RRB Chennai Group D Result 2022, Direct Link @rrbchennai.gov.in, Download PDF, Cut Off, Merit List

RRB Chennai Group D Result 2022 has been declared on December 22 by the Railway Recruitment Board Chennai. According to the latest updates on RRB Chennai Group D Result has been declared The result has been declared in PDF format in online mode only. A total of 23463 candidates have qualified in RRB Chennai Group D Result 2022.

RRB Chennai Group D Result 2022 contains the roll number of candidates who have qualified in the examination from RRB Chennai zone. Each of the Railway Recruitment Board has declared the RRB Group D Result of their zone. And the result of each RRB zone has the roll number of candidates who have qualified for the examination from that particular railway zone only.

RRB Chennai Group D Result 2022: Download RRB Chennai Group D Result PDF

RRB Chennai Group D Result 2022: Check RRB Group D Chennai Result Date

The RRB Chennai Group D Result has been released on December 22, 2022. Candidates can see the table below to know the RRB Chennai Group D Result dates.

RRB Group D Result Events RRB Group D Result Dates RRB Chennai Group D Exam Date August 17 to October 11, 2022 RRB Chennai Group D Result Date December 22, 2022 RRB Chennai Group D PET Dates January 2023 RRB Chennai Group D PET Result March 2023

How to Check RRB Chennai Group D Result 2022: Stepwise Procedure to Download Result

The stepwise procedure to download RRB Chennai Group D results 2022 is mentioned below. Along With this candidates can also find the direct link to download RRB Chennai Group D Result 2022.

Visit the official website- rrbchennai.gov.in Click on the ‘RRB Chennai Group D Result Link' RRB Chennai Group D result will open as a PDF Look out for your roll number in the result PDF Download the RRB Group D result PDF

RRB Group D Result 2022 - Direct Link to Download Region-Wise Group D Result

How to Check RRB Chennai Group D Result 2022: Stepwise Procedure to Download Scorecard

Candidates can view their percentile score, normalized marks, and short-listing status for PET by logging in through the link provided on the official websites of RRBs duly entering their Registration Number and Date of Birth in DDMMYYYY format. The link will be live on or before 27.12.2022 (18:00 Hrs.) to 01.01.2023 (23:55 Hrs.) Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) & Course Completed Act Apprentices (CCAA) candidates are exempted from PET and hence, their roll numbers are not included in this list. Accordingly, the Percentile Score/Normalized Marks of the PwBD & CCAA candidates shall be published along with the result for Document Verification by Railway Recruitment Cells (RRC) of respective Zonal Railways

RRB Chennai Group D Cut off 2022: What is cutoff Score of RRB Chennai Group D

The RRB Group D Chennai cut off 2022 is to be released for the Phase 1 exam along with the results. The RRB Chennai Group D cutoff marks are the qualifying marks that are secured by candidates to get qualified for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) round scheduled to be held in January 2023.

RRB Chennai Group D Previous Year Cut-Off Marks

The category-wise RRB Group D Chennai cutoff marks will be updated soon as and when it will be released by the examination authority. Candidates can check below. The post-wise RRB Group D Chennai cutoff marks for 2018-19 for all categories are given in the table below.

Category OBC SC UR ST Community 70.10507 63.37549 73.73073 60.62978 Ex-servicemen 30.02539 30.47971 40.2065 30.35898 CCAA in Railways 30.3426 30.4326 40.04823 32.58236

RRB Chennai Group D Scorecard 2022: Steps to Download

Candidates need to download the RRB Group D Chennai scorecard 2022 by following the steps mentioned below:

Visit the official website- @ rrbchennai.gov.in Click on the final scorecard link Enter the roll number, date of birth and security code Download the RRB Group D Chennai scorecard

RRB Chennai Group D Qualifying Marks 2022: What is Qualifying of RRB Chennai Group D

The RRB Chennai Group D qualifying marks for different categories are given below.

Category Qualifying marks (In percent) UR 40 EWS 40 OBC (Non-Creamy Layer) 30 SC and ST 30

How to Calculate RRB Group D Chennai Scores?

The RRB Group D Chennai scores are calculated based on the number of correct and incorrect answers given by candidates. As per the revised RRB Group D normalisation formula, the marks obtained in the exam are calculated based on an average score of the top one percent of the candidates considering all the exam shifts. The RRB Group D marks are calculated up to five decimal places. RRB Group D normalisation of marks is done as the exams are conducted in multiple sessions.

RRB Group D 2022 is a national level railway recruitment examination conducted by Railway Recruitment Board for filling up a total of 1,03,769 vacancies for various posts in Level 1 of 7th CPC Pay Matrix in various units of Indian Railways like Track Maintainer Grade-IV, Helper/Assistant in various technical departments. The RRB Group D Exam was conducted in 5 phases from 17th August to 11th October 2022.

