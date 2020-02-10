RBI Assistant Prelims 2020 on 14 February: Last Minute Tips to crack Exam with high marks

RBI Assistant Prelims 2020 exam is approaching soon. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will be conducting the RBI Assistant 2019 Prelims exam on 14th & 15th February 2020. Lakhs of candidates will appear for the exam to fetch RBI Assistant Recruitment 2019-2020. Considering a very high competition, we have listed here 5 last-minute tips to crack the RBI Assistant Prelims Exam. Follow these RBI Assistant Tips and Strategy to clear the exam with flying colours. These last-minute tips contain important topics from which questions can be asked in the RBI Assistant 2020 Prelims exam.

The RBI Assistant Prelims exam will be held online – Computer Based Test (CBT). Candidates will be asked 100 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) from English Language, Reasoning and Numerical Ability. Candidates need to attempt these questions within the given sectional timing. The exam tests candidates’ understanding of subjects like logical & verbal reasoning, Mathematics up to the level of Class 10th and General English. Candidates who have practised well have high chances of qualifying the exam. These sections require proper time management and high accuracy.

So, if you are still unsure about your preparations, go through the given RBI Assistant last-minute tips and brush up your preparation level now. These tips will help you revise for the exam without getting involved in deep studies.

RBI Assistant Prelims 2020: Last Minute Tips

1. Go through RBI Assistant Prelims Exam Pattern

Name of Test Total MCQs Marks Time English Language 30 30 20 minutes Numerical Ability 35 35 20 minutes Reasoning Ability 35 35 20 minutes Total 100 100 60 minutes

- RBI Assistant Prelims will be held online

- Questions will be asked in bilingual languages – English and Hindi

- 100 MCQs will be asked – 35 each from Reasoning & Numerical Ability and 30 from the English language

- Each question will be of 1 mark

- There is negative marking of 1/4th marks or 0.25 marks for each wrong answer

- Candidates need to score RBI Assistant Prelims Cut off marks to qualify for Mains exam

2. Revise RBI Assistant Important Topics

Section Important Topics English Language Reading Comprehensions, Cloze Test, Synonym & Antonym, Fillers, Sentence Improvement, Sentence Rearrangement, Error Detection, Idioms and Phrases, Active & Passive Voice, Direct & Indirect Speech, Tense, Verbs, Spelling Test, Para Jumbles, Grammar Reasoning Ability Puzzles, Alpha-numeric Series, Syllogism, Input-Output, Direction Sense, Blood Relations, Coding-Decoding, Verbal Reasoning, Order and Ranking, Statement & Conclusion, Analytical Reasoning, Mirror/Water Images, Figure series Numerical Ability Data Interpretation, Number System, HCF & LCM, Ratio & Proportion, Profit and Loss, Percentage, Age Problems, Boat & Stream, Decimals, Pipe & Cisterns, Partnership, Time & Work, Probability, Mensuration, Average, Time, Distance, Speed, Discount

3. Evaluate & Analyse your performance in RBI Assistant Mock Tests

By now, candidates must have practised the RBI Assistant Mock Tests and Practice Papers. The RBI Assistant Mock Test is exactly the same as the question paper set by the RBI. This is the right time to analyse the already attempted mock tests. This will help you to know your weak and strong areas. Once you get familiar with your strong areas, it will become easier to decide on which questions to attempt and which ones to skip. By doing so, you will eliminate the chances of attracting negative marking.

4. Focus on Time Management & Accuracy

Candidates often fail to attempt all the questions of Bank Exam on time due to poor time management. Only a well-practised candidate will able to attempt the maximum questions within the given sectional timing of 20 minutes for each section. So, while analysing the mock tests do check whether you come out with the highly accurate answer within the given time frame. Do not devote over 1 minute for any question. Skip those questions which might take more than a minute to solve.

5. Carry your RBI Assistant Admit Card 2020 & other Documents

Candidates should reach the exam centre before the reporting time mentioned in the RBI Assistant Admit Card to avoid last-minute hurdles like Traffic Jam or unavailability of a particular means of transport. Do not forget to carry your RBI Assistant Admit Card 2020 and Photo ID Proof along with passport size photographs. Candidates who forget to carry the admit card will not be allowed to enter the examination hall.

Devote these last-minute hours for practice and revise. Remember, these hours are not meant for deep studies or exam preparations. This is the perfect time to analyse your knowledge of subjects and sections.