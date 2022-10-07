RRB Group D 2022 Phase-5 Exam Analysis: Check Difficulty Level & Good Attempts

RRB Group D 2022 Phase-5 Exam Analysis:Download the RRB Group D phase 5 exam analysis for all the subjects here. Also, out the overall good attempts for all the subjects, and memory based question paper PDF.

RRB Group D 2022 Phase-5 Exam Analysis: The Railway Recruitment Board is conducting the RRB Group D phase 5 examination from 6th to 11thOctober 2022. Candidates who have applied for the same and were assigned phase 5 slot have shared the review and analysis for the exam. As per the feedback, the level of the questions asked in the exam was of easy to moderate level. 

The board is conducting the Group D phase 5 examination in multiple shifts. Candidates who have their exam scheduled in the upcoming days can go through the analysis and get an idea of the difficulty level of the examination. 

The board is expected to release the answer key for the RRB Group D phase 5 examination in the coming days. The OMR sheets and the answer keys shall be made available on the official website of the board. Candidates are advised to keep a tab on the website for the latest updates related to the answer key and result of the Railway Group D phase 5 exam. 

RRB Group D Exam Pattern

Railway Group D exam was conducted in the online mode. The questions will be asked from four subjects, General Science, Mathematics, General Awareness, Current Affairs, and General Intelligence and Reasoning.The maximum number of questions asked in the RRB Group D exam is 100.As per the marking scheme, each question will be asked for 1 mark and there is going to be a deduction of 0.33 marks for incorrect answers. 

Subject

Maximum questions 

Maximum Marks

Duration

General Science

25

25

90 minutes

Mathematics

25

25

General Intelligence and Reasoning

30

30

General Awareness and Current Affairs

20

20

Total

100 

100

RRB Group D Overall Difficulty Level

The candidates who attempted the RRB Group D phase 5 examination have stated that the overall level of the examination was moderate. With that, the subject-wise attempts were highest for the GA and current affairs. Whereas, the candidates struggle to attempt questions in General Intelligence and Reasoning. Go through the table to know about the subject-wise level and good attempts in the examination. 

Subject

RRB Group D exam level 

Overall Good Attempts

General Science

Moderate

20-21

Mathematics

Easy to Moderate

20-21

General Intelligence and Reasoning

Easy

17-18

General Awareness and Current Affairs

Moderate

22-25

Total

Moderate

79-85

Subject Wise Exam Analysis

As per the feedback of the candidates, the level of the questions was similar to that asked in the earlier shifts. Go through the section below to know about the subject-wise analysis for the Railway Group D exam. 

General Science

The level of questions asked in General Science was majorly moderate in nature. The prominent topics in the exam were light, speed, chemical reactions, and questions based on Biology.

Subjects

Topic Wise Weightage

Level

Physics

9

Easy to Moderate

Chemistry

8

Moderate

Biology

6

Moderate

Mathematics

Mathematics had questions from Pipes and cisterns, Simplification, Trigonometry, and Mensuration, etc. The following table consists of the overall topic-wise weightage. 

Subjects

Topic Wise Weightage

Level

Pipes and Cistern

01

Easy to moderate

Profit and Loss

02

Easy

Simplification

02

Easy

Average

01

Moderate

Percentage

02

Easy

Trigonometry

02

Moderate

Mensuration

04

Moderate

Number System

03

Easy

Time Speed and Distance

02

Moderate

General Intelligence and Reasoning

The General Intelligence and Reasoning section had major questions asked from topics like Puzzles, statements and conclusion, odd one out and image-based series. 

Subjects

Topic Wise Weightage

Level

Mirror Image

01

Easy

Venn Diagram

01

Moderate

Syllogism

02

Easy

Puzzles

02

Moderate

Classification

02

Easy

Odd one out

03

Easy

Coding and Decoding

01

Moderate

Calendar

01

Moderate

Image based Series

05

Easy

Image based questions

02

Moderate

Statement and Conclusion

04

Moderate

General Awareness and Current Affairs

In this subject, questions were asked from topics like Major Dhyanchand award, bleaching powder, LIC, President of India, POCSO, FDI, Electronegativity, and questions based on Current Affairs etc. 

Subjects

Topic Wise Weightage

Level

Static Awareness

12

Moderate

Current Affairs

8

Moderate

General Awareness

15

Moderate

Check RRB/RRC Group D Level 1 Region-wise Previous Year Cut-Off Marks

RRB Group D examination is being held by the Indian Railways for different Group D positions like Assistant Pointsman, Track Maintainer (Grade-IV) and Helper/Assistant, etc. The candidates who will qualify all the rounds of the Railway Group D exam will be considered for final appointment by the Railway Recruitment Board.

FAQ

Q3: What were the overall attempts in the Railway Group D phase 5 examination?

Ans: As per students, the overall attempts in the Railway Group D phase 5 examination were 79 to 85 questions.

Q2: What was the level of the questions asked in the RRB Group D phase 5 exam?

Ans: The level of the questions asked in the RRB Group D phase 5 exam was easy to moderate for all the subjects.

Q1: What is the RRB Group D marking scheme?

Ans: As per the RRB Group D marking scheme, each question will be asked for 1 mark and there is going to be a deduction of 0.33 marks for incorrect answers.
