MP Board 10th Toppers List 2023: Mridul Pal Tops, Check MPBSE Class 10 Toppers Name, Pass Percentage

MP Board 10th Toppers List 2023: MPBSE releases toppers list, pass percentage and other statistical details along with MP class 10th result 2023. The complete list of MP Board 10th toppers is available at: mpbse.nic.in. Here, students can also check pass percentage and other statistical details. 

MP Board 10th Toppers List 2023: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) releases the name of toppers, and pass percentages along with the announcement of MP Board class 10th result. Students can check their result at the official website: mpbse.nic.in.  They need to use their class 10th login credentials to download the marksheet. The MP Board class 10th examination witnessed a total of 9.46 lakh students appearing this year. The overall pass percentage stands at 63.29%. Boys achieved a pass percentage of 60.26%, while girls outperformed with a remarkable pass percentage of 66.47%.

Last year, Nancy Dubey and Suchita Pandey emerged as the toppers in MP Board 10th result. Ayush Mishra secured the second rank and Divyanshi Mishra stood at the third position. The pass percentage was recorded at 59.54%. The officials announced the class 10th and 12th results of MP Board on April 29, 2022. 

MPBSE Class 10th Topper List 2023: Who Tops MP Board 10 Result? 

The board has announced the name of toppers of class 10th along with pass percentage and result. Students can check below the table to know who has secured the top position in Madhya Pradesh class 10th result: 

  • Rank 1: Mridul Pal
  • Rank 2: Prachi Garhwal from Indore, Kriti Prabha from Soni, Sneha Lodhi from Narsinghpur

MP HSC Gender-Wise Pass Percentage: Overall 63.29% Students Pass

The MP Board Class 10th examination witnessed a total of 9.46 lakh students appearing this year. The overall pass percentage stands at 63.29%.

Gender

Pass Percentage

Boys

60.26%

Girls

66.47%

MP Board 10th Result 2023 Division-wise Statistics 

Division

Total number of students 

First Division

339441

Second Division

173290

Third Division

3224

MP Board 10th Result 2023 Statistics 

Students can check the MP board 10th result statistics like the number of students who passed, overall pass percentage etc in the table provided below: 

Overview 

Statistics 

Students Appeared

  

Students Passed

  

Students Failed

  

Overall Pass Percentage

  

MP Board Class 10 Toppers 2022 

In 2022, Nancy Dubey and Suchita Pandey secured 496 marks and obtained rank 1. They can go through the table to know the names of MP board 10th toppers: 

Rank

Toppers name

Marks

1

Nancy Dubey, Suchita Pandey

496

2

Aayush Mishra, Parath Narayan

495

3

Divyanshi Mishra

494

4

Mehar Qureshi

493

MP Board 10th Toppers 2020

Also, the board did not release the MPBSE toppers list in 2021 as exams were cancelled due to COVID-19 cases. However, students can check 2020 toppers list below: 

Rank

Topper’s name

Marks

1

Abhinav Sharma

300

1

Lakshdeep Dhakad

300

1

Priyanh Raghuvanshi

300

1

Pawan Bhargav

300

1

Chatur Kumaar Tripathi

300

1

Hariom Patidar

300

1

Rajnandini Saxena

300

1

Sidharth Singh

300

1

Harsh Pratap Singh

300

1

Kavita Lodhi

300

1

Muskan Malviya

300

1

Devanshi Raghuvanshi

300

1

Karnika Mishra

300

1

Vishwakarma

300

1

Vedika Vishwakarma

300

2

Sonam Patel

-

2

Sandhya Thakur

-

3

Vikas Sharma

299

3

Tanmay Jain

299

3

Aryan Mishra

299

3

Vineet Singh

299

3

Neha Upadhaya

299

3

Animesh Singh

299

3

Kashish Uriya

299

3

Yukta Chaudhary

299

3

Shalu Verma

299

3

KMahua Ghosh

299

3

Mahi Vishwakarma

299

3

Sachin Upadhaya

299

3

Lucky Khera

299

3

Mohit Chaursiya

299

