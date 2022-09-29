RRB Group D 2022 Phase-4 Exam Analysis: Check Questions Asked, Difficulty Level & Good Attempts

RRB Group D 2022 Phase-4 Exam Analysis: Railway Recruitment Board concluded the RRB Group D phase 4 examination in the morning shift today. The Railway Group D phase 4 commenced from September 19, 2022 and shall end on October 07, 2022. Candidates who have their exams in the phase 4 were eligible to download the admit card from the official website starting from September 15, 2022.
RRB Group D examination is conducted in multiple stages and in various days. Candidates have to appear the day they are assigned as per the admit card. Now, as the examination for today’s shift is over. Leading educators have released the exam analysis for the Group D examination.
Candidates can check out the overall and subject-wise analysis for the RRB Group D examination to know the level of the exam. Additionally, they can also check the questions asked in today’s paper and practice them for future shifts and stages.
RRB Group D Exam Pattern
- Railway Group D exam was conducted in the online mode.
- The questions will be asked from four subjects, General Science, Mathematics, General Awareness, Current Affairs, and General Intelligence and Reasoning.
- The maximum number of questions asked in the RRB Group D exam is 100.
- As per the marking scheme, each question will be asked for 1 mark and there is going to be a deduction of 0.33 marks for incorrect answers.
Download RRB GROUP D Previous Year Papers
Subject
Maximum questions
Maximum Marks
Duration
General Science
25
25
90 minutes
Mathematics
25
25
General Intelligence and Reasoning
30
30
General Awareness and Current Affairs
20
20
Total
100
100
RRB Group D Phase - 4 Exam Analysis
RRB Group D phase 4 was conducted in multiple shifts today. The examination was conducted in online mode and the questions asked were from four subjects. As per the students, the difficulty level of the examination was somewhere between easy to moderate. Check out the overall analysis and subject-wise analysis of the RRB Group D examination on this page.
Overall Analysis
As per those who have attempted the examination today the level was between Easy to Moderate. The difficult section was Current affairs and General Science. Whereas, questions from Mathematics and General Reasoning were comparatively easy. The candidates can check out the overall analysis of the RRB Group D examination from this page.
Subject
RRB Group D exam level
Overall Good Attempts
General Science
Moderate
20-22
Mathematics
Easy to Moderate
20-25
General Intelligence and Reasoning
Easy
18-20
General Awareness and Current Affairs
Moderate
24-26
Subject Wise Exam Analysis
The experts have released the subject wise analysis for the RRB Group D examination as well. As per that, the questions asked in the examination were from the prescribed syllabus only. Check out the section below to know more about the same.
Check RRB/RRC Group D Level 1 Region-wise Previous Year Cut-Off Marks
General Science
Subjects
Topic Wise Weightage
Level
Physics
9
Easy to Moderate
Chemistry
8
Moderate
Biology
6
Moderate
Mathematics
Subjects
Topic Wise Weightage
Level
Pipes and Cistern
01
Easy to moderate
Profit and Loss
02
Easy
Simplification
02
Easy
Average
01
Moderate
Percentage
02
Easy
Trigonometry
02
Moderate
Mensuration
04
Moderate
Number System
03
Easy
Time Speed and Distance
02
Moderate
General Intelligence and Reasoning
Subjects
Topic Wise Weightage
Level
Venn Diagram
01
Moderate
Syllogism
02
Easy
Classification
02
Easy
Odd one out
01
Easy
Coding and Decoding
01
Moderate
Calendar
01
Moderate
Series
05
Easy
Image based questions
02
Moderate
Statement and Conclusion
04
Moderate
General Awareness and Current Affairs
Subjects
Topic Wise Weightage
Level
Static Awareness
10
Moderate
Current Affairs
10
Moderate
General Awareness
15
Moderate
RRB Group D phase 4 examination is conducted in multiple stages and days. Candidates who have their exams scheduled in the upcoming days can resort to the exam analysis. This analysis is going to help them with the important topics asked in the examination. Candidates can practice the topics such that they stay ahead in the competition. Also, the board has the habit of repeating questions therefore, the candidates can get those questions that could be repeated in the examination.
RRB Group D examination is conducted by the Indian Railways for different Group D positions like Assistant Pointsman, Track Maintainer (Grade-IV) and Helper/Assistant, etc. The candidates who successfully qualify for all the rounds of the Railway Group D exam are considered for a final appointment by the authorities.