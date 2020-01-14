MAHCET 2020 Registration: Know how to apply for the MBA Entrance Exam

MAHCET 2020 exam registration window for admission to PGDM in MBA/MMS Courses 2020-22 will begin soon and the exam conducting body DTE Maharashtra will conduct the registration process for the aspirants. The registration and application process for MAHCET exam commenced from January 10 last year and remained open till 15 Feb. The MACET exams for PGD programmes was held on 10th March 2019 in online format. Take a look at the official notification released by the exam conducting body:

Candidates were required to visit dtemaharashtra.gov.in/mba2019 to complete the online registration process for MAHCET exam. Students willing to register for MAHCET exam need to fill the registration and application form online. DTE Maharashtra will straightaway reject the registration form if it is submitted by courier or post.

MAHCET 2020 MBA Registration Procedure

Applicants can get registerd for the MAHCET exam via online mode. Application form is available online. Follow these steps to fill the MAH CET application form online:

Following are the steps for applying online application;

Step 1: MAH CET official online Registration Link: ibpsonline.ibps.in/cetmbajan19/basic_details.php

Step 2: Candidates need to fill all the details asked in the form. The application form is sub-divided into 5 sections as shown below:

Step 3: In the first step, candidates must fill all the basic details such as their personal, qualification and other details as mentioned in the form.

Step 4: In the second step, upload recent passport size photograph and signature. Dimension of the photo image must be of 200 x 230 pixels and between 20kb to 50 kb. In addition, the dimension of the signature image must be 140 x 60 pixels and between 10kb – 20kb.

Step 5: Select test center for examination and preview your form. Make necessary changes if any info is filled incorrectly

Step 6: After filling the form candidates required to pay examination fee through internet banking/Debit Card/Credit Card.

MAHCET 2020 Registration Procedure

1. Candidates from Maharashtra and J & K migrant those applying for the All India seats are not required to pay any extra fees. These candidates are required to submit only one MAH – CET Application form.

2. Candidates who have appeared for CAT, XAT, CMAT, MAT, ATMA and GMAT are also required to apply in online application format.

3. If candidates deposit fees through challan then candidates will have to kept his “candidate’s copy” that is taken from bank as a proof of fee deposit for future use. Candidates are required to produce the receipt of the payment of fees at the time of confirmation of submission of CAP application form for admission at the ARC and therefore the candidates are instructed to carefully preserve the receipts of the payment for further use.

4. Applicants who want to apply for admission through CAP against All India seats, only on the basis of their percentile score obtained in CAT, CMAT, GMAT, MAT, XAT, ATMA also will have to register for MAH - CET. However, the Admit card for such candidates shall not be issued. Such candidates can take a printout of the submitted application form for future reference.

5. Photograph and signature should be uploaded as per given specifications (Recent photo size in .jpg format must be between 20KB to 50 KB, and Signature size in .jpg must be between 10KB to 20KB

Also Read: About MAHCET Exam Eligibility Criteria – Click Here

Also Read: About MAHCET Exam Syllabus – Click Here

Also Read: About MAHCET Test Centers – Click Here

Also Read: About MAHCET Exam Pattern – Click Here

Also Read: About MAHCET Exam Registration Process – Click Here

Also Read: About MAHCET Exam Important Dates – Click Here

Also Read: About MAHCET Selection Process – Click Here

Also Read: About MAHCET Exam Analysis – Click Here

Also Read: About MAHCET List of Participating Institutes – Click Here

MAHCET 2020 MBA Application Fees

The application fee for appearing in the MAH CET exam has remained unchanged in comparsion to the last year. The applicatino fee for this year is as mentioned here:

• For Open Category Candidates from Maharashtra State, Outside Maharashtra State (OMS), J & K Migrant candidates and NRI/foreign nationals/PIO/Children of Indian Workers in the Gulf Countries Candidates Rs. 1000/-.

• For candidates of backward class and persons with disabilities (Only of Maharashtra) is Rs. 800/-.

Candidates can pay application fees with the help of following means;

• It can be paid at any Axis Bank branch in cash through e-challan as per schedule during working hours of the bank.

• Candidate can also pay the application fee online with the help of Internet banking, Credit card /Debit card.

Admission Calendar for MAHCET 2020 (Tentative)

MAHCET MBA Events Key Dates MAH MBA/MMS CET 2020 Online registration January 2020 MAH Admit Card release 1st week of March 2020 MAH Examination Date 2nd week of March 2020 Declaration of Result 4th week of March 2020

Courses covered under MAHCET Exam

Maharashtra's Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) conducts MAHCET for shortlisiting appropriate candidates for the following courses;

• Master of Business Administration (MBA)

• Master of Management Studies (MMS),

• Post Graduate Diploma Course in Business Management (PGDBM)

• Post Graduate Diploma Course in Management (PGDM).

About MAHCET 2020 Exam



Applicants need to consider following main points for MAHCET;

(1) MAHCET is conducted as online examination on some specific exam centers.

(2) The question paper is consisted of 200 MCQ based questions followed by 5 options.

(3) Time duration for this exam will be 2.5 hours.

(4) This entrance exam is conducted in two or more sessions, depending upon the number of applicants.

(5) Test paper will be only in English language.

(6) There will not be negative marking for the examination.

(7) MAHCET score card will be valid for same session only.

(8) Electronic devices will not be permitted at exam centers, during the examination.

MAH CET past 5 years question papers free download

For more updates on MBA Exam, keep visiting MBA section of jagranjosh.com