Kerala Plus Two Result 2023 Live Updates: Check DHSE Kerala Result Link at keralaresults.nic.in, Passing Marks, Toppers

Kerala Plus Two Result 2023 Latest News: Department of Higher Secondary Education, Kerala is set to announce the DHSE Plus two results 2023 on May 25, 2023 i.e TODAY at 3 PM. The result will be published through the official websites dhsekerala.gov.in, keralaresults.nic.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in, prd.kerala.gov.in and result.kerala.gov.in. Students will be able to check their results by entering their roll number and date of birth on the result portal once the Kerala DHSE Plus two result link is active. The results will also be provided through mobile apps such as DigiLocker, iExams, Saphalam and PRD LIVE. This will end the wait of over 4 lakh students who appeared for the DHSE Plus two exam this year.
List of Mobile Apps to Check Kerala Plus Two Result 2023
Updates as on May 25, 2023 at 9.20 AM
How to Check Kerala Plus Two Result 2023 Online
Kerala plus two result 2023 will be active on various websites of DHSE, dhsekerala.gov.in, keralaresults.nic.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in, prd.kerala.gov.in and result.kerala.gov.in. Follow the steps given below to check the Kerala +2 result 2023:
Step 1: Go to the Plus Two Result 2023 link Kerala
Step 2: On the homepage, click on Kerala DHSE Plus Two Result 2023 link
Step 3: Enter your roll number and date of birth in the portal
Step 4: Your Kerala Plus 2 result will be displayed on the screen
Step 5: Keep a screenshot or download your Kerala plus two result 2023.
Updates as on May 25, 2023 at 9.10 AM
List of Websites to Check Kerala Plus Two Result 2023
Updates as on May 25, 2023 at 9 AM
