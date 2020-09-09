Study at Home
UGC NET 2020 Exam & Admit Card: Only 1 Week Left in UGC NET Exam to begin (from 16th Sep), UGC NET Admit Card Not Yet Released by NTA

UGC NET 2020 Exam & Admit Card: UGC NET 2020 Exam is scheduled to begin from 16th September 2020. NTA has not yet released the UGC NET Admit Card 2020 at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Sep 9, 2020 17:40 IST
UGC NET 2020 Exam & Admit Card: National Testing Agency (NTA) has scheduled the UGC NET June 2020 Exam from 16th to 18th September 2020 and 21st to 25th September 2020. NTA has till now not released the Admit Cards for UGC NET 2020 Exam at its official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in. As per the official schedule, the downloading of Admit Cards indicating Roll Number, Centre, Date, Shift and timing of Examination, was supposed to commence 15 days before the date of examination.

Below are the important dates for the NTA UGC NET June 2020 Exam:

UGC NET June 2020 Exam

Important Dates

Online Application and Registration Date

16th March 2020 to 30th June 2020 (5:00 PM)

Correction in particulars of Application Form on website only

6th July to 20th July 2020

Re-Opened from 31st August 2020 to 2nd September

UGC NET June 2020 Exam Dates

16th to 18th September 2020

21st to 25th September 2020

Downloading of Admit Cards

15 days before the Exam (Delayed)

UGC NET 2020 Exam will be conducted in online mode in 81 subjects to determine the candidate’s eligibility for Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) or Assistant Professor only posts in Indian Universities and Colleges. It will be a Computer-Based Test (CBT) consisting of two papers, i.e., Paper I and II conducted in a single sessions (No break between Paper 1 & Paper 2). Candidates are required to appear for both the papers in order to be eligible for JRF and Assistant Professor or Assistant Professor only.

Let’s look at the Exam Pattern of NTA UGC NET June 2020 Exam in brief:

NTA UGC NET June 2020 Exam Pattern

Session

Paper

Number of Questions (All are compulsory)

Marks

Duration

Single (No break between Paper 1 & Paper 2)

I

50

100

3 Hours

II

100

200

Total

 

150

300

Note:

  • Paper-I will cover 50 Objective Type Questions (Multiple choice, Matching type, True/False, Assertion-Reasoning type) carrying 100 marks.
  • Each section gets equal weightage: 5 questions and 10 marks from each section, i.e., 2 marks for each correct answer.
  • There is no negative markingin the exam.

Paper-II will be based on the subject selected by the candidate consisting of 100 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) of 2 marks each:

NTA UGC NET June 2020 Paper-II Exam Pattern

Paper-II

Type of Questions

No. of Questions

Mark for 1 Question

Total Marks

Selected Subject

Objective Multiple Choice Questions

100

2

200

The candidates and their parents are advised to keep visiting the respective examination website(s) and (www.nta.ac.in) for latest updates. The candidates can also contact at the respective Email Ids or 8287471852, 8178359845, 9650173668, 9599676953 and 8882356803 for any further clarification.

