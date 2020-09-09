UGC NET 2020 Exam & Admit Card: Only 1 Week Left in UGC NET Exam to begin (from 16th Sep), UGC NET Admit Card Not Yet Released by NTA

UGC NET 2020 Exam & Admit Card: National Testing Agency (NTA) has scheduled the UGC NET June 2020 Exam from 16th to 18th September 2020 and 21st to 25th September 2020. NTA has till now not released the Admit Cards for UGC NET 2020 Exam at its official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in. As per the official schedule, the downloading of Admit Cards indicating Roll Number, Centre, Date, Shift and timing of Examination, was supposed to commence 15 days before the date of examination.

Check UGC NET June 2020 Exam Updates

Below are the important dates for the NTA UGC NET June 2020 Exam:

UGC NET June 2020 Exam Important Dates Online Application and Registration Date 16th March 2020 to 30th June 2020 (5:00 PM) Correction in particulars of Application Form on website only 6th July to 20th July 2020 Re-Opened from 31st August 2020 to 2nd September UGC NET June 2020 Exam Dates 16th to 18th September 2020 21st to 25th September 2020 Downloading of Admit Cards 15 days before the Exam (Delayed) Get Direct Link Download UGC NET Admit Card

Check How to Clear UGC NET 2020 Exam without Coaching?

UGC NET 2020 Exam will be conducted in online mode in 81 subjects to determine the candidate’s eligibility for Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) or Assistant Professor only posts in Indian Universities and Colleges. It will be a Computer-Based Test (CBT) consisting of two papers, i.e., Paper I and II conducted in a single sessions (No break between Paper 1 & Paper 2). Candidates are required to appear for both the papers in order to be eligible for JRF and Assistant Professor or Assistant Professor only.

Check Latest Exam Pattern & Syllabus of NTA UGC NET 2020 Exam

Let’s look at the Exam Pattern of NTA UGC NET June 2020 Exam in brief:

NTA UGC NET June 2020 Exam Pattern Session Paper Number of Questions (All are compulsory) Marks Duration Single (No break between Paper 1 & Paper 2) I 50 100 3 Hours II 100 200 Total 150 300

Get UGC NET 2020 Free Study Material

Note:

Paper-I will cover 50 Objective Type Questions (Multiple choice, Matching type, True/False, Assertion-Reasoning type) carrying 100 marks.

Each section gets equal weightage: 5 questions and 10 marks from each section, i.e., 2 marks for each correct answer .

. There is no negative markingin the exam.

Check UGC NET June 2020 Preparation Strategy

Paper-II will be based on the subject selected by the candidate consisting of 100 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) of 2 marks each:

Click here to Download Previous Year Papers of UGC NET Exam

NTA UGC NET June 2020 Paper-II Exam Pattern Paper-II



Type of Questions No. of Questions Mark for 1 Question Total Marks Selected Subject Objective Multiple Choice Questions 100 2 200

The candidates and their parents are advised to keep visiting the respective examination website(s) and (www.nta.ac.in) for latest updates. The candidates can also contact at the respective Email Ids or 8287471852, 8178359845, 9650173668, 9599676953 and 8882356803 for any further clarification.