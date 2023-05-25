Plus Two Result 2023 Declared: Check with DHSE Kerala Result with Roll Number and School-wise

Plus Two Result 2023 Declared: Examinees can check out the DHSE +2 result 2023 on the official website. Check how to access the scorecard via roll number here.

Kerala Plus Two Result 2023: The Department of Higher Secondary Education, Kerala will announce the DHSE Plus two results today i.e. May 25, 2023. The board is set to announce the results at 3.00 pm. Students who appeared in the exams conducted from March 10 to 30, 2023 can access their results on the official website i.e. results.kite.kerala.gov.in and dhsekerala.gov.in. Examinees will have to enter their roll number and date of birth to access the scorecard. Apart from the official websites, they can also access the results at DigiLocker, iExams, Saphalam, and PRD LIVE.

Kerala Plus Two Result 2023: Latest Updates

Kerala Plus Two Result 2023: Overall Pass Percentage

This year the overall pass per percentage for Kerala DHSE stands at 82.95%. Updated as on May 25, 2023, at 3.23 pm

Kerala Plus Two Result 2023 Declared

The board has declared the DHSE +2 results today i.e. May 25, 2023.

Updated as on May 25, 2023, at 3.21 pm

Kerala Plus Two Result 2023: Check Steps to Access Scores Online

Kerala DHSE +2 Result 2023 will be released on the official websites- dhsekerala.gov.in, keralaresults.nic.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in, prd.kerala.gov.in, result.kerala.gov.in. Examinees can go through the below-mentioned steps to access the result-

Step 1: Go to the Kerala Board +2 result 2023 website

Step 2: Click on DHSE Result 2023 link

Step 3: Enter your roll number and date of birth in the result portal

Step 4: Submit the login credentials

Step 5: DHSE Kerala Plus Two Result 2023 will appear on the screen

Where To Check the DHSE Kerala Plus Two Result 2023?

Over 4.3 lakh students are eagerly waiting for their Kerala Plus Two Result 2023. Once the link is activated, students can check the same on the official website. However, in case the website crashes due to heavy traffic, students can check the result on the alternative websites given below-

Kerala.gov.in

Dhselkerala.gov.in

Results.nic.in

Keralaresults.nic.in

Results.kite.kerala.gov.in

prd.kerala.gov.in

