Education qualification, no. of attempts allowed, and other important aspects before getting registered for IBSAT exam.

IBSAT Eligibility Criteria 2020

Eligibility criteria is an important consideration that defines if an aspirant is eligible to apply for the exam. Read the guidelines prescribed by ICFAI University carefully. It is the first step where IBS shortlist candidates, who can appear for IBSAT exam. In other words, you can also consider it as a first level screening process wherein IBS clearly specifies the rules basis which candidates can apply for admission to the prestigious institute.

Here are the eligibility conditions that you must read, if you want to apply for the IBSAT Exam:

Graduation: An interested candidate must hold Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognized institute/university with not less than 50 percent aggregate marks. Candidates in their final year of graduation are eligible to apply for the MBA course. In addition, candidates are also required to submit the proof of graduation by November 01, 2020.

Minimum Education of up to 15 years: An IBSAT aspirant must have completed formal education with 10+2+3 or 10+2+4 basis as prescribed under the AICTE guidelines.

Age Limit: ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education does not specify any particular age for the aspirants to apply for the course.

English as a compulsory subject: Aspirants must have English as a compulsory subject in the graduation. Those candidates who do not meet the eligibility criteria of English medium in graduation have to submit the TOEFL/ NELT/ IELTS score by May 31, 2020.

IBSAT 2020 Exam - Important Dates

The tentative schedule of the IBSAT Exam which aspirants must follow earnestly to appear in the exam is mentioned as under:

Exam Events

Dates

Online Application Begins July 1, 2020 Online Application Ends December 16, 2020 Slot Booking Starts July 1, 2020 Availability of IBSAT Admit Card To be notified IBSAT Exam December 26 & December 27, 2020 Declaration of Result January 2021 Selection Briefings Second Week of January 2021 Selection Process Commences Third Week of January 2021

