RRB Group D 2022 Phase-5 Exam Analysis: Check Difficulty Level & Good Attempts

RRB Group D 2022 Phase-5 Exam Analysis: The Railway Recruitment Board is conducting the RRB Group D phase 5 examination from 6th to 11thOctober 2022. Candidates who have applied for the same and were assigned phase 5 slot have shared the review and analysis for the exam. As per the feedback, the level of the questions asked in the exam was of easy to moderate level.
The board is conducting the Group D phase 5 examination in multiple shifts. Candidates who have their exam scheduled in the upcoming days can go through the analysis and get an idea of the difficulty level of the examination.
The board is expected to release the answer key for the RRB Group D phase 5 examination in the coming days. The OMR sheets and the answer keys shall be made available on the official website of the board. Candidates are advised to keep a tab on the website for the latest updates related to the answer key and result of the Railway Group D phase 5 exam.
|
|
RRB Group D Exam Pattern
Railway Group D exam was conducted in the online mode. The questions will be asked from four subjects, General Science, Mathematics, General Awareness, Current Affairs, and General Intelligence and Reasoning.The maximum number of questions asked in the RRB Group D exam is 100.As per the marking scheme, each question will be asked for 1 mark and there is going to be a deduction of 0.33 marks for incorrect answers.
|
Subject
|
Maximum questions
|
Maximum Marks
|
Duration
|
General Science
|
25
|
25
|
90 minutes
|
Mathematics
|
25
|
25
|
General Intelligence and Reasoning
|
30
|
30
|
General Awareness and Current Affairs
|
20
|
20
|
Total
|
100
|
100
RRB Group D Overall Difficulty Level
The candidates who attempted the RRB Group D phase 5 examination have stated that the overall level of the examination was moderate. With that, the subject-wise attempts were highest for the GA and current affairs. Whereas, the candidates struggle to attempt questions in General Intelligence and Reasoning. Go through the table to know about the subject-wise level and good attempts in the examination.
|
Subject
|
RRB Group D exam level
|
Overall Good Attempts
|
General Science
|
Moderate
|
20-21
|
Mathematics
|
Easy to Moderate
|
20-21
|
General Intelligence and Reasoning
|
Easy
|
17-18
|
General Awareness and Current Affairs
|
Moderate
|
22-25
|
Total
|
Moderate
|
79-85
Download RRB GROUP D Previous Year Papers
Subject Wise Exam Analysis
As per the feedback of the candidates, the level of the questions was similar to that asked in the earlier shifts. Go through the section below to know about the subject-wise analysis for the Railway Group D exam.
General Science
The level of questions asked in General Science was majorly moderate in nature. The prominent topics in the exam were light, speed, chemical reactions, and questions based on Biology.
|
Subjects
|
Topic Wise Weightage
|
Level
|
Physics
|
9
|
Easy to Moderate
|
Chemistry
|
8
|
Moderate
|
Biology
|
6
|
Moderate
Mathematics
Mathematics had questions from Pipes and cisterns, Simplification, Trigonometry, and Mensuration, etc. The following table consists of the overall topic-wise weightage.
|
Subjects
|
Topic Wise Weightage
|
Level
|
Pipes and Cistern
|
01
|
Easy to moderate
|
Profit and Loss
|
02
|
Easy
|
Simplification
|
02
|
Easy
|
Average
|
01
|
Moderate
|
Percentage
|
02
|
Easy
|
Trigonometry
|
02
|
Moderate
|
Mensuration
|
04
|
Moderate
|
Number System
|
03
|
Easy
|
Time Speed and Distance
|
02
|
Moderate
General Intelligence and Reasoning
The General Intelligence and Reasoning section had major questions asked from topics like Puzzles, statements and conclusion, odd one out and image-based series.
|
Subjects
|
Topic Wise Weightage
|
Level
|
Mirror Image
|
01
|
Easy
|
Venn Diagram
|
01
|
Moderate
|
Syllogism
|
02
|
Easy
|
Puzzles
|
02
|
Moderate
|
Classification
|
02
|
Easy
|
Odd one out
|
03
|
Easy
|
Coding and Decoding
|
01
|
Moderate
|
Calendar
|
01
|
Moderate
|
Image based Series
|
05
|
Easy
|
Image based questions
|
02
|
Moderate
|
Statement and Conclusion
|
04
|
Moderate
General Awareness and Current Affairs
In this subject, questions were asked from topics like Major Dhyanchand award, bleaching powder, LIC, President of India, POCSO, FDI, Electronegativity, and questions based on Current Affairs etc.
|
Subjects
|
Topic Wise Weightage
|
Level
|
Static Awareness
|
12
|
Moderate
|
Current Affairs
|
8
|
Moderate
|
General Awareness
|
15
|
Moderate
RRB Group D examination is being held by the Indian Railways for different Group D positions like Assistant Pointsman, Track Maintainer (Grade-IV) and Helper/Assistant, etc. The candidates who will qualify all the rounds of the Railway Group D exam will be considered for final appointment by the Railway Recruitment Board.
|
|
