UGC NET E-Certificate 2022 Released by NTA: Get Direct Link to Download June 2021/Dec 2020 JRF Award Letter

UGC NET E-Certificate 2022 Released by NTA: Get the direct link to download the UGC NET June 2021/Dec 2020 E-certificate & JRF Award Letter officially activated by NTA. Qualified Candidates can download the E-certificate from the link given in this article.

Created On: Mar 17, 2022 18:32 IST
UGC NET E-Certificate 2022 Released by NTA
UGC NET E-Certficate 2022 Released by NTA: NTA has released the UGC NET June 2021/Dec 2020 E-certificate & JRF Award Letter at its official website - ecertificate.nta.ac.in. The JRF Award Letters/NET E-Certificates for candidates who have qualified for Assistance Professor and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) under UGC NET June 2021/Dec 2020 Exam is available now.

Direct Link to Download UGC Net June 2022 E-Certificate

In this article, we are going to provide step-by-step process of downloading E-certificate and JRF Award Letter from the NTA’s official website:

How to download UGC NET June 2021/Dec 2020 E-certificate & JRF Award Letter?

Step-1: Go to the official website of ecertificate.nta.ac.in.

Step-2: A new page will open where candidate need to login after selecting the “Institution” and Captcha Code

Note: For UGC NET candidate please select UGC-NET from the dropdown list. For Joint CSIR-UGC candidate please select Joint CSIR-UGC NET from the dropdown list

Step-3: A new page will open where Candidate can download the E-certificate using Application Number (12 digit number) or Roll Number (Alphanumeric Number) of UGC NET June 2021/Dec 2020 Exam and Date of Birth as shown in the image given below:

Step-4: Download the E-certificate & JRF Award Letter.

Step-5: Save & Print the copy of E-certificate & JRF Award Letter for your perusal.

For any query related to JRF Award Letters/NET E-Certificates, e-mail to ecertificate@nta.ac.in.

Important Points related to UGC NET June 2022 E-certificate & JRF Award Letter

  1. The eligibility for ‘Assistant Professor’ or for ‘Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor’ will depend on the performance of the candidate in both the papers of UGC-NET in aggregate. However, the candidates qualifying exclusively for Assistant Professor will not be considered for the award of JRF.
  2. Candidates who qualify the Test for eligibility for Assistant Professor will be governed by the rules and regulations for recruitment of Assistant Professor of the concerned universities/colleges/State governments, as the case may be.
  3. The candidates who qualify for the award of JRF are eligible to pursue research in the subject of their post-graduation or in a related subject and are also eligible for Assistant Professor. The universities, institutions, IITs and other national organizations may select the JRF awardees for full time research work in accordance with the procedure prescribed by them.
  4. Junior Research Fellowship: Candidates qualifying for the award of JRF will be eligible to receive fellowship of UGC under various schemes, subject to their finding placement in Universities/ IITs/ Institutions. The validity period of the offer will be three years w.e.f. the date of issue of JRF Award Letter. However, for those candidates who have already joined M. Phil. / Ph.D., the date of commencement of Fellowship shall be from the date of declaration of NET result or date of their joining, whichever is later.

National Testing Agency helps the University Grant Commission (UGC) in the online conduct of NET Examination and declaration of result. It has also recently started issuing e-certificated of qualified candidates on the behalf of UGC.

FAQ

Q1. Where has UGC NET E-Certificate 2022 been released by NTA?

ecertificate.nta.ac.in

Q2. When & where UGC NET 2022 Result has been released?

On 19th Feb 2022, UGC NET June 2021 & Dec 2020 Result Was Released At Its Official Website - Ugcnet.Nta.Nic.In

Q3. How many Candidates Qualified for Assitant Professor & JRF in UGC NET June 2021 & Dec 2020 Exam?

52857
