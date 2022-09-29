RRB Group D 2022 Phase-4 Exam Analysis: Check Questions Asked, Difficulty Level & Good Attempts

RRB Group D 2022 Phase-4 Exam Analysis: Download the RRB Group D phase 4 exam analysis for all the subjects here. Also, check out the overall good attempts for all the subjects, and memory-based question paper PDF.

RRB Group D 2022 Phase-4 Exam Analysis
RRB Group D 2022 Phase-4 Exam Analysis

RRB Group D 2022 Phase-4 Exam Analysis: Railway Recruitment Board concluded the RRB Group D phase 4 examination in the morning shift today. The Railway Group D phase 4 commenced from September 19, 2022 and shall end on October 07, 2022. Candidates who have their exams in the phase 4 were eligible to download the admit card from the official website starting from September 15, 2022. 

RRB Group D examination is conducted in multiple stages and in various days. Candidates have to appear the day they are assigned as per the admit card. Now, as the examination for today’s shift is over. Leading educators have released the exam analysis for the Group D examination. 

Candidates can check out the overall and subject-wise analysis for the RRB Group D examination to know the level of the exam. Additionally, they can also check the questions asked in today’s paper and practice them for future shifts and stages. 

RRB Group D Exam Pattern

  • Railway Group D exam was conducted in the online mode. 
  • The questions will be asked from four subjects, General Science, Mathematics, General Awareness, Current Affairs, and General Intelligence and Reasoning.
  • The maximum number of questions asked in the RRB Group D exam is 100.
  • As per the marking scheme, each question will be asked for 1 mark and there is going to be a deduction of 0.33 marks for incorrect answers. 

Subject

Maximum questions 

Maximum Marks

Duration

General Science

25

25

90 minutes

Mathematics

25

25

General Intelligence and Reasoning

30

30

General Awareness and Current Affairs

20

20

Total

100 

100

RRB Group D Phase - 4 Exam Analysis

RRB Group D phase 4 was conducted in multiple shifts today. The examination was conducted in online mode and the questions asked were from four subjects. As per the students, the difficulty level of the examination was somewhere between easy to moderate. Check out the overall analysis and subject-wise analysis of the RRB Group D examination on this page. 

Overall Analysis

As per those who have attempted the examination today the level was between Easy to Moderate. The difficult section was Current affairs and General Science. Whereas, questions from Mathematics and General Reasoning were comparatively easy. The candidates can check out the overall analysis of the RRB Group D examination from this page. 

Subject

RRB Group D exam level 

Overall Good Attempts

General Science

Moderate

20-22

Mathematics

Easy to Moderate

20-25

General Intelligence and Reasoning

Easy

18-20

General Awareness and Current Affairs

Moderate

24-26

Subject Wise Exam Analysis

The experts have released the subject wise analysis for the RRB Group D examination as well. As per that, the questions asked in the examination were from the prescribed syllabus only. Check out the section below to know more about the same. 

General Science

Subjects

Topic Wise Weightage

Level

Physics

9

Easy to Moderate

Chemistry

8

Moderate

Biology

6

Moderate

Mathematics

Subjects

Topic Wise Weightage

Level

Pipes and Cistern

01

Easy to moderate

Profit and Loss

02

Easy

Simplification

02

Easy

Average

01

Moderate

Percentage

02

Easy

Trigonometry

02

Moderate

Mensuration

04

Moderate

Number System

03

Easy

Time Speed and Distance

02

Moderate

General Intelligence and Reasoning

Subjects

Topic Wise Weightage

Level

Venn Diagram

01

Moderate

Syllogism

02

Easy

Classification

02

Easy

Odd one out

01

Easy

Coding and Decoding

01

Moderate

Calendar

01

Moderate

Series

05

Easy

Image based questions

02

Moderate

Statement and Conclusion

04

Moderate

General Awareness and Current Affairs

Subjects

Topic Wise Weightage

Level

Static Awareness

10

Moderate

Current Affairs

10

Moderate

General Awareness

15

Moderate

RRB Group D phase 4 examination is conducted in multiple stages and days. Candidates who have their exams scheduled in the upcoming days can resort to the exam analysis. This analysis is going to help them with the important topics asked in the examination. Candidates can practice the topics such that they stay ahead in the competition. Also, the board has the habit of repeating questions therefore, the candidates can get those questions that could be repeated in the examination. 

RRB Group D examination is conducted by the Indian Railways for different Group D positions like Assistant Pointsman, Track Maintainer (Grade-IV) and Helper/Assistant, etc. The candidates who successfully qualify for all the rounds of the Railway Group D exam are considered for a final appointment by the authorities. 

FAQ

Q1. What is the Exam Schedule for RRB Group D 2022 Computer Based Test (CBT) Phase-4?

19th September to 7th October 2022

Q2. RRB Group D 2022 Exam is being conducted for the recruitment of how many vacancies?

103769 Vacancies

Q3. Is there any negative marking in RRB Group D 2022 Exam?

1/3rd Marks Will Be Deducted For Wrong Answers

