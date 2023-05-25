MP Board 10th Toppers List 2023: Mridul Pal Tops, Check MPBSE Class 10 Toppers Name, Pass Percentage

MP Board 10th Toppers List 2023: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) releases the name of toppers, and pass percentages along with the announcement of MP Board class 10th result. Students can check their result at the official website: mpbse.nic.in. They need to use their class 10th login credentials to download the marksheet. The MP Board class 10th examination witnessed a total of 9.46 lakh students appearing this year. The overall pass percentage stands at 63.29%. Boys achieved a pass percentage of 60.26%, while girls outperformed with a remarkable pass percentage of 66.47%.
|
|
Last year, Nancy Dubey and Suchita Pandey emerged as the toppers in MP Board 10th result. Ayush Mishra secured the second rank and Divyanshi Mishra stood at the third position. The pass percentage was recorded at 59.54%. The officials announced the class 10th and 12th results of MP Board on April 29, 2022.
MPBSE Class 10th Topper List 2023: Who Tops MP Board 10 Result?
The board has announced the name of toppers of class 10th along with pass percentage and result. Students can check below the table to know who has secured the top position in Madhya Pradesh class 10th result:
- Rank 1: Mridul Pal
- Rank 2: Prachi Garhwal from Indore, Kriti Prabha from Soni, Sneha Lodhi from Narsinghpur
MP HSC Gender-Wise Pass Percentage: Overall 63.29% Students Pass
|
Gender
|
Pass Percentage
|
Boys
|
60.26%
|
Girls
|
66.47%
MP Board 10th Result 2023 Division-wise Statistics
|
Division
|
Total number of students
|
First Division
|
339441
|
Second Division
|
173290
|
Third Division
|
3224
MP Board 10th Result 2023 Statistics
Students can check the MP board 10th result statistics like the number of students who passed, overall pass percentage etc in the table provided below:
|
Overview
|
Statistics
|
Students Appeared
|
Students Passed
|
Students Failed
|
Overall Pass Percentage
MP Board Class 10 Toppers 2022
In 2022, Nancy Dubey and Suchita Pandey secured 496 marks and obtained rank 1. They can go through the table to know the names of MP board 10th toppers:
|
Rank
|
Toppers name
|
Marks
|
1
|
Nancy Dubey, Suchita Pandey
|
496
|
2
|
Aayush Mishra, Parath Narayan
|
495
|
3
|
Divyanshi Mishra
|
494
|
4
|
Mehar Qureshi
|
493
MP Board 10th Toppers 2020
Also, the board did not release the MPBSE toppers list in 2021 as exams were cancelled due to COVID-19 cases. However, students can check 2020 toppers list below:
|
Rank
|
Topper’s name
|
Marks
|
1
|
Abhinav Sharma
|
300
|
1
|
Lakshdeep Dhakad
|
300
|
1
|
Priyanh Raghuvanshi
|
300
|
1
|
Pawan Bhargav
|
300
|
1
|
Chatur Kumaar Tripathi
|
300
|
1
|
Hariom Patidar
|
300
|
1
|
Rajnandini Saxena
|
300
|
1
|
Sidharth Singh
|
300
|
1
|
Harsh Pratap Singh
|
300
|
1
|
Kavita Lodhi
|
300
|
1
|
Muskan Malviya
|
300
|
1
|
Devanshi Raghuvanshi
|
300
|
1
|
Karnika Mishra
|
300
|
1
|
Vishwakarma
|
300
|
1
|
Vedika Vishwakarma
|
300
|
2
|
Sonam Patel
|
-
|
2
|
Sandhya Thakur
|
-
|
3
|
Vikas Sharma
|
299
|
3
|
Tanmay Jain
|
299
|
3
|
Aryan Mishra
|
299
|
3
|
Vineet Singh
|
299
|
3
|
Neha Upadhaya
|
299
|
3
|
Animesh Singh
|
299
|
3
|
Kashish Uriya
|
299
|
3
|
Yukta Chaudhary
|
299
|
3
|
Shalu Verma
|
299
|
3
|
KMahua Ghosh
|
299
|
3
|
Mahi Vishwakarma
|
299
|
3
|
Sachin Upadhaya
|
299
|
3
|
Lucky Khera
|
299
|
3
|
Mohit Chaursiya
|
299