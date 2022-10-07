RRB Group D 2022 Phase-5 Exam Analysis: Check Difficulty Level & Good Attempts

RRB Group D 2022 Phase-5 Exam Analysis: Download the RRB Group D phase 5 exam analysis for all the subjects here. Also, out the overall good attempts for all the subjects, and memory based question paper PDF.

RRB Group D 2022 Phase-5 Exam Analysis: The Railway Recruitment Board is conducting the RRB Group D phase 5 examination from 6th to 11thOctober 2022. Candidates who have applied for the same and were assigned phase 5 slot have shared the review and analysis for the exam. As per the feedback, the level of the questions asked in the exam was of easy to moderate level.

The board is conducting the Group D phase 5 examination in multiple shifts. Candidates who have their exam scheduled in the upcoming days can go through the analysis and get an idea of the difficulty level of the examination.

The board is expected to release the answer key for the RRB Group D phase 5 examination in the coming days. The OMR sheets and the answer keys shall be made available on the official website of the board. Candidates are advised to keep a tab on the website for the latest updates related to the answer key and result of the Railway Group D phase 5 exam.

RRB Group D Exam Pattern

Railway Group D exam was conducted in the online mode. The questions will be asked from four subjects, General Science, Mathematics, General Awareness, Current Affairs, and General Intelligence and Reasoning.The maximum number of questions asked in the RRB Group D exam is 100.As per the marking scheme, each question will be asked for 1 mark and there is going to be a deduction of 0.33 marks for incorrect answers.

Subject Maximum questions Maximum Marks Duration General Science 25 25 90 minutes Mathematics 25 25 General Intelligence and Reasoning 30 30 General Awareness and Current Affairs 20 20 Total 100 100

RRB Group D Overall Difficulty Level

The candidates who attempted the RRB Group D phase 5 examination have stated that the overall level of the examination was moderate. With that, the subject-wise attempts were highest for the GA and current affairs. Whereas, the candidates struggle to attempt questions in General Intelligence and Reasoning. Go through the table to know about the subject-wise level and good attempts in the examination.

Subject RRB Group D exam level Overall Good Attempts General Science Moderate 20-21 Mathematics Easy to Moderate 20-21 General Intelligence and Reasoning Easy 17-18 General Awareness and Current Affairs Moderate 22-25 Total Moderate 79-85

Subject Wise Exam Analysis

As per the feedback of the candidates, the level of the questions was similar to that asked in the earlier shifts. Go through the section below to know about the subject-wise analysis for the Railway Group D exam.

General Science

The level of questions asked in General Science was majorly moderate in nature. The prominent topics in the exam were light, speed, chemical reactions, and questions based on Biology.

Subjects Topic Wise Weightage Level Physics 9 Easy to Moderate Chemistry 8 Moderate Biology 6 Moderate

Mathematics

Mathematics had questions from Pipes and cisterns, Simplification, Trigonometry, and Mensuration, etc. The following table consists of the overall topic-wise weightage.

Subjects Topic Wise Weightage Level Pipes and Cistern 01 Easy to moderate Profit and Loss 02 Easy Simplification 02 Easy Average 01 Moderate Percentage 02 Easy Trigonometry 02 Moderate Mensuration 04 Moderate Number System 03 Easy Time Speed and Distance 02 Moderate

General Intelligence and Reasoning

The General Intelligence and Reasoning section had major questions asked from topics like Puzzles, statements and conclusion, odd one out and image-based series.

Subjects Topic Wise Weightage Level Mirror Image 01 Easy Venn Diagram 01 Moderate Syllogism 02 Easy Puzzles 02 Moderate Classification 02 Easy Odd one out 03 Easy Coding and Decoding 01 Moderate Calendar 01 Moderate Image based Series 05 Easy Image based questions 02 Moderate Statement and Conclusion 04 Moderate

General Awareness and Current Affairs

In this subject, questions were asked from topics like Major Dhyanchand award, bleaching powder, LIC, President of India, POCSO, FDI, Electronegativity, and questions based on Current Affairs etc.

Subjects Topic Wise Weightage Level Static Awareness 12 Moderate Current Affairs 8 Moderate General Awareness 15 Moderate

RRB Group D examination is being held by the Indian Railways for different Group D positions like Assistant Pointsman, Track Maintainer (Grade-IV) and Helper/Assistant, etc. The candidates who will qualify all the rounds of the Railway Group D exam will be considered for final appointment by the Railway Recruitment Board.