Kerala Plus Two Result 2023 Live Updates: Check DHSE Kerala Result Link at keralaresults.nic.in, Passing Marks, Toppers

Plus Two Result 2023 Kerala: Kerala DHSE Plus two results 2023 is to be announced at a press conference TODAY at 3 pm by Kerala state education minister V Sivankutty. Check when, where, how to check DHSE Plus two results 2023 from dhsekerala.gov.in, keralaresults.nic.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in, prd.kerala.gov.in, mobile apps iExams, Saphalam, PRD LIVE and DigiLocker.

Get here latest news and updates for DHSE Kerala Plus Two Result 2023
Get here latest news and updates for DHSE Kerala Plus Two Result 2023

Kerala Plus Two Result 2023 Latest News: Department of Higher Secondary Education, Kerala is set to announce the DHSE Plus two results 2023 on May 25, 2023 i.e TODAY at 3 PM. The result will be published through the official websites dhsekerala.gov.in, keralaresults.nic.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in, prd.kerala.gov.in and result.kerala.gov.in. Students will be able to check their results by entering their roll number and date of birth on the result portal once the Kerala DHSE Plus two result link is active. The results will also be provided through mobile apps such as DigiLocker, iExams, Saphalam and PRD LIVE. This will end the wait of over 4 lakh students who appeared for the DHSE Plus two exam this year.

Check DHSE Kerala Plus Two Result 2023 LIVE Updates here!

List of Mobile Apps to Check Kerala Plus Two Result 2023 

Mobile Apps to Check Kerala DHSE Result 2023
Saphalam App
iExams
PRD LIVE
DigiLocker

Updates as on May 25, 2023 at 9.20 AM

How to Check Kerala Plus Two Result 2023 Online

Kerala plus two result 2023 will be active on various websites of DHSE, dhsekerala.gov.in, keralaresults.nic.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in, prd.kerala.gov.in and result.kerala.gov.in. Follow the steps given below to check the Kerala +2 result 2023:

Step 1: Go to the Plus Two Result 2023 link Kerala

Step 2: On the homepage, click on Kerala DHSE Plus Two Result 2023 link

Step 3: Enter your roll number and date of birth in the portal 

Step 4: Your Kerala Plus 2 result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Keep a screenshot or download your Kerala plus two result 2023.

Updates as on May 25, 2023 at 9.10 AM

List of Websites to Check Kerala Plus Two Result 2023 

Plus Two Websites Kerala

Kerala DHSE Plus two result link

dhsekerala.gov.in

http://www.dhsekerala.gov.in/

keralaresults.nic.in

https://keralaresults.nic.in/

results.kite.kerala.gov.in

https://results.kite.kerala.gov.in/

prd.kerala.gov.in

https://prd.kerala.gov.in/

Updates as on May 25, 2023 at 9 AM

Stay tuned to get LIVE updates from Kerala HSE and VHSE Result 2023

Career Counseling

Related Categories

Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play

Related Stories

Next