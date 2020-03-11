MAHCET 2020 MBA Exam Result

MAH CET 2020 Result: Directorate of Technical Education, Maharashtra (DTE) is expected to release MAHCET 2020 Result on March 31, 2019 for all the students who appeared for the MAHCET 2020 exam. The MAHCET 2020 exam is scheduled for March 14th and 15th March in two slots each day. Candidates can read below for complete information on the MAH CET Result 2020 and get the latest updates on the same.

As per the official notification on the website of CETCELL for MAHCET exam, the date of result announcement is provided as 31st March. Take a look at the announcement made on the official website:

Source: cetcell.mahacet.org

How to check MAHCET 2020 Result?

In order to check the result of MAHCET exam, candidates must follow the steps mentioned as under:

Visit the official website of DTE Maharashtra for MAHCET Exam Then, enter your registration details and roll number Click on the submit button to check your result After that, take a print out of the result for future references

As per the past trends, DTE Maharashtra starts the Centralized Admission Process (CAP) two months after the date of MAH-CET result declaration. The Centralized Admission Process (CAP) counselling rounds consist of the following process.

Verification of Documents

For MS and OMS Category, A merit score will be issued separately by the state CET in regard to the written exam score, work experience, academics and other factors that are evaluated in admission round.

MBA/MMS 2019-21 batch seat allotment in MBA colleges will be decided on the basis of merit score.

CAP comprises many rounds of admission, and if a candidate does join a low-level MBA college despite getting a good score, he/she will get the opportunity of being upgraded to a better B-school.

Key points: How to Download MAHCET scorecard?

Log on to the DTE official website from time to time to check if the website is working properly or not. The result will be released in the CET 2019 section at MAH-MBA/MMS CET 2019 icon. You will have to click on it to get the details

Make sure to keep your MAHCET 2019 Login ID and Password ready and if possible open the official DTE Maharashtra website one hour before the result announcement time

As soon as the MAHCET 2019 result button appears on the website, immediately view and download your scorecard at first as there might be a problem in the website afterward due to heavy load on it.

MAHCET 2020 Result

The complete merit list of the MAHCET 2019 Result will comprise of the following things:

Candidates names along with their registration number for MAH-CET 2019

The order of the names of the candidates will be from top scorer to the least

The MAHCET 2019 result will show the overall total score along with the percentile of a respective candidate

You will have to download the MAHCET 2019 scorecard to know your score wise individual score

To a respective score range, the same percentile will be given. For instance, two candidates scoring 150 and 138 out of 200 marks will get the same 99.99 percentile. Therefore, it means any candidate scoring between 138 and 150 marks, will get 99.99 percentile.

MAHCET Results – Past Year Trends

In MAH-CET 2017, 94,679 students registered for the exam while 88,226 students appeared for the exam. Out of this number, 49 test takers scored 0 marks and zero percentile in MAH-CET 2017 exam while 88177 candidates scored non-zero positive marks for admission in MBA/MMS 2017 programme at SIMSREE, K J Somaiya, JBIMS and other MBA colleges in Maharashtra.

The result was a huge surprise for test takers as not only there was a dip in scores but also there was a huge gap between the highest scores with top percentile. This clearly suggests that anyone with low score in MAH-CET exam can also get admission in a reputed college accepting MAH-CET score.

For more details about the MAHCET results, read on and get all the information at one stop destination. The MBA section of jagranjosh.com will keep updating you with all recent news about top MBA exams and institutes.

