RRB Group D 2021 Exam Update: Negative Marking of 1/3rd Marks for Wrong Answers, Check CBT Exam Pattern & Syllabus

RRB Group D 2021 Exam Update: Computer Based Test will be conducted by Railway Recruitment Board for over 1 Lakh vacancies under RRB Group D Level 1 of 7th CPC Pay Matrix. There will be a Negative Marking of 1/3rd Marks for Wrong Answers. Check RRB Group D 2021 Exam Pattern & Syllabus in Detail!

Created On: Nov 10, 2021 12:29 IST
RRB Group D 2021 Exam Update
RRB Group D 2021 Exam Update: Railway Recruitment Board is going to release RRB Group D 2021 Exam Schedule and Admit Card soon on its official website. RRB will be conducting the online Exam on behalf of Railway Recruitment Cells (RRCs) this year for 103769 Vacancies under Level 1 of 7th CPC Pay Matrix in various units of Indian Railways. More than 1.15 crores candidates applied for the RRB Group D Level-1 2021 Recruitment. The entire recruitment process shall involve Computer Based Test(s), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Document Verification, and Medical Examination. In this article, we are going to share the Exam Pattern and Syllabus of the RRB/ RRC Group D Level 1 Posts 2021 Exam.

RRB GROUP D 2021 EXAM PATTERN - Negative Marking of 1/3rd Marks for Wrong Answers

The Question Paper for Single Stage CBT will be of 90 minutes duration for 100 questions and 120 minutes for PwBD candidates who are availing the Scribe facility. The section-wise number of questions and marks are indicated below:

RRC Level 1 Posts Computer Based Test (CBT) 2021 Exam Pattern

Subjects

Number of Questions (Objective Multiple Choice Questions of 1 mark each)

Duration

General Science

25

1 hour 30 minutes

(2 Hours for PwBD Candidates)

Mathematics

25

General Intelligence & Reasoning

30

General Awareness & Current Affairs

20

Total

100 Questions of 100 marks

Note:

- The Question Papers shall be of objective multiple-choice type.

- Each question will be of one mark each.

- The standard of questions for the Single Stage CBT will be generally in conformity with the educational standards prescribed for the posts.

- There will be negative marking and 1/3rd marks shall be deducted for each wrong answer.

- The section-wise distribution given in the above table is only indicative and there may be some variations in the actual question papers.

- Minimum percentage of marks for eligibility in various categories: UR-40%, EWS40%, OBC (Non creamy layer) -30%, SC-30%, ST-25%. These percentages of marks for eligibility may be relaxed by 2% for PwBD candidates in case of a shortage of PwBD candidates against vacancies reserved for them.

Related Story: English will not be a part of the RRB Group D 2021 Exam (CBT)

RRB GROUP D COMPUTER BASED TEST (CBT) 2021 SYLLABUS

The Questions will be of objective type with multiple choices and are likely to include questions pertaining to:

Subjects (100 Marks)

Topics

Mathematics (25 Marks) 

Practice Mathematics Mock Test with Answers

Number Systems, BODMAS, Decimals, Fractions, LCM and HCF, Ratio and Proportions, Percentage, Mensuration, Time and Work, Time and Distance, Simple and Compound Interest, Profit and Loss, Algebra, Geometry and Trigonometry, Elementary Statistics, Square Root, Age Calculations, Calendar & Clock, Pipes & Cistern.

General Intelligence and Reasoning (30 Marks) 

Practice Reasoning Mock Test with Answers

Analogies, Alphabetical and Number Series, Coding and Decoding, Mathematical Operations, Relationships, Syllogism, Jumbling, Venn Diagram, Data Interpretation and Sufficiency, Conclusions and Decision Making, Similarities and Differences, Analytical Reasoning, Classification, Directions, Statement- Arguments and Assumptions, etc.

General Science (25 Marks) 

Practice General Science Mock Test with Answers

The syllabus under this shall cover Physics, Chemistry, and Life Sciences of 10th standard level (CBSE).

General Awareness and Current Affairs (20 Marks) 

Practice GK & Current Affairs Mock Test with Answers

Knowledge of Current Affairs, Science & Technology, Sports, Culture, Personalities, Economics, Politics and any other subject of importance.

RRB Group D Level-1 2021 Recruitment can be a great opportunity for candidates who are aspiring for a government job in Indian Railways with a good salary.

FAQ

Will there be a negative marking in RRB Group D 2021 Exam?

Yes, Negative Marking of 1/3rd Marks for Wrong Answers

What is the Exam Pattern for RRB Group D 2021 CBT?

The Question Paper For Single Stage CBT Will Be Of 90 Minutes Duration For 100 Questions From Sections - General Science, Mathematics, General Intelligence & Reasoning, And General Awareness & Current Affairs.
