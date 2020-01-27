8 Last Minute Tips to crack UPSC IAS Prelims 2020 Exam

Cracking IAS Prelims 2020 Exam can be a challenge for many candidates as the competition level for this exam is quite high due to the increased number of applicants this year. So we have come up with the best last minute tips which will help you in clearing the IAS Prelims 2020 Exam with flying colors. IAS Prelims 2019 Exam is meant to serve as a screening test only; the marks obtained in the Preliminary Examination by the candidates who are declared qualified for admission to the Main Examination will not be counted for determining their final order of merit. IAS Prelims 2019 Exam Pattern is as follows:

IAS Prelims 2020 Exam Pattern Subjects Number of Objective Multiple Questions (Marks) Duration GS Paper-I 100 Questions of 2 marks 2 Hours GS Paper-II (CSAT) 80 Questions of 2.5 marks 2 Hours Total 180 Questions of 400 marks

Note:

Paper-II of the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination will be a qualifying paper with minimum qualifying marks

The Commission will draw a list of candidates to be qualified for Civil Services (Main) Examination based on the criterion of minimum qualifying marks of 33% in General Studies Paper-II of Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination and total qualifying marks of General Studies Paper-I of Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination as may be determined by the Commission.

There will be negative marking of 1/3 rd marks for incorrect answers.

for incorrect answers. It is mandatory for the candidate to appear in both the Papers of Civil Services (Prelim) Examination for the purpose of evaluation.

So let’s look at those important last minute tips that will surely help you in cracking IAS Prelims 2019 Exam:

1. Revise the Important Topics and Notes:

We have listed down some important topics for IAS Prelims 2020 Exam which will help you in your last minute preparation:

Paper Important Topics GS Paper-I Current events of national and international importance; History of India and Indian National Movement; Indian and World Geography: Physical, Social, Economic geography of India and the World; Indian Polity and Governance: Constitution, Political System, Panchayati Raj, Public Policy, Rights Issues, etc.; Economic and Social Development: Sustainable Development, Poverty, Inclusion, Demographics, Social Sector Initiatives, etc.; General issues on Environmental ecology, Bio-diversity and Climate Change; and General Science GS Paper-II Comprehension; Interpersonal skills including communication skills; Logical reasoning and analytical ability; Decision making and problem solving; General mental ability; Basic numeracy (numbers and their relations, orders of magnitude, etc.) (Class X level), Data interpretation (charts, graphs, tables, data sufficiency etc. — Class X level)

2. Time Management:

You are required to allot proper time to the sections which are your strength areas. Try not to give more than one minute to any question while solving them. Instead of getting stuck with a particular question, move to other questions. Candidates must keep track of time during examination.

3. Practice Mock Test and Previous Year Paper:

As the IAS Prelims 2020 Exam will be conducted in offline mode, so candidates are advised to practice at least 2 to 3 mock tests and previous year questions to buck up their speed of solving paper.

4. Read the Complete Question First:

Candidates are required to avoid the mistake of reading incomplete questions and arriving at incorrect answer eventually. Read the questions carefully and check what is being asked. Practice previous year paper and give mock tests in online mode only.

5. Maintain your Speed & Accuracy and Maximize your Score:

Remember that there will be separate cut-off for GS Paper-I and minimum qualifying marks of 33% in GS Paper-II. Also, there will be negative marking of 1/3rd marks for incorrect answers. So your job is to simply maximize your score however you can. Try to maintain your speed and accuracy while solving the paper during the examination.

6. Exam Centre

The candidates must enquire and locate accurately the allotted examination center as mentioned in the Civil Services Preliminary Test Admit Card. Candidates must arrange the conveyance for the D-day and reach the Exam Centre an hour before the scheduled time to avoid any hassle and stress. Also, keep a good pen for the examination.

7. Don’t forget your Admit Card, Photograph and ID Proof:

Don’t forget to take Admit Card alongwith the Photograph and Original ID proof alongwith its photocopy as well. Candidates may download and print the Admit Card from the UPSC website (https://upsconline.nic.in/eadmitcard/admitcard_csp_2019/). The admit card should be produced for gaining entry to the Exam Centre. Check the exam date and shift timings carefully.

Note: If a candidate does not receive his e-Admit Card or any other communication regarding his/her candidature for the examination three weeks before the commencement of the examination, he/she should at once contact the Commission. Information in this regard can also be obtained from the Facilitation Counter located in the Commission’s Office either in person or over phone Nos. 011-23381125/011- 23385271/011-23098543.

8. Don’t take Stress

Don’t stress yourself too much before the D-Day. Do relax and stay calm. Giving exam with a relaxed mind will help you in delivering your best and achieving high score.

Remember last minute preparation does not involve deep studies. You only need to brush up all the important topics which will definitely help you in clearing this exam with ease.