RRB Group D 2022 Phase-4 Exam Analysis: Check Questions Asked, Difficulty Level & Good Attempts

RRB Group D 2022 Phase-4 Exam Analysis: Download the RRB Group D phase 4 exam analysis for all the subjects here. Also, check out the overall good attempts for all the subjects, and memory-based question paper PDF.

RRB Group D 2022 Phase-4 Exam Analysis: Railway Recruitment Board concluded the RRB Group D phase 4 examination in the morning shift today. The Railway Group D phase 4 commenced from September 19, 2022 and shall end on October 07, 2022. Candidates who have their exams in the phase 4 were eligible to download the admit card from the official website starting from September 15, 2022.

RRB Group D examination is conducted in multiple stages and in various days. Candidates have to appear the day they are assigned as per the admit card. Now, as the examination for today’s shift is over. Leading educators have released the exam analysis for the Group D examination.

Candidates can check out the overall and subject-wise analysis for the RRB Group D examination to know the level of the exam. Additionally, they can also check the questions asked in today’s paper and practice them for future shifts and stages.

RRB Group D Exam Pattern

Railway Group D exam was conducted in the online mode.

The questions will be asked from four subjects, General Science, Mathematics, General Awareness, Current Affairs, and General Intelligence and Reasoning.

The maximum number of questions asked in the RRB Group D exam is 100.

As per the marking scheme, each question will be asked for 1 mark and there is going to be a deduction of 0.33 marks for incorrect answers.

Subject Maximum questions Maximum Marks Duration General Science 25 25 90 minutes Mathematics 25 25 General Intelligence and Reasoning 30 30 General Awareness and Current Affairs 20 20 Total 100 100

RRB Group D Phase - 4 Exam Analysis

RRB Group D phase 4 was conducted in multiple shifts today. The examination was conducted in online mode and the questions asked were from four subjects. As per the students, the difficulty level of the examination was somewhere between easy to moderate. Check out the overall analysis and subject-wise analysis of the RRB Group D examination on this page.

Overall Analysis

As per those who have attempted the examination today the level was between Easy to Moderate. The difficult section was Current affairs and General Science. Whereas, questions from Mathematics and General Reasoning were comparatively easy. The candidates can check out the overall analysis of the RRB Group D examination from this page.

Subject RRB Group D exam level Overall Good Attempts General Science Moderate 20-22 Mathematics Easy to Moderate 20-25 General Intelligence and Reasoning Easy 18-20 General Awareness and Current Affairs Moderate 24-26

Subject Wise Exam Analysis

The experts have released the subject wise analysis for the RRB Group D examination as well. As per that, the questions asked in the examination were from the prescribed syllabus only. Check out the section below to know more about the same.

Check RRB/RRC Group D Level 1 Region-wise Previous Year Cut-Off Marks

General Science

Subjects Topic Wise Weightage Level Physics 9 Easy to Moderate Chemistry 8 Moderate Biology 6 Moderate

Mathematics

Subjects Topic Wise Weightage Level Pipes and Cistern 01 Easy to moderate Profit and Loss 02 Easy Simplification 02 Easy Average 01 Moderate Percentage 02 Easy Trigonometry 02 Moderate Mensuration 04 Moderate Number System 03 Easy Time Speed and Distance 02 Moderate

General Intelligence and Reasoning

Subjects Topic Wise Weightage Level Venn Diagram 01 Moderate Syllogism 02 Easy Classification 02 Easy Odd one out 01 Easy Coding and Decoding 01 Moderate Calendar 01 Moderate Series 05 Easy Image based questions 02 Moderate Statement and Conclusion 04 Moderate

General Awareness and Current Affairs

Subjects Topic Wise Weightage Level Static Awareness 10 Moderate Current Affairs 10 Moderate General Awareness 15 Moderate

RRB Group D phase 4 examination is conducted in multiple stages and days. Candidates who have their exams scheduled in the upcoming days can resort to the exam analysis. This analysis is going to help them with the important topics asked in the examination. Candidates can practice the topics such that they stay ahead in the competition. Also, the board has the habit of repeating questions therefore, the candidates can get those questions that could be repeated in the examination.

RRB Group D examination is conducted by the Indian Railways for different Group D positions like Assistant Pointsman, Track Maintainer (Grade-IV) and Helper/Assistant, etc. The candidates who successfully qualify for all the rounds of the Railway Group D exam are considered for a final appointment by the authorities.